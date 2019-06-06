Helicopters high over Halong Bay, Vietnam | The Thaiger

Southeast Asia
Helicopters high over Halong Bay, Vietnam
Your visit to Vietnam’s Halong Bay, a cruising Mecca for half a century, can now be enjoyed from above. The Northern Vietnam Helicopter Company will now provide scenic flights over the famous bay, one of the most popular tourist destinations in Vietnam.
Flights will start at $125 (3,920 baht) for a 12 minute flight – that will take you over six tourist sites, including Thien Cung cave, Titop island and Bai Tu Long Bay.
You can choose to take flights up to 40 minutes in length which will cost you $396 (12,400 baht) which will take you over 17 different landmarks around the Bay.
Halong Bay was added to UNESCO’s World Heritage List 25 years ago and is filled with more than 1,600 limestone islands and islets, a similar landscape to Phang Nga Bay, north of Phuket in Thailand.
Two Bell 505 helicopters service the Halong Bay Scenic Flight service. Flights depart from and arriving at Tuan Chau island, which is about 170 kilometres from the country’s capital Hanoi. The helicopters will carry up to three passengers per flight and promise breathtaking views thought large windows adapted for the scenic flights.
Hai Au Aviation is also operating scenic flights over Halong Bay, this time by seaplane. The 25 minute flights takes off and land from the water at Tuan Chau Island Marina. The costs for the scenic flights by seaplane are also up around the $120 (3,750 baht) mark, depending on the season and includes views of Dau Be Island, Cong Do Island and Bo Hon Island.
Environment
Campaign to clear ‘Ghost Nets’ from Mergui Archipelago, Myanmar
A team of experienced divers from around the world have launched a campaign to clear lost and disused fishing nets, known as ghost nets, from the coral reefs in Myanmar’s Mergui Archipelago.
Ghost nets, or ALDFG (abandoned, lost or discarded fishing gear), include fishing nets, lines and traps which are left in the ocean and become entangled in rocks and reefs, ultimately killing fish and other marine life and suffocating coral.
“In 2009, the UN estimated that 640,000 tonnes of ghost gear were littering the world’s oceans,” said Marcelo Guimaraes, a marine biologist working for Awei Pila resort, which hosted the expedition. “Most of the nets are made of nylon and will not biodegrade for the next 600 years. These are the silent killers of our ocean marine life and we must do something about it.”
From May 8–11, the team of nine divers and five surface support crew – from as far afield as Brazil, Sweden, Lithuania and Romania – set out from Awei Pila on the island of Kyun Pila in the heart of the archipelago, which is home to some 800 islands and atolls.
Within four days, the divers recovered, using scissors, some 300 kilograms of ALDFG from the surrounding reefs at depths of up to 25 meters.
The team was led by Anuar Abdullah, the founder of Ocean Quest Global, a Southeast Asia-based organization dedicated to the protection and rehabilitation of coral reefs. “The importance of healthy coral reefs to their surrounding communities cannot be understated,” the group says in its mission statement. “They not only provide them with food and revenue [through fisheries and tourism], but also stave off coastal erosion, thereby safeguarding land property from damage and reducing the risk of population displacement. Coral reefs are important and unique ecosystems that are self-sustaining and provide vital support for marine life.”
The Awei Pila initiative follows closely on the heels of a similar ghost net clearance campaign in the Mergui Archipelago by the Myanmar Ocean Project. Guimaraes says plans are in place for both teams to cooperate in a joint effort to clear more fishing gear from the sea in September or October.
Awei Pila is one of a handful of resorts or hotels in the archipelago, which only in recent years opened to tourism. A member of the Yangon-based Memories Group and partnered with yachting charter firm Burma Boating, Awei Pila’s general manager Steffen Kroehl said that the goal of his resort is to create “minimum impact on a pristine environment.”
Awei Pila is part of the Memories Group, an experience-driven company which owns and operates Memories Travel and several resorts and activities in Myanmar, including hotels, boutique lodges, hot-air balloon adventures, and sailing tours.
Business
Japan’s Nissin Electric moves production to Myanmar from Thailand
Nissin Electrics of Japan are building a new plant in Myanmar, which will shift some of their production from factories in Vietnam and Thailand, in an effort to cut labour costs. Nissin Electrics manufacture gas insulated switchgears, capacitors, transformers, instrument transformers and medium-low voltage metal enclosed equipment.
Bangkok Post reports that the company announced it will form a joint venture with Hosoda Holdings, a Japanese trader acting as Nissin’s sales agent for the Myanmar market, in the Thilawa Special Economic Zone on the outskirts of Yangon in June, with plant operations scheduled to start in March 2020.
The local arm plans to make electrical equipment and take on contract manufacturing of such machines and parts, it said in a statement. The Kyoto-based firm is undertaking sheet metal welding, cutting and surface treatment for a variety of industrial equipment and parts at its own plants near Bangkok and Hanoi.
The Japanese company intends to move to the new plant in Myanmar some metal parts-manufacturing processes such as mounting of device frames and welding that are difficult to automate.
Nissin manufactures all of its products in the sector in Thailand and Vietnam. Thailand manufactured products account for 60% of the company’s profits.
FULL STORY: Bangkok Post
Bali’s Mount Agung erupts again
PHOTO: Twitter/Phoebs
A week after flights were cancelled in and out of Bali’s airport, Mount Agung has burst into life again today at 11:42am sending plumes of ash into the Balinese sky.
Indonesia’s Volcanology and Geological Disaster Mitigation Center said the eruption lasted for 8 minutes
There have yet to be reports of renewed cancellations or delayed flights at Bali’s International Airport following this morning’s eruption.
