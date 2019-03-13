Bangkok now in the Top 10 list for most expensive Asian locations for expats | The Thaiger

Bangkok
Bangkok now in the Top 10 list for most expensive Asian locations for expats
Bangkok has, for the first time, made it into the list of Asia’s top 10 most expensive locations for expats.
A rise in average rental prices this year caused by an influx of expats from China and an increase in tourism traffic have hit expats and put the city in 10th place on the annual list, with an average US$3,880 (122,757 baht) monthly rental cost for an unfurnished three-bedroom apartment.
The finding are from ECA International, a leading provider of knowledge, information and software for the management and assignment of employees around the world.
“Increases in rents reflect a continuation in foreign investment in Thailand. Thailand remains a popular regional destination for many multinational corporations,” said Lee Quane, regional director for Asia at ECA International.
“However, they have been joined by newly globalising companies from China, which has led to a higher demand for rental accommodation from an expatriate population that typically rents in a relatively small geographical area in central Bangkok.
“Furthermore, the growth in tourism in Bangkok has also had an impact on rental prices, given the increase in the number of properties being converted from long-term to short-term rental to cater to this demand.”
Rental prices for expats in Singapore have dropped by 1.3% to an average of US$4,215 (130,509 baht) per month.
Singapore remains in Asia’s top 10 most expensive locations for expatriate rents, and is in the top 25 most expensive locations for expats rents globally.
Hong Kong is the most expensive location in the world, with an average monthly rental cost of US $10,929 (345,777 baht).
Globally, New York and Tokyo are in second and third place respectively.
SOURCE: The Nation
Bangkok
Thai arrested for allegedly scamming 3 women out of 212,000 baht 9 years ago
PHOTO: Pol Lt-General Surachate Hakparn, in his capacity as head of Thailand Action Taskforce for Information Technology Crime Suppression, at the press conference announcing the arrest
A 60 year old Thai man is now in custody in Bangkok’s Khlong Sam Wa district after allegedly duping three women out of 212,000 baht with a false promise of jobs abroad nearly a decade ago.
Suthep Phuhom’s arrest came after the Thailand Action Taskforce for Information Technology Crime Suppression had received the case file on February 28 to hunt for the fugitive before the case’s 10 year statute of limitations was up.
Suthep was accused of luring three women with a false promise of jobs in Australia in 2010, resulting in the people in question borrowing money – 60,000, 76,000 and 76,000 baht, plus interest, a total of 212,000 baht for Thai traditional-massage training fees and travel expenses.
Although they underwent the massage course, the three never travelled to work in Australia as promised, and they were then unable to contact Suthep.
Realising they had been duped, they filed a compliant with Min Buri police that year, resulting in Min Buri Court issuing three arrest warrants against Suthep over fraud charges.
After his arrest in Soi Mitmaitree last week, Suthep, denying the charges, told police that he used to work for a tour company and that his Thai national ID card may have been stolen for use in the crime.
SOURCE: The Nation
Bangkok
Historical Rattanakosin Island “not an appropriate place for prostitution”
PHOTO: Daily News
Thai officials say they are determined to stamp out ‘street walkers’ in the heart of Bangkok’s historical Rattanakosin Island district.
Officials say that it is inappropriate to have prostitution in such an area and it is damaging for the image of Thailand.
Bangkok Metropolitan Authority officials and other ‘experts’ in the field inspected the area known as “Klong Lot” or Sakae Lane near the Rattanakosin Hotel. For years the area has been infamous for prostitution, begging and homeless people.
Police told the attending media that the reasons for prostitution were many, such as the state of the economy, social pressures, poverty and unemployment. But the spokesperson went on to advise the women selling their services there that this is not an appropriate area for such activity.
Police are suggesting a three pronged attack to fixing the localised problem. Firstly, the women are to be persuaded to go somewhere else to sell their services. Secondly, the area should be equipped with CCTV. And thirdly, other ‘non-prostitution’ activities should be introduced into the area to encourage more visitors to come.
SOURCE: Daily News
Bangkok
Two Nigerians arrested, one still at large, over investment scam
PHOTO: INN News
Immigration chief Lt-Gen Surachate Hakparn has announced the arrest of two Nigerian scammers who posed as officials at a financial institution to defraud investors. They were also found to have overstayed their visas.
Arrested were 55 year old Emmanual Olichagew and 41 year old Friday Ochiaga at a rented room in Bangkapi, Bangkok.
Surachate says that a financial institution had made a complaint saying that the men used emails to pose as real staff at the institution.
But they had used their own phone numbers for communications with their victims which allowed police to track them down leading to their arrests.
The two men were found to have overstayed their visas by 1 year and 9 months. Police are now trying to find another Nigerian citizen involved with the scam who is believed to have received much of the stolen funds.
SOURCE: INN News
