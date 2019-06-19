Suu Kyi attending ASEAN Summit amid regional storm over Rohingya | The Thaiger

ASEAN
Suu Kyi attending ASEAN Summit amid regional storm over Rohingya
PHOTO: ASEAN members will be piling pressure on Myanmar’s Aung San Suu Kyi over the regional Rohingya crisis.
Myanmar ‘State Counsellor’ Aung San Suu Kyi is heading to Bangkok to attend this weekend’s 34th Summit of the ASEAN. It’s believed the Rohingya refugee crisis will be a hot topic for discussion at the Summit.
Myanmar’s state-run media report that Suu Kyi was invited by Thai PM Prayut Chan-o-cha, who is hosting the two-day event as chair of ASEAN for this year.
Meanwhile ASEAN’s muslim-majority countries are planning a ‘firm tone’ in their in-Summit discussions when it begins on June 23. The firm tone is a departure from ASEAN’s usual mild attitude toward Myanmar, based on the group’s principle of non-interference in each other’s internal affairs. Other ASEAN members say they have lost patience with Myanmar over the slow progress on serious human rights violations, which have been condemned by UN investigators as “genocide”.
Muslim-majority nations in the region such as Indonesia and Malaysia are believed to be driving the criticism against Myanmar.
Suu Kyi has been under fire internationally over her down-beat response to the plight of the Rohingya. Among the ASEAN membership, Malaysia has been particularly critical of her failure to tackle the problem. Her response, so far, has been to side with Myanmar’s military or no response at all.
Suu Kyi says that she has already met with diplomats from member ASEAN nations – Laos, The Philippines, Thailand and Vietnam, and the ASEAN secretary-general Lim Jock Hoi. The Secretary General led an assessment team on a visit to Rakhine late last year.
An estimated 750,000 Rohingya fled the Rhakine state in Myanmar over the border into neighbouring Bangladesh since August 2017 amid well-documented allegations of atrocities committed by Myanmar’s military. The purge attracted broad support from the Buddhist-majority Burmese people.
Myanmar’s ‘puppet’ President Win Myint has also been invited to the Summit.
Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Thailand. Or catch up on your Thailand news.
ASEAN
Bangkok’s Wireless Road closed for two days – 34th ASEAN Summit
Wireless Road (Witthayu Road), one of Bangkok’s most congested and popular stretches of road, will be closed for two days during the 34th ASEAN Summit.
Thailand is hosting the 34th ASEAN Summit in Bangkok on June 22 and 23 when it will welcome the regional leaders of the 10 ASEAN member countries – Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar (Burma), Philippines, Singapore, Vietnam and Thailand. This year the meeting will be held at The Athenée Hotel.
To accommodate the summit, and for security purposes, Wireless Road will be closed from June 22 at 6am to 23 June at 6pm.
ASEAN
ASEAN meeting reports on global sugar deficit and opportunities for SE Asian countries
The ASEAN Sugar Alliance says there will be a global sugar deficit of about 2.5 million tonnes in 2019-20, and prices are expected to firm following a number of years of falling prices and surplus stocks.
The prediction was reported at the fourth meeting of the ASEAN Sugar Alliance in Ho Chi Minh City yesterday.
Market analyst, futures trading and risk manager at Thailand’s MITR Phol Sugar Corp, Sasathorn Sanguandeekul, says that a deficit would occur this year mostly due to a reduction in output in major sugar producing countries, including Thailand.
“In 2019-20 with the expectation of reduction in Thailand and India, Asia should have a deficit of around 9.5 million tonnes.”
Output in Brazil, the world’s largest sugar producer and exporter, in 2018-19 “decreased to 26.5 million tonnes due to ageing canes and drought. While sugar production in 2019-20 is forecast to be around 26-28 million tonnes”.
He also noted that Brazil is still maximising ethanol production, reducing sugar output.
Meanwhile, China’s production is expected to be 11.63 million tonnes in 2018-19 and around 11.2 million tonnes in 2019-20, less than its demand. China will likely have to import around 4.5 million tonnes.
Indonesia is another deficit market. In 2018-19, it is expected to produce around 2.37 million tonnes while consumption is expected to increase to 7.11 million tonnes.
Thailand’s production will be around 14.6 million tonnes in 2018-19 and in 2019-20, due to the drought and farmers switching to other crops, its production is pegged at around 13 million tonnes.
According to industry experts, after years of surpluses in the world market, the likelihood of a deficit in 2019-20 will be an opportunity for sugar companies, including TTC Sugar.
“Sugar prices will trade back in the range of 12-13.5 cents per pound in the short run. In the long run, we estimate the range can rise to 12.5-14.5 cent due to the deficit,” said Sasathorn.
Organised by the ASEAN Sugar Alliance and TTC Group, the meeting also discussed regional trade agreements, sugar and health issues, ethanol market development, among other topics.
SOURCE: Vietnam News
ASEAN
ASEAN-Hong Kong, China Free Trade Agreement comes into force
The ASEAN – Hong Kong, China Free Trade Agreement (AHKFTA – that acronym’s never going to fly!), came into force this week for Hong Kong and five ASEAN member states, namely, Laos, Myanmar, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.
Under the AHKFTA, Hong Kong and Singapore will grant tariff-free access and keep their customs duties at zero upon entry into force of the agreement. Brunei Darussalam, Malaysia, the Philippines and Thailand will eliminate customs duties on 85% of products traded with Hong Kong within the decade and reduce another 10% of tariff lines within 14 years.
Indonesia and Vietnam will eliminate customs duties for 75% of their products within ten years, and reduce another 10% of tariff lines within 14 years. Meanwhile, Cambodia, Laos and Myanmar will eliminate customs duties for 65% of their products within 15 years and reduce another 20% of tariff lines within 20 years.
Dato’ Lim Jock Hoi, the Secretary-General of ASEAN says the agreement is a significant outcome for ASEAN and trading neighbours.
“This is also reflective of ASEAN and Hong Kong’s support for a rules-based international trade system, and signals our commitment to strengthen trade and investment links among our nations.”
It is ASEAN’s sixth free trade agreement with external partners, after China, Korea, Japan, India, and Australia-New Zealand.
Thailand is the ASEAN Chair for 2019 and is hosting the 34th ASEAN Summit June 20-23 in Bangkok
SOURCE: ASEAN
Top 10 hard truths of living as an expat in Thailand
Top 10 things to do when it’s wet or raining in Phuket
Wai Khru – setting a bad example for the future. Thailand’s demand for respect from its young
Top 10 Thai foods you must try
Top Five things to consider when buying condos in Thailand
Thai island vs Malaysian island – Phuket vs Penang
Top 10 restaurants in Phuket
Visa run to Penang – a personal experience in Thailand (2019)
From ‘Sawadee’ to ‘Pad Thai’. Who was Phibun?
Top 10 news sources in Thailand (2019)
Man falls to his death inside CentralWorld, Bangkok
“Nothing but rude Indians, Chinese and Arabs” – Pattaya locals go feral online
Thais outraged by tourist doing yoga poses at historic and sacred sites
Love gone wrong in Thailand – another cautionary tale
2019 Dengue cases soar as Thailand enters monsoon season
Chon Buri government aims to protect Pattaya’s Near Islands
Nattaporn needs you help – nine year old Thai amputee wants a prosthetic leg
Thai Army assists with removal of Cambodian border mines
4,500 endangered baby turtles seized from passenger van in Thailand’s northwest
And the winner of Miss Mom Phuket 2019 is…
Ten students injured when crane collapses in Bangkok
Three injured in motorbike accident in Phuket Town
Suu Kyi attending ASEAN Summit amid regional storm over Rohingya
PM cannot legally attend cabinet meetings or ASEAN Summit – Future Forward
Tesco looks to open 750 new convenience stores in Thailand
Bangkok’s Wireless Road closed for two days – 34th ASEAN Summit
Hot wheels head for Thailand’s south – ‘Fast and Furious 9’ cars arrive
One dead, one injured in Thalang collision, Phuket
Thai Airways sneaks into Top Ten. Skytrax World’s Best Airlines Awards 2019.
Earthquake rattles northwest Japan, triggers small tsunami
เลว! วินจยย.อุดมสุขยกพวกตีกัน ไม่กลัวตร. หนุ่มโดนลูกหลงกระสุนเจาะศีรษะดับหน้าบ้าน [คลิป]
ชมไฮไลต์การแข่งขันไทย-สหรัฐ “ฟุตบอลโลกหญิง 2019” กลุ่ม F
10 มิ.ย. ถ่ายทอดสด “ฟุตบอลโลกหญิง 2019” ไทยพบสหรัฐ ตี 2 -PPTVHD ยิงตรงจากสนาม
เริ่มแล้ว งาน”1 ปี อนาคตใหม่ เดินไปด้วยกัน” ณ หอประชุมใหญ่ ธรรมศาสตร์ท่าพระจันทร์
ดูย้อนหลังวอลเลย์บอลไทย-ตุรกี “เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019” นัดที่ 9
ระเบิดความมันส์ 6 มิ.ย. ไทย-ตุรกี “วอลเลย์บอล เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019” -ลิงก์ถ่ายทอดสด
ดูย้อนหลังแมทช์ 5 ดาว วอลเลย์บอลไทย-โดมินิกัน “เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019” นัดที่ 8
5 มิ.ย. ชมถ่ายทอดสดประชุมสภาผู้แทนราษฎรครั้งที่3 โหวตเลือกนายกรัฐมนตรี
[LIVE] “ธนาธร จึงรุ่งเรืองกิจ” แสดงวิสัยทัศน์บริหารประเทศนอกรัฐสภา : เลือกตั้งนายก 2562
11 โมง ชมถ่ายทอดสดประชุมรัฐสภา โหวตเลือกนายกรัฐมนตรี คนที่ 30
เชียร์สด 4 มิ.ย. ไทย-บัลแกเรีย “วอลเลย์บอล เนชั่นส์ ลีก” 6 โมงเย็น-ลิงก์ถ่ายทอดสด
เพราะมาก “แก้ม วิชญาณี” เจ้าหญิงจัสมิน โคฟเพลง “Speechless”
[คลิป]ชาวเน็ตโวย UNHCR ตั้ง”นก สินจัย” พรีเซนต์ช่วยผู้ลี้ภัย “ปวิน” คอมเมนต์เจ็บ
[Live]ชมสด 21:30 ขบวนแห่ลิเวอร์พูล ถ้วยยูฟ่า แชมเปียนส์ ลีก 2019
ชมย้อนหลัง ลิเวอร์พูลชัยชนะเหนือสเปอร์ส คว้าแชมป์ยูฟ่าสมัยที่ 6
Trending
-
People3 days ago
From ‘Sawadee’ to ‘Pad Thai’. Who was Phibun?
-
Bangkok3 days ago
US Navy veteran locked up in Thai prison, family pleas for help
-
Crime1 day ago
British rapist and drug dealer to be sentenced on July 8 after deportation from Thailand
-
Krabi3 days ago
Missing German DJ identified after being found dead in Krabi villa this week
-
Chiang Mai3 days ago
Chiang Mai netizens outraged after porn movie released online
-
Travel11 hours ago
Thai Airways sneaks into Top Ten. Skytrax World’s Best Airlines Awards 2019.
-
Entertainment5 hours ago
And the winner of Miss Mom Phuket 2019 is…
-
Business3 days ago
‘Fast and Furious 9’ to be partly filmed in southern Thailand, including Phuket