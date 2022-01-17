Connect with us

Thai airlines pin their hopes on government resuming Test & Go

Maya Taylor

Published

 on 

PHOTO courtesy of Suvarnabhumi Airport

The president of the Airlines Association of Thailand says the government must allow the Test & Go entry scheme to resume as soon as possible. The scheme was recently suspended as the Omicron Covid-19 variant spread rapidly across the globe. Puttipong Prasarttong-Osoth, who is also the boss of Bangkok Airways, says the scheme was working well, attracting more foreign visitors to the kingdom, and airlines are anxious to see it rebooted.

According to a Bangkok Post report, Puttipong says the government needs to assess the severity of Omicron and resume Test & Go based on the number of serious infections. Since the scheme’s suspension, international arrivals must choose between mandatory quarantine in Bangkok or one of the country’s sandbox schemes. If they opt for one of the sandbox entry schemes, they have to spend a minimum of 7 nights in Phuket, Krabi, Phang Nga or Koh Samui and then test negative for Covid-19 before being free to travel elsewhere in Thailand.

Puttipong is urging the government to change its approach to the Omicron variant due to it causing milder illness in vaccinated people. He points out that airlines already use stringent health protection measures. While domestic flights may pick up once it’s confirmed Omicron is less severe, this will not be enough to help Thailand’s aviation and tourism sectors.

“If Omicron is not deadly, domestic flights will rebound shortly, but this is not adequate to support the industry. Thai tourism needs the international market to reach full capacity.”

Meanwhile, Aswin Yangkirativorn, boss of Thai Lion Air, says the government’s approach to the Omicron variant – in particular, the decision to suspend Test & Go – has created significant uncertainty for the aviation sector. He adds that TLA has no plans to restart international flights at this time and is calling on the government to provide more support for domestic tourism, by introducing stimulus measures and subsidies that will encourage more people to travel in-country.

For more information on how to get into Thailand during the pandemic, CLICK HERE.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

 

    Recent comments:
    image
    Jason
    2022-01-17 14:55
    While I certainly hope this happens and T&G can resume, but any suggestion that Omicron is somehow a mild variant that can be brushed aside or ignored is patently unwise. Even if I just look at my home state of…
    image
    Robosibbo
    2022-01-17 15:02
    6 minutes ago, Jason said: While I certainly hope this happens and T&G can resume, but any suggestion that Omicron is somehow a mild variant that can be brushed aside or ignored is patently unwise. Even if I just look…
    image
    Jason
    2022-01-17 16:46
    Ok.... you won't get a vaccine...you won't wear a mask either presumably. Good on you for exersizing your right not to get vaccinated or wear a mask. Now if you could just sign a disclaimer that you also direct that…
    image
    Jason
    2022-01-17 17:06
    What we have here is Captain A. J. Smith (Captain of RMS Titanic). Only this time, he doesn't get a warning just before impact with the iceberg, he gets the warning a whole month before. But he still ignores it!!
    image
    TheDirtyDurian
    2022-01-17 17:38
    2 hours ago, Jason said: While I certainly hope this happens and T&G can resume, but any suggestion that Omicron is somehow a mild variant that can be brushed aside or ignored is patently unwise. Even if I just look…
    Maya Taylor

    A seasoned writer, with a degree in Creative Writing. Over ten years' experience in producing blog and magazine articles, news reports and website content.

      Trending