UK police catch British pedophile at London airport

The UK police bullishly declared they “finally got their man” when arresting a British pedophile at a London airport after almost 30 years on the run for historic sex crimes.

Alleged pedophile Richard Burrows, one of the UK’s “most wanted” fugitives, saw his 50-year reign of terror come to an end when he was apprehended on Thursday, March 28, at Heathrow Airport after hiding in Thailand and evading capture for 27 years on allegations of child sex attacks.

The 80 year old alleged child molester had failed to appear for trial at Chester Crown Court in December 1997. Richard Burrows, not to be mistaken for fellow Brit and Thailand-based train enthusiast, Richard Barrow, faced charges of two serious sexual assaults and 11 counts of indecent assault relating to historical child abuse allegations dating back to between 1969 and 1971, as stated by Cheshire Police.

Some of the incidents were reported to have occurred at a children’s home in Congleton, Cheshire, while others were alleged to have taken place in Hartlebury, Worcestershire. Following these accusations, Burrows, a former Scoutmaster from Audlem, Cheshire, went into hiding.

Following his arrest, Burrows has been remanded in police custody and is scheduled to appear at Chester Crown Court today, April 2.

Detective Inspector Eleanor Atkinson declared that the British police’s determination to locate Burrows has remained steadfast over the past 27 years.

“His arrest signifies a significant advancement in this case and the commencement of closure for all parties involved.

“I would like to thank the public for the information that they have provided over the years during our search for Burrows and I hope that his arrest provides some reassurance.

“I also hope that his arrest acts as a warning to any other wanted suspects – demonstrating that no matter how long you hide, we will find you and you will be arrested.”

Extensive enquiries were conducted over the years, resulting in his inclusion among the most wanted individuals in the UK by the national crime charity Crimestoppers.

The arrest followed collaborative efforts between Cheshire Police and the National Crime Agency (NCA).

Duncan Burrage, NCA International Liaison Officer in Thailand, remarked he was delighted the police finally tracked down the pervert, reported The Daily Mail.

“Through utilising our international network and closely collaborating with Cheshire Police colleagues, we have successfully located a fugitive wanted in connection with extremely serious allegations. This arrest underscores law enforcement’s steadfast commitment to pursue those awaiting justice in the UK.”