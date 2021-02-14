Many speak out against police violence after riot officers beat volunteer medic | The Thaiger

Bangkok
Many speak out against police violence after riot officers beat volunteer medic
Many Thais are condemning police after officers in riot gear beat a medical volunteer at Saturday’s protest outside the Supreme Court near Sanam Luang in Bangkok. Photos circulated on Twitter of the man on the ground surrounded by police in riot gear. The man was wearing what appears to be a bright yellow medic vest. Many used a hashtag which translates to #policebeatingmedic.
The Rural Doctor Society, a group of Thai doctors, also condemned the violence and released a statement demanding legal action against the officers involved. They say the incident a serious violation of human rights. The Bangkok Post says Metropolitan Police Bureau commissioner Pakkapong Pongpetra defended the officers and said the man was in the area during a clash with protesters and officers had warned people to end the rally.
Protesters were calling on the end to Thailand’s draconian lèse majesté law, which carries an up to 15 year prison sentence for insulting the Thai Monarchy. They also called on the release of 4 prominent protest leaders who are in court detention on lèse majesté charges for statements they made at political rallies.
The rally started at the Democracy Monument and protesters marched to the City Pillar Shrine. Police in riot gear blocked the Supreme Court compound, but allowed 4 protest leaders to enter the shrine and seek blessings for the rally. At that point, the was a clash between some of the protesters and police. Tear gas cans were found at the scene, but the city police chief says officers at the rally did not use tear gas.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Bangkok
Police raid Bangkok bar, 13 people arrested for allegedly violating Emergency Decree
Police in Bangkok arrested 13 people at a rooftop bar in the Phra Khanong area. The bar staff allegedly served alcohol to customers, violating the city’s ban on booze sales at restaurants which was put in place to limit gatherings and prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Under the emergency regulations in Bangkok, bars and nightclubs are ordered to close and restaurants are prohibited from serving alcohol to customers until the coronavirus situation improves.
Phra Khanong police raided the rooftop bar off Sukhumvit Road in the Bang Chak sub district after a tip that bar was allegedly serving alcohol. Police say multiple customers were drinking at the venue and were not abiding by disease control measures like social distancing and wearing masks. The 13 people arrested face charges for allegedly violating the Emergency Decree.
SOURCE: Pattaya News
Bangkok
More than 20 police injured in clash with protesters in Bangkok
More than 20 police officers were injured in a clash with protesters last night at Bangkok’s Democracy Monument, according to the police’s deputy spokesperson. Youth activists gathered to rally against Thailand’s use of the lèse majesté law which prohibits insults against the royal family under Section 112 of the Criminal Code. Numerous activists calling on monarchy reform have faced lese majeste charges over the past few months. The charge carries a penalty of up to 15 years in prison.
Last night, protesters draped a red cloth over the Democracy Monument, representing the blood of fighters for democracy. Some protesters held handmade shields and wore helmets. Some even wore gas masks. According to Reuters, the activists threw paint at police and small bangs were heard near the city shrine. At least one firecracker exploded, according to spokesperson Kissana Pattanacharoen. Around 7 or 8 people were detained.
In a video by Khaosod English reporters, who heavily cover the protest movement in Bangkok, police in riot gear beat a man on the ground. Khaosod says the man wore medic vest and another emergency responder confirmed that the man is a rescue worker.
The protest follows the arrests 4 prominent protest leaders who face charges for allegedly insulting the Thai Monarchy during rallies last year. Pro-democracy protesters have raised issues and questions considered taboo in Thailand. With the movement growing in popularity, Thai officials started using the lèse majesté law to charge protesters for critical statements.
SOURCE: Reuters
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Chulalongkorn University in lockdown following discovery of Covid cluster
Bangkok’s Chulalongkorn University has closed until the end of February in a bid to curb the spread of Covid-19, following the discovery of 16 cases on campus. The university is urging all staff and students to remain in their accommodation and not to go out or meet others between now and February 28.
16 university employees have tested positive for Covid-19. According to a Thai PBS World report, most of them live in on-site dormitories and are currently undergoing treatment.
Students will continue to receive tuition through online classes, with the university’s lecturers having to adjust how they assess students. It’s understood online and take-home exams will replace in person exams. However, the university says that in order to ensure essential faculty work continues, some staff may have to work in the office during the lockdown period.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
Jesus Monroe
Sunday, February 14, 2021 at 8:09 pm
Ironic that someone there to help someone hurt is hurt by someone there to help
Terrence
Sunday, February 14, 2021 at 8:30 pm
That’s very poetic.
Jim kelly
Sunday, February 14, 2021 at 9:03 pm
‘NAZIS!!!’