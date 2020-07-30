Thai Vietjet passengers treated to surprise “concert in the sky”

Thai Vietjet Air today launched its maiden flight VZ210, from Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport to the northeastern province of Khon Kaen. To celebrate the inauguration, the airline delivered a surprise “concert in the sky” with famous Thai singer Ying Lee, featuring a full team of dancers and cabin crew, along with souvenirs for all passengers. The carrier will operate 2 flights daily on the new route, which marks the seventh from its Suvarnabhumi hub, with a flight duration of around an hour and 5 minutes.

The airline has also launched a massive promotion of one-way fares for just 5 baht (not inclusive of taxes and fees) from August 1-5. Promotion tickets can be used on all domestic flights of Thai Vietjet travelling between August 1 and September 30. They’re available on all channels including www.vietjetair.com (mobile web at m.vietjetair.com), Skyfun.vietjetair.com, online travel agents and ticket agents. Payment can be made instantly by debit or credit card and available options of various agents.

Thai Vietjet is well known for lively entertainment activities, exciting promotions, and onboard surprises, and is increasing routes and flight frequency in response to rising domestic demand. Currently the airline operates 13 domestic routes from Bangkok to Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Phuket, Krabi, Udon Thani, Hat Yai, Khon Kaen, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Ubon Ratchathani, Surat Thani, plus direct flights from Chiang Rai to Phuket, Udon Thani, and Hat Yai, 8 routes connecting Thailand and Vietnam such as Bangkok to Da Lat/Da Nang, and more international routes from Thailand to mainland China. Passengers can visit the airline’s website at www.vietjetair.com.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News