Samut Prakan men arrested for counterfeit bills | The Thaiger

Samut Prakan men arrested for counterfeit bills
Check your wallet. Fake 500 baht and 100 baht bills are being passed around. Samut Prakan police just arrested 2 brothers for possession of counterfeit banknotes after receiving numerous complaints over the past month. Apparently, the counterfeit money has been used to buy various merchandise.
49 year old Boonmee Kerddee and his brother 39 year old Veerawat were arrested in the Bang Sao Thong district and charged with processing and using counterfeit banknotes. They could face up to 15 years in prison.
Police say they found 21 fake 500 baht notes, all with the serial number “4C7357000” and 10 fake 100 baht notes with the serial number “8D5893888.” Both men denied they knew the bills were fake. Boonmee told police he did not know the banknotes found in his wallet were fake. He told police it had been a while since he used his wallet. His brother had a different story, saying he found the banknotes under the Bang Sao Thong bridge.
Police gained information about the 2 men from the victims and examined surveillance camera footage. The brothers worked as security guards at a factory in the Bang Sao Thong district.
Thai-Myanmar border blocked with barbed wire, security increased due to Covid-19
Prachuap Khiri Khan border patrol say they’ve closed the Thai-Myanmar border, making sure the natural passageways are blocked by barbed wire fences. With Myanmar’s increasing number of Covid-19 cases, border police have drastically increased patrol. New barbed wire was placed around the natural passageways in the western province to prevent Burmese migrants from crossing into Thailand. The army is controlling all border points in the province including 39 natural passageways between the districts Hua Hin and Bang Saphan Noi. Police surveillance has also increased in response to the neighbouring country’s rise in coronavirus cases. 18 checkpoints are on 24 hour […]
Surat Thani police chase leads to drug bust
A police chase led officers to stop and search a man’s truck in Thailand’s south, discovering nearly 400,000 methamphetamine pills. They arrested 44 year old Thammarat Phothisan for allegedly carrying 396,000 methamphetamine pills in his truck. Thammarat was driving toward the Surat Thani’s Phun Phin district checkpoint when he suddenly turned around and sped off. The province’s police chief says Thammarat was just 200 metres from the checkpoint when he made a sudden U-turn. The police chased the Mitsubishi pickup truck and shot out the left rear tyre, forcing the vehicle to stop. Police searched the vehicle and found 4 […]
Tuk tuk driver shot multiple times by rival driver in Songkhla
A Songkhla tuk tuk driver is in critical condition after a rival driver allegedly shot the man multiple times for taking his customers. 40 year old Chaowalit Phuthaksin allegedly shot the driver 9 times from behind just as the driver was calling out to potential customers. When police arrived to the scene, they found 40 year old Sao Phuangthong on the ground with gunshot wounds on his chest and back. Chaowalit was also still on the scene, carrying a .38 handgun and a brass knuckle. Sao’s relative saw the shooting and says the 2 tuk tuk drivers often got into […]
