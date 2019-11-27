From 2020, all Thai national park visitors must take their rubbish with them | The Thaiger

Plastics
From 2020, all Thai national park visitors must take their rubbish with them
From January 1, visitors to any of Thailand’s national parks must carry their own garbage bags and take their trash with them when they leave.
Thai PBS World reports that this latest measure is being put in place following the death of a wild deer in Kun Sathan national park in northern Thailand. The deer was found to have 7 kilograms of plastic and other trash in its stomach, including plastic bags and even clothes. See earlier story HERE.
The minister for Natural Resources and Environment says all national park chiefs have been advised of the rule and instructed to advise visitors accordingly. However, the head of Kun Sathan park, where the dead deer was found, disputes that the deer’s death was caused by humans.
Torpong Chanthopat says the deer was found in the middle of rich forest, with no sign of humans having been there. He also refuses to entertain the idea that the animal may have eaten from the park’s landfill, insisting the site is sealed.
Torpong suggests instead that the deer may have consumed the garbage in one of the many villages surrounding the park.
However, he’s using the attention currently focused on the park to inform the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Conservation that he’d really like an incinerator to replace the current landfill site.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
Environment
Government confirms 2020 ban on single-use plastic bags
In a move that some would say has been a long time coming, the Thai government has announced that single-use plastic bags will be banned at shopping malls, convenience stores, and supermarkets from January 1, 2020.
Thai Residents says the ban was confirmed by government spokesperson Traisulee Traisoranakul, who says the move is part of Thailand’s plans to eliminate plastic garbage by 2030.
The ban on single-use plastic bags had earlier been approved by the National Environmental Committee (NEC) in September and is expected to lead to a reduction of 225,000 tons of garbage a year.
This in turn is expected to reduce the amount being spent by state agencies on garbage management by 340 million baht a year.
SOURCE: thairesidents.com
News
PM not bothered by threats from smaller coalition parties to remove support
The PM Prayut Chan-o-cha says he’s not too concerned by threats from five coalition parties to withhold support unless the government provides satisfactory answers during the upcoming no-confidence grilling.
Thai PBS World says the PM claims all parties are getting along fine, adding that while he can’t make any party vote in a particular way, neither can the parties force him to do their bidding.
He went on to say that should the government not survive the no-confidence debate, it would be the citizens of Thailand and the country as a whole that would suffer, with the political parties involved having to pick up the pieces.
Meanwhile, the Opposition chief whip says public opinion is in their favour. He says they have asked the people for their opinion and the results show they agree with the moves to censure the government.
The opposition will concentrate on allegations of corruption, inefficiency in national administration, legal infringements, as well as robbing Thailand of opportunities.
Thai PBS World reports that the debate is expected to take place at the end of November.
SOURCE: ThaiPBS
Bangkok
Future Forward Party might be dissolved
The Constitutional Court will deliver a ruling on on Nov 20 that could make or break the Future Forward Party (FFP) and its leader Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit.
The party and Thanathorn face a slew of legal cases that seriously jeopardise their political future. The FFP, which has 80 MPs, could be dissolved and its 24 executives banned from politics.
If the court rules against Thanathorn, it might cause a “domino effect” and the party could be disbanded, observers say.
The Election Commission (EC) claims that Thanathorn held shares in a media firm, V-Luck Media, when he registered as a candidate. This would violate the EC charter, which prohibits owners and shareholders of media or publishing firms from applying to become MPs.
The court suspended Thanathorn from MP duties on May 23, pending a ruling.
The FFP and Mr Thanathorn have had several legal cases brought against them in recent months with some saying the party has been in a downward spiral since was created in 2018.
An internal rift also emerged in October, when 120 former election candidates and party members resigned en masse, accusing Thanathorn of ignoring unsuccessful candidates and breaking promises to give them political jobs.
A few party MPs also rebelled and voted in favour of government bills, like an executive decree to put army units under royal command, and the 3.2 trillion baht 2020 budget.
There are three cases, though, which could truly dissolve of the FFP. One involves donations by Thanathorn and his wife. The FFP leader donated 10 million baht to the party and his wife gave 7.2 million baht.
An activist has asked the EC to rule whether the couple are legally considered a single entity, because if so, their combined donations would break the law, which caps donations at 10 million baht.
Thanathorn may have broken the same law by lending more than 100 million baht to the party. Activists have accused Thanathorn and the party of trying to end to the monarchy.
The FFP’s secretary general says it’s surprising the party has so many legal cases against it, despite not being in power.
“I want to ask if everyone really feels the party broke the law or whether this is because the party’s approach has upset those in power,” he said in an interview.
If the party is disbanded, its MPs still have 60 days to switch to new parties and retain their MP status according to law. But if the FFP manages to get through this rough patch and survive, it will likely grow into a major party, matching or even surpassing the Pheu Thai Party, according to the FFP spokesman
SOURCE: www.bangkokpost.com
Top 10 hard truths of living as an expat in Thailand
Top 10 ways to avoid Dengue Fever
Top 10 ways to cope with Thailand’s humidity
New cruise to Lan Ha Bay, Vietnam
Happy Loy Krathong. Where to launch your krathong in Phuket.
Top Ten things to know about the Bangkok Skytrain (BTS)
Top 10 places to visit around Chiang Mai, on a motorbike
American convicted by Cambodian court for sex abuse of underage girls
Thai Immigration Chief warns law-breaking foreigners “this is just the start”
Top 10 must-see things to do in Phuket
Thai baht dips after rate cut
Bangkok will be underwater in 30 years says new study
‘Matmo’ will bring floods to upper and central Thailand
Chiang Mai – the wellness destination
The world scrambles to attract Chinese travellers
Warnings of heavy rain and flash floods for southern Thailand
Recreational drug users warned over dangers of ‘Magic Paper’ hallucinogen
Mother and two year old escape Pattaya blaze
From 2020, all Thai national park visitors must take their rubbish with them
Former Chiang Rai Governor says “The Cave” wrong in some places
Driver busted with 3 million methamphetamine pills from Chiang Rai
Washington says Myanmar may be stocking chemical weapons
New cruise to Lan Ha Bay, Vietnam
10 months later, no action to catch Bea’s murderer – Phuket
MD on the run – arrest warrant out for owner of company constructing petrol station in Phuket
Pattaya CCTVs weren’t working along busy soi to identify snatch and grab thieves
Over 500 complaints lodged against fake Thai tour agent
Thailand to export additional 1 million tonnes of rice to China
Thailand signs 3 MoUs with South Korea during PM’s visit
Chinese man stabbed to death in Bangkok office
สุดเหี้ยม ชายฉกรรจ์ ล็อกแขนต่อยคนแก่จนล้ม เตะซ้ำ
ร้องพ่อถูกจับยาบ้า 1 เม็ด ทั้งที่ตรวจไม่พบสารเสพติด ตำรวจโต้ไม่ได้ทำ
โลกออนไลน์แห่แชร์คลิป พริตตี้ผ้ากันเปื้อน ด้านพริตตี้ดอดพบตำรวจแล้ว
ถ่ายทอดสด สลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล 16 พฤศจิกายน 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สด ๆ ที่นี่
นาทีนายพลฟอร์จูนเนอร์หัวร้อน ผลักอกนักข่าวเกือบล้ม [คลิป]
ตรวจหวยถ่ายทอดสด “สลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล” 1 พฤศจิกายน 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สด ๆ ที่นี่
แฟนหวีดร้องลั่น จักรยานยนต์หัวร้อน ทุบกระจกรถเก๋งแตก ฉุนเบกกะทันหัน
สรุปดราม่า “หนังน้องเดียว ลูกทุ่งวัฒนธรรม” เล่นหนังตะลุง “ด่าพระสงฆ์”
ม็อบ “สมัชชาคนจน” เดินเท้าถึงทำเนียบ กดดันรัฐบาลไม่จริงใจ [Live]
ชมวาทะเด็ดธนาธร ให้การศาลรัฐธรรมนูญ คดีวีลัค ทำงานการเมืองเพราะอยากเปลี่ยนแปลงสังคม
ตรวจหวย 16/10/62 รางวัลที่ 1 เลขท้าย 2 ตัว 3 ตัว เลขหน้า 3 ตัว และรางวัลอื่น ๆ
ตรวจหวย 16 ตุลาคม 2562 ผลสลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล 16/10/62
ถ่ายทอดสด “สลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล” 16 ตุลาคม 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สด ๆ
หนุ่มแท็กซี่ฉาว ท้าต่อยเจ้าของธุรกิจเต๊นท์ กลางงานสนามหลวง
ไทยแชมป์วอลเลย์บอลอาเซียนกรังด์ปรีซ์สนาม 2 รางวัลรายบุคคล
Trending
- Events3 days ago
Top 10 hard truths of living as an expat in Thailand
- Environment2 days ago
Top 10 ways to avoid Dengue Fever
- Travel16 hours ago
New cruise to Lan Ha Bay, Vietnam
- Business4 days ago
Fish sauce excluded from Thailand’s proposed tax on salty foods
- Bangkok4 days ago
British tourist locked up in ‘horror’ prison, fellow inmate dies in his arms
- Thailand4 days ago
Paralyzed Canadian hockey player moves legs after experimental Thai surgery
- Crime3 days ago
Arrest warrants issued over Phuket building collapse which killed seven
- Chiang Rai4 days ago
‘The Cave’ – covers a lot of ground but misses some key details