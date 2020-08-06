Connect with us

Central Thailand

Cabinet approves 435 million baht to control hungry elephants, monkeys

Jack Burton

Published 

21 mins ago

 on 

image
PHOTO: BBC
    • follow us in feedly

The Covid-19 crisis hasn’t just affected humans and businesses; it’s had a profound impact on Thailand’s wildlife- much of which was dependent on tourism for survival. As a result, the Cabinet on Tuesday approved a budget of 435.3 million baht to reduce the impacts of wildlife on people. The budget was requested by the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment.

As elephant camps and “sanctuaries” in Chiang Mai and across Thailand’s North closed back in May, hundreds of elephants were forced to return to their birthplaces to avoid starvation, straining resources and local economies, which were ill-equippped to receive them. More than ¾ of the budget – 360.6 million baht – will be spent protecting residents and farmers from wild elephants, according to the deputy government spokeswoman. The funds will be used to restore the animals’ natural food sources and build fences to protect locals and their farms.

Another 24.5 million baht will be used to tackle problems caused by monkeys, including sterilisation, a database of monkeys and cages to limit the areas they can roam. The move comes after gangs of monkeys in the central city of Lopburi ran amok during the Covid-19 lockdown, when they were deprived of their main food source: tourism.

The remaining budget will be invested to improve the capacity of government agencies to receive and take care of animals, including those seized in criminal cases. New animal clinics will be constructed, while standardised tools will be prepared for officials, the spokeswoman explained.

SOURCE: Nation Thailand

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
News Categories:
Related Topics:



Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Chiang Mai. Or catch up on your Thailand news.

Jack Burton

Jack Burton is an American writer, broadcaster, linguist and journalist who has lived in Asia since 1987. A native of the state of Georgia, he attended the The University of Georgia's Henry Grady School of Journalism, which hands out journalism's prestigious Peabody Awards. His works have appeared in The China Post, The South China Morning Post, The International Herald Tribune and many magazines throughout Asia and the world. He is fluent in Mandarin and has appeared on television and radio for decades in Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Weather

Over 1,000 homes damaged as remnants of tropical storm Sinlaku wreaks havoc in Ranong

Maya Taylor

Published

3 days ago

on

August 3, 2020

By

image
PHOTO: pxfuel.com

Tropical storm Sinlaku has made its presence felt in the southern province of Ranong, damaging over 1,000 properties in the Pak Nam district. Pak Nam’s location on the Andaman Sea means it bore the brunt of the storm, but the district of Suksamran was also badly affected, with several homes dragged into the sea by a fierce current co-inciding with a high tide. Provincial governor Chatuphot Piyammaputra has been to inspect the damage, with the Office for Prevention and Mitigation tasked with rescuing affected residents. Meanwhile, the Thailand Meteorological Department is warning of strong southwest monsoon conditions, bringing isolated heavy […]

Continue Reading

Central Thailand

1 dead, 14 injured in Nakhon Phathom market collapse

Jack Burton

Published

1 week ago

on

July 29, 2020

By

image
PHOTOS: Nation Thailand

A woman is dead and 14 others injured after a steel structure at a market in the central Nakhon Pathom province’s Bang Khaem subdistrict collapsed in a storm yesterday. Police rushed to the scene and found that a 32 year old sausage vendor Supranee (surname withheld) had been killed while 14 merchants and customers were injured with 5 in reportedly serious condition. They were rushed to nearby hospitals. A marketgoer said he was shopping when he noticed a storm with strong winds brewing. Heavy rain soon followed. “After only 10 minutes of heavy wind and rain, I saw the roof […]

Continue Reading

Central Thailand

Lopburi police powerless to stop sex-crazed, junk food-addicted monkey gangs

Jack Burton

Published

1 week ago

on

July 29, 2020

By

image
FILE PHOTO

Since March, the city of Lopburi has battled monkey riots, as the Covid-19 pandemic dried up tourism, and thus, the primates’ main food source. Locals, in an effort to appease beasts, began feeding them, largely a diet of sugary junk food, with predictable results. Police, armed with slingshots, say there’s little they can do to stop the sex-crazed macaques who’ve overrun the city. Now wildlife experts say the monkeys are literally eating themselves to death. Residents in the tourist town are afraid to leave their homes due to the vicious creatures, who have set up headquarters in an abandoned cinema […]

Continue Reading
Follow The Thaiger by email:

Trending