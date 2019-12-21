Over 30,000 displaced in Narathiwat floods, southern Thailand | The Thaiger

South
Over 30,000 displaced in Narathiwat floods, southern Thailand
Out of almost nowhere, and amidst a looming drought for many parts of the country, heavy rains have left flooded areas in Narathiwat, in Thailand’s deep south, displacing over 30,000 people.
Soldiers, government officials and volunteers yesterday rushed to the assistance of 37,171 people hit by unseasonal floods in five districts of the southern Thai province, according to Thai Rath.
The Narathiwat Governor Ekkarat Leesern declared the five districts of Sukirin, Waeng, Sisakorn, Janae and Reuso, all close to the Malaysian border, as disaster areas after floodwater levels kept rising over Thursday evening into Friday morning.
“Temporary shelters have been set up for the evacuees by more than 100 military-trained rangers.”
One local road in Reuso was declared impassable.
SOURCE: Thai Rath | Thai Residents
Insurgency
Army promises investigation after three civilians shot and killed
PHOTO: Villagers carry the body of one of the three men killed by government forces on Wednesday, from the Tawae mountains in Narathiwat – Benar News
The army has promised a full and fair investigation after three unarmed men were shot dead by security forces in mountains around Narathiwat province, southern Thailand, on Monday. Pornsak Poolsawat, Thailand’s southern army commander, originally claimed the victims were insurgents who had earlier clashed with security forces. But after hearing from relatives and conducting an initial investigation, he was forced to reverse his conclusion.
The commander told reporters that when a task force of soldiers, police and local officials encountered four or five “unknown men”, the officers identified themselves and asked to search them.
“But the men ran away and three or four gunshots were heard, so officers returned fire. Three men were killed while one or two managed to escape.”
The commander also clarified that the dead men were not armed, reversing an earlier statement he had made. Pornsak promised justice for the victims, now known to be forest loggers, saying he has ordered the 45th Ranger Task Force to conduct an investigation into the shootings.
“If it is found that the dead men were civilian villagers and not insurgents, despite officers’ efforts to be careful, they cannot deny responsibility. They will face investigation and punishment, without exception.”
Meanwhile, a human rights protection committee has spoken to Benar News promising the families of the victims that they would get justice.
“The three were found dead next to timber without weapons” a spokesman told reporters Benar news agency.
Thai PM Prayut Chan-o-cha announced last Tuesday that a 2005 emergency decree would remain in effect in most of Thailand’s deep south. The decree gives security forces almost blanket immunity for their actions.
More than 7,000 people have been killed across the mainly Muslim and Malay-speaking deep south, which comprises Narathiwat, Pattani and Yala provinces and parts of Songkhla province, since the separatist insurgency reignited in 2004.
SOURCE: Benar News
Bangkok
Swedish national still missing in Bangkok
A Hat Yai woman has asked for police help in locating her Swedish husband, who went missing shortly after they arrived in Thailand from Stockholm last Thursday.
55 year old Begt Erik Gustafsson, a welder, allegedly left with a friend and hasn’t been seen heard from since.
Sixty-five year old Amphorn Maksomboon filed a missing person report with Hat Yai police on Monday. She told police that since their marriage 25 years ago, she and Gustaffson had returned to Thailand once or twice a year, and she was concerned for her husband’s safety.
The couple arrived from Sweden last week and Amphorn travelled to her family home in Hat Yai. district. Her husband met a Swedish friend who “whisked him away” to Bangkok’s notorious Khao San Road district.
Amphorn said that was the last time she talked to him. She called the Swedish friend, who told her he dropped Gustafsson at a hotel, but hadn’t spoken with him since.
SOURCE: Chiang Rai Times
South
Doctor in southern Thailand issues warning after manicure goes VERY wrong
PHOTO: Facebook/Arak Wongworachat
A doctor at a hospital in the southern province of Nakhon Si Thammarat is warning women to exercise caution when choosing a nail salon and to ensure the facility follows correct sanitation procedures and only uses properly sterilised equipment.
Dr Arak Wongworachat posted his warning online after a 35 year old female patient developed a serious infection from a manicure gone very wrong.
Thai Residents reports that the woman began to experience pain in her thumb three days after having nail extensions applied. When the finger began to swell, she went to her local pharmacy for treatment but within a few days, the thumb was even more swollen, had turned red, and the woman had developed a fever.
The pain was so severe she couldn’t move her thumb and in desperation, she tore off the false nail, taking her real nail with it (Yikes!!). After seeking medical treatment, an x-ray showed she had developed osteomyelitis, a serious bone infection, which required surgery, intravenous antibiotics, and several days hospitalisation.
SOURCE: Thai Residents
