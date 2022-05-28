Burning rage: Chon Buri woman allegedly burns down boyfriend’s friend’s house

A Chon Buri woman has allegedly burned down her boyfriend’s friend’s house because she was enraged that she couldn’t find her boyfriend. The incident happened between Thursday night and Friday morning, in Bang Lamung district. The house owner, 33 year old Parichat Yongpanya, told The Pattaya News she and her 2 daughters were sleeping in the house, when the woman came in with a bottle of gasoline, and started calling for her boyfriend.

The woman then fled the house, and Parichat and her daughters were luckily able to escape with no injuries. Parichat, a friend of the woman’s boyfriend, said he usually visited her house, but was not there today, which possibly frustrated the woman, which might have been why she committed the vicious arson attack.

Pattaya firefighters and police arrived on the scene to find Parichat and her daughters escaping the wooden house, as the fire spread rapidly, destroying most of the house before the firefighters could put it out. The police are now investigating the incident, and plan to capture the woman to file charges.

Abuse and violence between spouses is frequently reported across headlines in Thailand. Last week, a man in northeast Thailand stabbed his wife on a train. The couple had reportedly gotten into a spat along the trip, when the man pulled out a knife from the woman’s purse and stabbed her in several places on her body. The woman was transferred to a hospital, and police said the man would be charged with attempted murder.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News