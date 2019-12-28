ASEAN aiming to develop Universal Healthcare Coverage for all member states | The Thaiger

ASEAN
ASEAN aiming to develop Universal Healthcare Coverage for all member states
PHOTO: Pacific Health Care
Promoting universal healthcare coverage for citizens is now a common goal of ASEAN member states. The aim is to grant people access to healthcare without barriers to improve nations’ health and wellbeing of all citizens. Universal healthcare is a hallmark of civilised governments around the world with the UN describing UHC as a right of all citizens.
Deputy Permanent Secretary of Public Health Ministry Dr Supakit Sirilak says the ASEAN Bloc hopes to assist some member states lift the standard of their medical services to provide full universal healthcare, understanding that each nation is at a different stage of economic development. Supakit oversees ministerial collaboration on the health agenda for the ASEAN states.
“Governments of some countries have yet to provide health coverage to civil servants. It would be difficult for them to implement UHC in the near future.”
ASEAN countries fall into three groups progressing on their healthcare development journey.
• Brunei, Malaysia, Singapore and Thailand have succeeded in setting up successful UHC (Universal Health Care).
“The entire populations of these countries are covered by healthcare insurance.”
• Indonesia, Philippines and Vietnam are halfway through the journey to UHC.
“Their governments have passed laws to guarantee healthcare access to citizens but their health insurance programs do not cover every citizen at this stage.”
• Cambodia, Laos and Myanmar lack financial resources to fund free healthcare for citizens at this stage.
“Each ASEAN nation has a different level of health expenditure, showing the gap in health access among citizens in the region.”
For example, in 2016, the average Singaporean spent approximately 74,400 baht per person on health. A person in Brunei, Indonesia, Malaysia and Thailand spent from 3,400 – 19,000 baht, while health expenditure per person in Cambodia, Laos and Myanmar was less than 3,000 baht per person.
Using Thailand’s journey to UHC as an example, the Minister noted that the Kingdom was a middle-income country that could achieve UHC without getting rich first. Supakit said the success of introducing UHC in Thailand was de to two main factors: infrastructure readiness and long-term commitment from successive governments.
Prior to the introduction of UHC in 2002 (an initiative by PM Thaksin Shinawatra) the Thai government allocated large budgets to improve health facilities including building hospitals in every district and increasing the numbers of rural doctors. Successive political parties committing to the project improved UHC and expanded its benefits.
“But we don’t want just a few countries to achieve UHC. We want to see our neighbours, ASEAN members and the world do it.”
Achieving UHC is one of the main targets in the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the United Nations is strongly encouraging the leaders of every country to introduce UHC for the good health and wellbeing of their citizens.
SOURCE: Thailand Today
ASEAN
The baht keeps surging – and other predictions for the Thai economy in 2020
The last time the Thai baht’s value against theUSD touched 29 baht/US dollar was back in 2013. But the currency appreciation situation was quite different then. Today it’s floating around 30 baht in its 22nd year as a floating international currency.
How will all that affect the Thai economy in 2020?
Now the strong baht is a result of the Kingdom’s huge current account surplus, caused mainly by the export-weighted economy. The surplus, valued around US$26.4 billion, stems from lower import values when compared to the value of exports, the rising inflows of tourism revenue and near-record foreign reserves of about $222 billion.
The impressive foreign reserves make Thailand stand out as a safe haven for investor capital, both real investment and speculation. At the same time, the US dollar is in retreat, rattled by the soft global economy, the US Federal Reserve’s policy of monetary easing and the engineered trade tiff between the world’s two largest economies.
Thailand’s economic growth was 2.4% in Q3, up from Q2’s 2.3% but down from Q1’s 2.8% growth. And regionally, the Thai baht is the top-performing currency in Asia, gaining nearly 8% against the USD so far in 2019. All that is happening whilst Thailand’s local economy remains, well, sluggish.
The Bank of Thailand has rolled out a range of tepid measures to blunt the baht’s strengthening value… cutting the policy interest rate, cutting the short-term bond supply, and lowering the cap on the outstanding balance of non-resident accounts by a third
But all that work still leaves the strong baht a challenge for Thai exporters and the tourist industry. Despite the rise in costs for foreign tourists, some more than others, the country’s tourist intake will still end up higher in 2019 than last year.
The outlook is that the baht’s value is likely to keep surging next year, but analysts say the rise will be less dynamic than in the past few years.
Kasikornbank Bank projects the baht to reach 28.70 against the dollar in 2020, based on assumptions that exports will start to rebound and the number of inbound tourists will be greater than the locals heading overseas for holidays.
The big ‘unknown’ is the ongoing, and unpredictable, US-China trade war. The results of this could have a big effect on some world currencies, depending on how the two economies patch together a workable plan. Or perhaps they can’t and it will drag on, increasing uncertainly in a patchy world economy – neither China or the US will gain anything from that situation.
The two other economic ticking bombs are the US Presidential election in November 2020 and the on-again, off-again Brexit farrago which continues to bedevil attempts to keep the British economy out of recession.
With export shipments accounting for 70% of Thailand’s GDP, all eyes will be on the Thai Government’s attempts to stimulate exports and the new RCEP trade bloc, which Thailand is signed up to – the largest trading bloc in the world which should take effect from Q2 and Q3, 2020. The RCEP will involve countries covering about half of the world’s population and 39% of the world’s GDP. RCEP is all the ASEAN nations plus, China, Australia, Japan, New Zealand and South Korea.
ASEAN
Thais warned on Hong Kong travel
Hong Kong’s Thai Consular Office has issued a warning to travellers and Thais living there, of violent demonstrations that may be dangerous and disrupt public transport.
The office tells Thai people to preparefor inconvenience, avoid protest areas and be very cautious.
“Don’t photograph protesters or police, and refrain from doing anything that might be provocative,” the office warns
Thais in Hong Kong can get updates on the website of the Hong Kong Polic,e and can check public transport information and flights on these websites:
http://www.mtr.com.hk/en/customer/main/index.html
http://www.hongkongairport.com/
They can also call emergency lines at (+852) 6821-1545 or (+852) 6821-1546, or the call centre of Department of Consular Service at (+66) 25728442.
SOURCE: thaipbsworld.com
ASEAN
Bangkok bombing suspects make their first appearance in court
Three suspects are now in custody after being arraigned in the Bangkok Criminal Court yesterday. They had 11 charges read relating to the explosions around Bangkok in early August when the city was hosting an ASEAN Summit.
The three men – 27 year old Widan Maha, 22 year old Lu-ai Sae-ngae, and 27 year old Muhammad Ilham Sa-i – were indicted by prosecutors three days ago. All three are residents of Narathiwat in southern Thailand.
They face a total of eleven charges, including collusion in terrorism, organised crime, illegal assembly, attempted murder, illegal possession of explosives, carrying explosives plus related offences.
They were taken from Bangkok Remand Prison and arraigned in the Criminal Court on Thursday. They continue to deny all charges. The three were remanded in custody. Their next appearance in court will be on December 16.
The general thrust of the police prosecution case is that the attackers carried out the attacks in retribution for deaths of insurgents in the seep south, and that the bombings were politically motivated. They say the timing of the attacks co-incided with an ASEAN meeting in Bangkok for foreign ministers to embarrass the government.
The deputy director-general of the Department of Criminal Litigation says police investigators had submitted their case report on the bombings to prosecutors last August.
Attorney-General Wongsakul Kittipromwong had decided to indict three suspects on all counts recommended by police.
The three defendants, along with another 18 other accomplices, are accused of planning and carrying out bombings at various locations in Bangkok and Nonthaburi at the start of August this year. Read The Thaiger report at the time HERE.
They are accused of planting two bombs in front of the Royal Thai Police HQ on Rama I Road on the evening of August 1, but the bombs were discovered and safely defused, according to the police report.
They’re also accused of a bomb blast at the Office of the Permanent Secretary for Defence in Nonthaburi, and planted four bombs at the government complex in Chaeng Wattana.
They’ve also been charged with similar attacks in Hua Mak, Bang Kapi, Thung Song Hong and Chaeng Watthana districts of Bangkok, and Pak Kret district of Nonthaburi between August 2 – 10.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
