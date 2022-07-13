Connect with us

Foreigners might be able to own land in Thailand, but there’s a few catches

Tim Newton

Foreigners might be able to own land in Thailand. The proposal is being drafted by the Thai Interior Ministry which would allow foreigners to own up to 1 rai of land (around 1,600 square metres, .16 hectare or .4 acre).

But, yes, there’s a catch. Foreign buyers would be required to invest 40 million baht in Thailand for 3 years to be eligible for land ownership. Despite the up-front barrier, Thai politicians believe the proposal will help stimulate foreign ownership of property in Thailand.

The other catch is the limitation of the size of land that would be available to a foreign buyer – only 1 rai.

Deputy Interior Minister Nipon Boonyamanee says the proposal will now go to Cabinet for discussion and approval.

He says that, particularly the areas foreigners tend to visit or live – Bangkok, Samut Prakan, Chonburi (Pattaya), Phuket, and Chiang Mai – would be the major beneficiaries of the move.

He noted that, compared to other countries, the cost of property in Thailand “is not high” and that the proposal would help to stimulate the economy.

As an additional incentive, the ministry is hoping to reduce transfer and mortgage fees to 0.01% for properties that cost more than 3 million baht.

The Thai government clearly has its sites on wealthy foreigners with a new range of long term (10 year visas) and now this proposal is to allow foreign ownership of land, albeit with a steep entry price.

Earlier, the Board of Investment of Thailand announced that applications for its new Long-Term Resident visa will open from September 1.

“The 10 year visa aims to attract foreigners of “high potential” to live and work in Thailand.”

The BOI claims the new LTR visas will “make living in Thailand long term easier and less bureaucratic”.

SOURCE: Hua Hin Today

 

Recent comments:
Jerry
2022-07-14 09:32
Once again the Falang that married his Thai wife 25 years ago, put money into the marital home and has endured 25 years of visa runs and all the other Ball and Chain conditions, but doesn't have 40 million baht…
image
TheDirtyDurian
2022-07-14 10:19
1 hour ago, Tezza1971 said: And where would that be, just asking for a friend. Two places I'm familiar with, Buriram and Prechuap, would both have farming land available at that price. Kind of irrelevant though as we now know…
image
TheDirtyDurian
2022-07-14 10:19
47 minutes ago, Jerry said: Once again the Falang that married his Thai wife 25 years ago, put money into the marital home and has endured 25 years of visa runs and all the other Ball and Chain conditions, but…
image
Augratin
2022-07-14 11:12
How about just letting us retirees own the tiny parcel of land our house is on? Would that be too much to ask? I'll even bequeath it to a Thai national. Since the answer appears to be "no", I have…
BIGGLES
2022-07-14 13:23
40 million baht! I wouldn't pay that for the whole country! if I did, when do I get crowned? That's approximately 1million sterling, tied up for three years, I don't think so.
Tim Newton

Tim Newton has lived in Thailand since 2011. An Australian, he has worked in the media, principally radio and TV, for 42 years. He has won the Deutsche Welle Award for best radio talk program (public radio Australia), presented over 11,000 radio news bulletins, 3,950 in Thailand alone, hosted 1050 daily TV news programs and produced 2,100 videos, TV commercials and documentaries. He also reported for CNN, Deutsche Welle TV, CBC, Australia's ABC TV and Australian radio during the 2018 Cave Rescue and other major stories in Thailand. As founder of The Thaiger in 2016, Tim is the current English Content Manager for the company, based in their Bangkok HQ.

