Six Bangkok police transferred in alleged extortion attempt

by Jessada Chantharak

Six Bangkok policemen have been transferred to inactive posts and are the subject of a fact-finding probe into allegations that they raided the home of a 49 year old food vendor and allegedly imposed a bogus 50,000 baht charge in exchange for his ‘freedom’ on the evening of August 10.

Somtam spicy salad vendor Sakchai Naen-udon had on August 13 initially filed a report, but not an official complaint, about the incident with the police. On September 10, he filed a complaint, along with additional information, at the Phayathai precinct in central Bangkok.

Sakchai said that while he was selling somtam at his stall on the night of August 10, his 30 year old daughter came crying to tell him that some 10 plain-clothes policemen had raided their house.

He rushed to his rented home and asked to see a search warrant, but the officers refused to show it to him. Instead, they claimed to have found an unspecified amount of crystal methamphetamine or “ice” – which they also did not show him – and escorted his daughter away.