Bangkok vocational student dies after falling from BTS station

A Bangkok vocational student has fallen to his death from the Pu Chao BTS station on the Sukhumvit Line. The sad news was reported last night at around 7pm in Samut Prakhan’s Muang district. Police say they arrived to find a young man lying face up on the footpath near a bus stop under the BTS station. Officers say the body suffered from multiple broken bones.

Security cameras showed that the student deliberated for over an hour before climbing over a barrier at around 6pm and falling to the ground. The young man’s ID card stated that he was in his 1st year of electrical mechanics at Bangkok College of Technology in Phra Khanong, Bangkok. The body was sent to the Forensic Medicine Institute at the Police General Hospital for an autopsy.

A motorcycle taxi driver told police that the sound of something hitting the ground hard had startled him. He then says he saw a young man lying on the footpath near the bus stop and called police.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

