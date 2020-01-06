South East Asian stocks fall as Mideast tensions soar | The Thaiger

Economy
South East Asian stocks fall as Mideast tensions soar
Renewed tensions in the Middle East continued to roil stock markets worldwide today. Thai stocks had their biggest fall since December 16 this morning as with Kasikornbank and Airports of Thailand losing 3.6% and 1.7% respectively.
At 11.40 this morning the Stock Exchange of Thailand’s index was down 0.87%.
• Oil prices shot 2% higher and Brent Crude rose to over $70 a barrel after the US President Donald Trump threatened to impose sanctions on Iraq and retaliate against Iran if it strikes back after the assassination of its top army commander.
• The Philippine stock market fell more than 1% as soaring oil prices stoked fears of inflationary pressure. The Philippines imports all of its oil. Other south east Asian markets were also in the red due to heightened Middle East tensions. Real estate firm SM Prime Holdings shed 1.3%, while lender BDO Unibank lost 1.1%.
• Malaysian shares shed 0.9% as banking and consumer stocks weighed. Malayan Banking fell 0.9% and Sime Darby Plantations 1.6%.
• Indonesian equities fell as much as 1.1%, their biggest intraday fall in over a month. Financials and consumer firms were the biggest drags, with Bank Central Asia and Bank Rakyat Indonesia losing 1% and 1.1%, while Unilever Indonesia shed 1.2%.
• Singapore heavyweights United Overseas Bank and Jardine Strategic Holdings were down 0.8% and 1.2%, respectively.
US manufacturing activity falls to lowest level in a decade
“The data show American factories remain plagued by pullbacks in business investment at home, softer demand throughout the world and, until recently, an escalating trade war between the U.S. and China.”
US manufacturing had a tumultuous year in 2019 with the weakest monthly performance for a decade, with orders shrinking and factories continuing to roll back production. The closure of the Boeing 373 Max production line in early December was a final punctuation mark in a poor performing year (although largely un-related to the US manufacturing sectors’ problems).
Stocks and Treasury yields, already posting lower after a US airstrike killed one of Iran’s most powerful military leaders, extended declines following the report. The Institute for Supply Management’s purchasing managers’ index fell to 47.2 in December from 48.1, the fifth straight month of contraction
It was the Index’s worst reading since June 2009, marking the eighth decline in the last nine months. Any readings below ’50’ indicate activity is shrinking.
Timothy Fiore, chair of the ISM’s manufacturing survey committee says that trade issues remain an issue for supply managers.
“I think that unplanned factory closures and extended holiday periods had a part to play on the production side and likely the employment side. Fifteen of the 18 manufacturing industries reported contraction in December, led by apparel and wood products.
The US’s two most-watched manufacturing surveys pointed in different directions in the November figures underscoring disagreement among economists and investors on which index offers a more accurate picture of the sector.
The ISM index averaged a reading of 51.2 for all of 2019, but it was also the lowest in a decade. That’s down 7.6 points from 2018’s average, the steepest drop since 2001. But the two indexes agreed that December was a poor month for the sector.
A partial trade deal between China and the US was announced on December 13. US President Donald Trump says he will sign it on January 15.
“While a thawing in trade relations (with China) could help, factories still face the repercussions of policy uncertainty, a weak corporate investment climate and a step down in global growth that will have a lingering impact on factory decisions in 2020.”
Back to Boeing, the US aircraft manufacturer has told its suppliers to suspend parts shipments starting in mid-January following the grounding of the aircraft and ceasing of production. Boeing’s problems will probably be a drag on manufacturing for the next four to six months (assuming the US FAA gives the 737 Max a go ahead to take to the skies again).
The imports gauge contracted for the eighth time in nine months and the export gauge dipped further below the line between expansion and contraction.
Greenback falls below 30 baht to the USD
The Greenback has dropped below 30 baht against the US$, its strongest position in six years. The currency closed at 29.88 baht to the dollar yesterday. But Thai officials say the drop through the 30 baht barrier is not a concern and more of a ‘blip’ than an ongoing trend to increase its value against the Dollar.
At 4pm this afternoon, Thai time, the value is 29.73 baht to the US$ (according to xe.com).
The Bank of Thailand’s deputy governor said the breaking of the psychologically important 30 baht barrier was due to unusual fluctuations, the result of increased year-end transactions, which do not reflect the fundamentals, and added that the dollar was weakening against all currencies.
He said the average exchange rate on Monday was 30.12 baht to $1, and the fall below 30 baht was “an exception and only temporary.”
The deputy governor pledged that, after the New Year holidays, exchange rates will be “less volatile as liquidity returns to normal” and the Thai central bank will “closely monitor the movements of the baht.”
Late December reports in the US announced a series of drops in key measurable of the US economy that contributed to the end-of-year loss of confidence in the US$.
Thailand becomes the 6th biggest fruit exporter in the world
“The most popular exported Thai fruit are tropical fruit such as durian, mangosteen and longan, of which Thailand is the largest exporter in the world.”
Thai fruit has gained a lot of popularity in foreign countries being recognised for its good taste and quality. Tax waivers from free trade agreements for exports to partner countries have raised the value of fruit exports in the first 10 months of 2019 to at least three billion US$, making Thailand the 6th largest fruit exporter in the world.
The Department of Trade Negotiations Director General Auramon Supthaweethum, said today that Thai fruit exports continue to expand despite global economic challenges and a strong baht affecting the export sector.
This is partially due to more health-conscious consumer behaviour, and tax exemption benefits under FTA agreements with partner countries – China, Australia, New Zealand, Chile, Peru, and Hong Kong, where all import duties on fresh and frozen Thai fruit are waived.
In the first 10 months of 2019, the value of Thai fruit exports reached 3.213 billion US$. Meanwhile, other FTA partners such as Japan, South Korea, India, and Malaysia have started lowering or waiving import taxes on most types of fruit as well.
In the first 10 months of 2019, the value of Thai fruit exports reached 3.213 billion US$, showing 41% growth year-on-year. This makes Thailand the world’s 6th largest fruit exporter, following Spain, the Netherlands, Mexico, the United States, and Chile.
Consumers’ shifting preference towards a healthy diet provides a golden opportunity for Thai farmers and companies to expand fruit exports to foreign markets, but this will require farmers to maintain and even improve the quality of their produce, which will then be fast tracked for export under the FTA agreements.
