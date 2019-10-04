Competing in ESports in grades-obsessed Singapore | The Thaiger

Events
Competing in ESports in grades-obsessed Singapore
Very un-Singaporean indeed. In a country highly focused on academic achievement, Singapore’s Galvin Kang Jian Wen (centre, above) did something almost unthinkable – he stopped studying as a teenager to spend more time playing computer games.
He defied parental and social disapproval after his high school finals to pursue his dream of becoming an eSports champion, but believes the sacrifice and social condemnation paid off as he heads with his national team to south east Asia’s mini-Olympics.
Teenage gamers worldwide are shunning mainstream education in favour of spending hours tapping away on computers and phones, attracted by a booming eSports scene where prizes at major tournaments reach millions of dollars.
But perhaps nowhere is the prospect of swapping textbooks for joysticks more daunting than in Singapore, which tops global education rankings and where striving for academic excellence is deeply ingrained in the national psyche.
Kang, who is his national side’s coach and competes in multiplayer battle game Dota 2 under the moniker “Meracle”, says his belief in his own playing skills was so great he had the courage to do what most would not dare.
“I stopped studying and went to pursue this passion of mine,” the 23 year old told AFP at a south east Asian Games boot camp in Singapore, which was organised by the tournament’s eSports partner, gaming hardware company Razer.
“Obviously my parents were not very happy about my decision because nobody wants their kids to stop studying.”
Education pressure
He is the exception, however, in a country known for a strict education system, a focus on getting good exam results and where a growing number of students go on to university or another form of tertiary education.
The pressure starts as early as primary school, and critics say it has contributed to the growing incidence of mental illness among the young, although the government is seeking to make things easier through steps like reducing exams.
The focus on education and a choice of well-paying jobs in the affluent country mean few are willing to pursue a career in the fledgling eSports scene – Singapore has only around 15 professional gamers.
“Singapore is very focused on study,” said the country’s eSports association president Ng Chong Geng, recalling how when he gave a talk at a university, not a single student expressed an interest in becoming a professional player.
“Now more or less everyone graduates with some sort of degree… If you try to be an eSports athlete you have to give up on a lot of other opportunities.”
Players also complain the country’s system of conscription – male citizens undergo two years of national service from the age of 18 – is a hindrance for promising gamers who need time to develop their skills.
But after retirement?
Kang is not alone among players heading to the SEA Games, taking place in the Philippines in November and December, in having chosen to focus on gaming rather than study.
“The thing that most changed me was quitting school so I can play for the whole day, play full time,” said 17 year old Thai Dota2 gamer Nuengnara Teeramahanon, who quit school aged 16.
“I just did not want to study any more, I just feel like it’s so boring.”
However, the lack of qualifications could be a disadvantage for players when they retire, which can come at a young age in eSports. In some games, players can be finished by 23 as their reactions slow.
Players from nine countries will compete in six titles at the SEA Games – Mobile Legends, Arena of Valor, Dota 2, Starcraft II, Tekken 7, and Hearthstone.
Supporters hope the tournament could be a step towards a spot at the Olympics although that seems unlikely any time soon, with the venerable institution so far unenthusiastic about the discipline.
Players who cut short their education and made a success of eSports say their families have, for the most part, accepted their choice – although they stress they are not encouraging other gamers to follow their lead.
Kang used to be part of a team in the United States, where his accommodation was paid for and he received a salary and prize money. He currently plays for a Thailand-based team.
“Eventually my parents were convinced. I could pay for my own food, live on my own.”
SOURCE: Agence France-Presse
PHOTO: The Star Online
Find more SE Asian News courtesy of The Thaiger.
Bangkok
“Broadway in Bangkok, unplugged” – Musical theatre comes to Bangkok in November
PHOTO: Daniel Koek and cast. Daniel played the lead role of Jean Valjean in the original production of Les Misérables at the Queens Theatre
Two of the brightest international musical superstars, are returning to Thailand next month to perform in a new show called Broadway in Bangkok…unplugged.
If you missed Big Mango Production’s last amazing concert in January, then here is your chance to see musical theatre at its very best, in the Aksra Theatre at the King Power Complex Bangkok, on Saturday November 16 at 5pm & 8pm.
Starring Australian tenor Daniel Koek, who played the lead role of Jean Valjean in the original production of Les Misérables at the Queens Theatre, and Harriet Jones, who captivated audiences as Christine Daae in The Phantom of the Opera at Her Majesty’s Theatre London.
Sit back and enjoy iconic songs from old and new Broadway musicals including Les Misérables, In the Heights, Phantom of the Opera, Rent, West Side Story, Beauty and the Beast, Wicked, Miss Saigon and many more.
They will be joined on stage by the talented Winners of the RBSO’s 2019 Young Talent Sings Broadway Concert.
Daniel Keok, who recently starred in Supalai’s 30th Anniversary concert at the Thailand Cultural Centre, has also created Broadway in Bangkok…. unplugged
Daniel said, “Harriet and I have selected a few of our all-time favorite songs from some of the classic Broadway shows. We will also chat about our experiences of performing on stage, including some of the amusing stories and show biz gossip.”
Harriet Jones added, “I saw some of the young Thai singers during my last visit, so we thought it would be great if we invited them all to perform in our new show as our chorus. In fact, one 16 year old girl called New, has been chosen to sing “Breathe” from In the Heights as a solo, which will be very exciting.”
These shows are being performed in one of Bangkok’s most beautiful theatre’s, the Aksra Theatre at the King Power Complex, near Victory Monument.
Broadway in Bangkok…unplugged, which is sponsored by Accor Hotels, Big Chilli and ThaiVisa, will have its World Premiere here in Thailand, before Big Mango take it on tour around Asia and China in 2020.
So, if you love your big musicals, then this Bangkok show will be a night to remember! Tickets available from Thai Ticket Major.
Information
Tickets prices. 1,000, 1,500, 2,000 & 2,500 baht through www.thaiticketmajor.com
Nearest BTS: Victory Monument. Ample Parking AT King Power Complex.
For more information contact mikebridge.bigmango@gmail.com
Events
Mah Songs parade through Phuket Town exciting tourists and locals
PHOTOS: Phuket Hot News
Today, the Sapam and Bangku Shrines started their Mah Song parade, also known as ‘Lew Geng’ around the the main city of Phuket, in Phuket Town on the island’s east coast. The parades in the annual vegetarian festival are are feature of the 10 day event and attract thousands of tourists to the island in increasing numbers every year. The traditions of the Phuket vegetarian festival are based on ancient Chinese traditions of appeasing the gods to rid the bad luck and invite prosperity for the next year.
Much of Phuket’s Thai population are ethnically Thai-Chinese following the days when Chinese traders plied the Malacca Strait when Phuket was an important tradition hub between the East and West.
The parades were filled with both male and female Mah Song who had pierced their cheeks earlier in the morning in elaborate, secretive ceremonies, using different types of items from smaller steel skewers and swords, up to large tools and machinery items.
It’s believed that the display of piercings, and the parades around the streets with fireworks, will eliminate unfortunate events from people who join the vegetarian festival.
Some of the items used in the piercing process are originals as spoken about in legend, including swords and traditional lances from the five precincts in China. But some of them are weapons that are not mentioned in the legend. Recently the items have been getting larger and more bizarre, thought to be more for the cameras and the tourists as ‘shock value’, and less about the original traditions.
The parades from Sapam and Bangku Shrines were heading to the Saphan Hin Cape in order to collect the holy joss stick and candle smoke and bring it back to their shrines.
Along the parade, there were thousands of locals as well as tourists who were mainly dressed in white and gathered to observe and welcome the noisy parade, even though it was raining at the time when the parade was passing the intersection at the Standard Charter Bank Building in Phuket Town.
The crowd remained on the sidewalk and observed the parade until the last row. If you get too close to the parade you are in real danger of ending up with a firecracker at your feet or being overwhelmed by the smoke.
Many Phuket Town locals – residents and shops, living along the parade route, set up a worship table and lit up fire crackers in front of their houses to encourage the Mah Songs to stop by and bless the family.
The route of the parades started from the entrances of the shrines, moved along Thepkasattri Road and through Phuket old town before reaching Saphan Hin park. Tomorrow, the parade will start from the Samkong Shrine and also tour around the city.
SOURCE: Phuket Hot News
Events
OPINION: Phuket’s Vegetarian Festival is now for the tourists, not the locals
OPINION: Pruth Kulprasit
Phuket’s vegetarian Festival is an annual event steeped in ancient Chinese mysticism and fused with local island traditions and Buddhism. It’s a cacophony of noise, spiritualism, body piercing and rather bland vegetarian food. For the tourist or expat that witnesses the parades, fire-walking and ceremonies for the first time it’s a shock to the senses.For local Thai-Chinese, it’s a riveting annual festival. But some locals fear that it has changed too much to cater for the cameras and tourists.
Pruth Kulprasit told The Thaiger that the real meaning of the the festival is being lost amongst the smoke of the parades…
I wonder how many people, including tourists and locals, actually know the history and meaning of the Vegetarian Festival, because it is nothing like it was in the past.
If people were to judge the festival solely by what they see and hear now, then their reaction will most likely be one of fear, dismay or misunderstanding.
A lot of people avoid viewing the ancient traditions because of the crowds, traffic, excessive and dangerous use of firecrackers, and teenagers riding their motorbikes around like gangsters.
The younger crowd wear the traditional white outfits, symbolizing that they are following the rules of the Vegetarian Festival. However, though they are eating vegetarian food, they are still smoking, drinking and behaving badly, ripping down the streets at high speed.
Another difference between the traditional festival and what we have now is the way in which firecrackers are used. Traditionally, firecrackers are thrown at the ma song to scare evil spirits away. However, people now throw them at oncoming motorbikes, pedestrians and automobiles with potentially dangerous results.
On top of all of this, most places celebrating will play a Da Bei Zhou (a Buddhist chant) to help people feel at peace, but now we hear the chant remixed and polluted by the annoying cliche of drum and bass.
The main point of the Vegetarian Festival is to slow down, pray to the Chinese Gods at the shrines, and to be kind to yourself and other people. However, the Vegetarian Festival has turned into an intrusive and so-called ‘trendy’ event where people think it’s good enough to wear white and eat vegetarian food for 10 days. They have forgotten that the event is not just about cleansing one’s body; it’s about cleansing your mind and spirit as well.
