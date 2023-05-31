Chiang Rai tackles severe PM 2.5 with China-Thai collaboration on air pollution

Photo via Khaosod.

In response to the severe PM 2.5 air pollution and forest fire smog issues affecting Chiang Rai, Thai and Chinese experts have collaborated to provide sustainable solutions. They are working to tackle this complex problem, which has been difficult to predict due to fluctuating weather conditions.

Representatives from Chiang Rai’s Natural Resources and Environment Office collaborated with Gansheng Shi, an engineer at the Shanghai Institute of Ceramics, and Prof. Dr Jing Sun, the Research Group Leader of the Shanghai Institute of Ceramics at the Chinese Academy of Sciences, to address the PM2.5 pollution and forest fire smog problems plaguing the Chiang Rai province. The region has been particularly hard hit between January and early May this year.

The Chinese Academy of Sciences team has developed a small air purifier designed to be used in both open and closed systems, incorporating electrostatic principles and eliminating the need for air filter replacement. As a result, the innovative device can help reduce the impact of air pollution on health. Sittikorn Chantadaensuwan, Counsellor of the Royal Thai Embassy in Beijing, coordinated the donation of four such devices to impacted areas in Thailand. This included schools in Chiang Rai’s Mae Sai district, Chiang Mai’s Hot district, and the King Mongkut’s University of Technology North Bangkok.

Prof. Dr Jing Sun said they are aware of the wildfire smog issues in northern Thailand and have been working with Sittikorn to coordinate opportunities for academic cooperation, learning, and addressing the PM2.5 problem together. The collaboration between Thai and Chinese experts promises sustainable solutions to tackle this severe environmental issue, safeguarding the health of children and young people across Thailand.

Last month, it was reported that 23 locations, primarily in the northern region of Thailand, had been found to contain high levels of PM2.5. The most severe levels were identified in Chiang Mai. These concentrations were considered detrimental to human health. Hazardous air pollution was reported in 21 areas within the northern provinces of Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Lampang, Lamphun, Mae Hong Son, Nan, Phayao, and Phitsanulok.