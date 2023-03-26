Phuket scumbag allegedly rapes teenage girl he contacted online

Photo by The Phuket Express.

A Phuket scumbag allegedly raped a teenage girl he contacted online. The victim’s parents told Thalang Police that the suspect, 24 year old Sumet, raped their 17 year old daughter, The Phuket Express reported yesterday.

The parents said that Sumet contacted their daughter on Facebook and flirted with her. Sumet then came to their house when he knew that they were not home. The parents said Sumet then raped their daughter and fled.

When the girl’s parents found out she had been raped, they brought her to the hospital for a health check before they filed a police report.

Police found that Sumet lived at a rental house in Sri Soonthorn. Officers arrested him and brought him to Thalang Police Station to face charges of rape.

Sumet did not immediately make a plea to the charges.

Like many countries, Thailand has a problem with sexual abuse and harassment.

Last week, a 13 year old girl sought help from the police after her pedo father imprisoned her 17 year old sister in her bedroom in the Lak Si district of Bangkok where he repeatedly raped her.

Earlier this month, a Lao man committed suicide to escape arrest in the Bang Sao Thong district of Samut Prakarn province near Bangkok after he was accused of raping his ex-wife and a young girl. Following the discovery of his body, officers from the Bang Sao Thong Police Station conducted a thorough investigation and discovered that the suspect had a criminal history related to sexual assault. The two cases of sexual assault in which he was allegedly involved included the rape of his ex-wife and a 12 year old girl from Burma.

It was also reported this month that a 14 year old girl was allegedly gang-raped by 15 men. Eleven of the men are reported to be serving Thai police officers and the teenage girl was supposedly raped on multiple occasions in Leoi province in northeast Thailand over a two-year period.