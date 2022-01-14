Bangkok
Bangkok reports surge in Covid cases linked to restaurant/bars, student dorms
Health officials say there has been a surge in infections in Bangkok, linked to restaurant/bars and other crowded places, such as student dorms. According to a Bangkok Post report, 939 new cases were reported in the capital yesterday, 45 of which were imported. Dr Suthas Chottanapan from the DDC says 300 of the local cases were contracted in restaurants operating as pubs, or in other crowded places such as student dorms and police flats.
In the case of restaurant/bars, Suthas says that any SHA+ accredited venue found to have been flouting disease control measures will have their accreditation removed. He has also advised the public not to frequent poorly-ventilated places, particularly where people are not wearing face masks because they are drinking.
Suthas acknowledges there have been fewer Covid-19 fatalities recently, but points out that 61% of those who did die were either unvaccinated or had only received 1 dose. Bangkok has now reported 6,905 deaths since the third Covid-19 wave began in April 2021. Of those, 4,266 were unvaccinated or not fully vaccinated.
Meanwhile, Pongsakorn Kwanmuang from the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration says there have been no major Covid-19 clusters reported in the capital. The Bangkok Post reports that health officials have set aside around 10,000 beds to cope with the highly-contagious Omicron variant. Currently 18% of the capital’s hospital beds are occupied by Covid patients. The BMA is also increasing the number of vaccination centres to 129.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
