Crime
Mother seeks help after 14 year old daughter turns to prostitution
A Thai mother turned to the Social Development and Human Security Ministry (M-Society) and police for help after learning that her 14-year-old half-Thai, half-British daughter turned to prostitution.
The 50 year old Naruemon (surname reserved) informed the Department of Special Investigation that her daughter, Nadia (alias) ran away from home in the Isaan province of Udon Thani on October 10.
Naruemon discovered from her friends that her daughter was staying at the house of a rich man who owned a construction company in Udon Thani. The identity of the man hasn’t been reported.
The friend told Naruemon that Nadia offered sex to the rich man for 500 baht a time and four of her friends did the same thing.
Naruemon revealed that she has one daughter and a son with her English husband, who has since died. She takes care of her children the best she can and has never had any financial problems.
Naruamon wants her daughter to come home. She has tried every avenue to make contact but her daughter has cut her off. She added she does not know why her daughter decided to behave like this.
According to the report on Siamrath, Naruemon visited the anti-human trafficking department under the M-Society yesterday to ask for help. The authorities told her that they would investigate and provide help to Nadia as soon as possible.
