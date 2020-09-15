Visa
Long stay tourist visas to Thailand announced today – 90 days, renewable
“Long-stay visitors could begin arriving next month.”
The Thai cabinet has approved a plan to allow foreign tourists to come to Thailand but they’ll have to agree to mandatory 14 day quarantine and stay for at least 90 days. The cabinet is hoping the new extended tourist visa will be part of the rebooting of the tourist and hospitality economy.
Thai PM Prayut Chan-o-cha announced that the government would issue “special tourist visas” for visitors who would have to come for at least 90 days. The new 90 day special tourist visa would be able to be extended twice, for 90 days each time. Long-stay visitors could begin arriving next month, according to the PMs announcement today. (Basic provisions of today’s announcement below)
“The most important condition would be a 14 day quarantine.”
“Visitors can arrive for tourism or health services, and they can stay at alternative state quarantine facilities, specific areas or at hospitals that function as quarantine facilities. Our public health system is amongst the best in the world and people can have confidence in it.”
At this stage the announcement has brought up as many questions as it answers. Will people, currently in Thailand on an expired tourist visa (because of the visa amnesty) be able to ‘roll over’ onto the new visa, or will they have to leave the country and re-apply. Will people be able to ‘convert’ the new long stay visa into other visa from within the country?
The new ‘STV visas’ which will cost 2,000 baht and will last for 90 days each. When expired, a Thai Immigration Office will allow for the visa to be extended 2 times, a cumulative total of 270 days stay. The new visa regulation will be in effect until September 30, 2021 and may be extended beyond that time.
The prime minister says the CCSA will provide more details about the visa in coming days.
Traisulee Traisaranakul, the Government’s deputy spokeswoman, says the new long-stay visitors would have to present proof of payment for their 90 day+ stay in the country, including payment for a hotel reservations, lease of a condo, flight confirmations, etc.
The government noted that it doesn’t have the ability to fully re-open to tourism at the moment as they have to be able to process incoming visitors and find approved locations for them to serve their 14 day quarantine.”The target is to welcome 100-300 visitors a week, or up to 1,200 people a month, and generate income of about 1 billion baht a month.”
It is also not known if Thailand will accept tourist visitors from every country or just preferred “low risk” countries. Those details are yet to be announced as well. One minister hinted that there may be an ‘approved’ list when the final details come out.
The Thaiger will update the details of the new long stay tourist visa as soon as the become available.
Here are the basic published provisions approved today…
1. A foreigner who wishes to travel to stay for a long period (Long-stay travel) in Thailand.
2. A foreigner who has acknowledged they are willing to comply with Thailand’s public health measures in Thailand, and agree to conduct a state quarantine at an Alternative Local State Quarantine (ALSQ) for 14 days.
3. A foreigner who provides evidence of long-term residency in Thailand, including evidence of payment for the hotel accommodation or hospital accommodation that provides Alternative State Quarantine (ASQ) service in Thailand and at least one piece of the following evidence…
• Proof of payment for hotel accommodation or hospital accommodation after the state quarantine
• A copy of ownership of an apartment or condominium belonging to foreigners or family members of foreigners
• A copy of a rental license or deposit payment of the purchase of apartment, condominium, or house by foreigners in Thailand
D
September 15, 2020 at 6:53 pm
Pointless.. so they are kicking out everone on the 26th and losing Thai ppl more money..Hotels will be even more empty and restaurants . They should be letting ppl stay not kicking them out.. Ppl will never come and quaranteen.. They are living in dream world.
Steven Turner
September 15, 2020 at 6:55 pm
What do they really belive we are that desperate to go to Thailand
apollo
September 15, 2020 at 7:04 pm
not bad 833,333 b per person
Nipral
September 15, 2020 at 7:08 pm
unlimited stupidity !!!
Glenn
September 15, 2020 at 7:20 pm
so it’s better than nothing, but… I have big doubts whether many well to do tourists will accept a 14 day quarantine jail, especially if they are healthy. I certainly would go elsewhere.
and as for the numbers? 1,000,000,000 baht (1 billion) from 1200 rich tourists?! Good lord these ‘leaders’ are smoking weed or worse. that is 833,333thb spent per month (or aprox $26,666 dollars US).
Not happening, nope, 1 billion percent impossible!
Randy Lahey
September 15, 2020 at 7:29 pm
Quarantine Again ! It will not work ! Its too expensive ! When will somebody take note !
Gary
September 15, 2020 at 7:41 pm
What about retirees who already own properties, cars etc with therefore millions of baht invested in Thailand?
Peter
September 15, 2020 at 7:46 pm
“deposit payment of the purchase of apartment, condominium, or house by foreigners in Thailand”
As a requirement to get a visa so without seeing it first?
There are no tourists with 90 day holidays. They are targeting retired people who already can get a retirement visa with less requirements.
Eddie
September 15, 2020 at 7:56 pm
Agree to mandatory 14 day quarantine and stay for at least 90 days. Stay at least 90 days? Are they awake?
Richard King
September 15, 2020 at 8:06 pm
I think this might be the only way because short stay tourism is not viable due to the 14 day quarantine, And because of the longer vist it would also mean only certain number of people who could afford or have the time off to do this.
Which in effect is the richer tourist plan.