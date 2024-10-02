Boost Songkhla tourism with better rail links to Malaysia, says guide

Promoting Songkhla province’s cultural attractions and enhancing rail connections with Malaysia could significantly boost tourism, according to the founder of the Songkhla Tour Guide Association.

Wittaya Saelim addressed these suggestions in a proposal recently submitted to Senator Chaiyong Maneerungsakul in the Hat Yai district. The proposal focused on addressing the province’s trade and tourism concerns and identifying ways to increase revenue.

Songkhla is already a popular destination for cultural and religious holidays. Wittaya, drawing from his experience as a guide for tourists from Malaysia, Singapore, China, Taiwan, and India, highlighted the province’s appeal, particularly to Malaysian and Singaporean visitors who enjoy visiting temples and shrines.

“These visitors have a strong potential to boost the local economy.”

Wittaya urged the government to consider measures that would enhance their travel experience.

One of Wittaya’s key proposals is to improve the rail connection between Thailand and Malaysia at the Padang Besar border station in Sadao district.

“Malaysian tourists prefer travelling by train. A smooth railway connection will help not just to promote tourism but also reduce the use of personal cars from Malaysia, which will help ease traffic congestion in Hat Yai.”

Additionally, he suggested linking the Thai border train station in Sungai Kolok district of Narathiwat with the Lantupanang train station in Kelantan, Malaysia, to facilitate two-way tourism and trade.

Hat Yai’s frequent tourism promotion events often result in road closures, which can clog traffic and block access to local businesses. Wittaya pointed out that this issue needs addressing to avoid inconvenience to both tourists and locals.

Furthermore, the intense competition, including online bookings, has led to significant fluctuations in the prices of hotels, restaurants, and traditional massage services, creating challenges for local businesses.

Wittaya proposed collaboration between state agencies, including the Commerce and Transport ministries, immigration and tourism police, and the private sector, with the Songkhla governor leading the effort, reported Bangkok Post.

Improving the rail connections and addressing logistical issues could enhance the overall experience for tourists, potentially increasing the province’s attractiveness and economic benefits.