Mother leaves newborn in north east forest after giving birth | The Thaiger

Crime
Mother leaves newborn in north east forest after giving birth
A newborn baby was found in an Isaan forest recently. Thai news reports say that the baby was covered in blood with the umbilical cord still attached. Luckily, the baby survived and is now in the care of a local hospital.
A villager found the newborn while walking through the forest in the Nakhon Ratchasima province, north east Thailand, and contacted authorities. After the news was reported in Thai media, police received a tip on the identity of the mother. The forest is located in Pak Chong District.
The 36 year old woman’s name has not been revealed. She was arrested and taken to Moosi sub-district police station. Thai Residents reports that the woman forgot to take her birth control and did not want a child. She already has one child with her ex-husband, and her current husband is 21 years old.
A mother in southern Thailand also left her newborn baby shortly after giving birth. Just last week, a deceased newborn baby was found in university pond in Nakhon Si Thammarat.
SOURCES: Thai Residents| Khaosod | Bangkok PostKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Crime
University lecturers suspended over sexual assault allegations
Two Isaan university lecturers have been suspended following sexual assault allegations The 47 year old male lecturer was accused of sexually abusing his own children – a 9 year old girl and a 7 year old boy, allegedly on several occasions.
The man has been charged with statutory child rape, according to the Bangkok Post. The man was accused by his 37 year old wife, who is another lecturer at the university. Muang police in Nakhon Ratchasima are still investigating. At this stage the man denies the claims. Police have not reported the names of the alleged suspect or victims, or the university involved to protect the victims.
Last week, the woman asked the Nakhon Ratchasima governor for help because she said the police investigation was moving too slow. She initially filed a complaint with the police a few weeks ago.
Along with interviews from the police, the Post reports that the couple will also testify to a “fact-finding” committee set up by the university.
SOURCES: Bangkok Post | Bangkok PostKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Crime
Push for chemical castration punishment for Thailand’s convicted sex offenders
What’s the proper punishment for those convicted of rape? Some Thai officials say prison time is not enough and are pushing for chemical castration of convicted offenders. The House committee tackling the country’s rape problem made more calls for a chemical castration law. Back in December, Justice Minister Somsak Thepsutin said he supported the proposed law.
“The issue of sexual abuse involving students and teachers still persists,” committee member Patcharin Sumsiripong said, according to Khaosod English.
“Schoolgirls have faced many types of violence, from rape to molestation. This becomes a public concern and it has to be solved right away.”
Just last week, 5 teachers were accused of gang raping a 14 year old student in Mukdahan, adjacent to the Laos border. Khaosod said all of the suspects denied allegations and were released on bail. 2 days later a 16 year old girl came forward, also claiming that she had been sexually assaulted and corroborated the evidence and identification of the alleged suspects.
A committee member, and criminology expert, suggested Thailand have a sex offender registry as well as employment bans for convicted sexual offenders.
SOURCES: Khaosod | Bangkok PostKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Crime
“Off the charts” – biggest drug seizure in decades
“Truly off-the-charts.” That was the assessment of Jeremy Douglas from the UN Office of Drugs and Crime talking about a major drug seizure in Myanmar’s northern Shan state. How off the charts?
Authorities seized 200 million methamphetamine tablets (yaba), more than 500 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine (ice), and 35.5 tonnes and 163,000 thousand litres of precursor chemicals used to manufacture illicit drugs. They also seized nearly 3,750 litres of liquid methylfentanyl, used to manufacture the powerful synthetic opioid-like drug fentanyl. They also seized 300 kilograms of heroin.
South east Asia, generally, has been spared an opioid crisis, similar to the one that has been sweeping the US, but experts warn that drug producers in Asia may continue the switch to synthetic opioids, made to mimic the chemical structure and effects of poppy-based drugs. The Golden Triangle, straddling northern Thailand, Laos and Myanmar, remains the world’s centre of poppy cultivation. But in recent decades the production of synthetic drugs has pushed the illicit factories deeper into the forests of Myanmar, often semi-portable, making their detection much more difficult than the open poppy fields.
Poppy fields require space, are highly seasonal, low-yield and labour-intensive. Modern opioids and methamphetamines just require a secret location, simple equipment and minimal labour.
The Golden Triangle is still notorious for its lawlessness, especially on the Burmese side of the borders, mostly governed by local militias and warlords and out of reach of the largely ineffective and remote Myanmar government.
The result is an unprecedented explosion in the synthetic drug trade. The methamphetamine market in East and South east Asia is now valued around $61.4 billion a year, according to the UNODC report.
The potency of synthetic opioids like fentanyl means it is easier to overdose. Laced with other illicit drugs, consumers often have no real idea what they are taking. A trio of overdoses in Bangkok last September was one of the first indications that fentanyl had appeared in the city’s heroin chain.
Jeremy Douglas, regional coordinator for the UN Office of Drugs and Crime says that the amount of methylfentanyl precursor chemicals seized could manufacture a batch of synthetic opioids “large enough to replace the region’s heroin production for a year”.
“This may be the moment we have feared, synthetic opioids are in the region in a big way. It’s clear that a network of production facilities like those found would not be possible without the involvement and financial backing of serious transnational organised criminal groups.”
The report also claims that authorities uncovered evidence “that some militias operating in the lawless areas of northern Myanmar were involved in the trade”, though the report neglected to lay out evidence about this claim. Drug law enforcement agencies in the region have long accused the armed groups in northern Myanmar of being complicit in the region’s drug trade.
33 people were arrested in the operations, which were carried out between February and April.Facebook page.
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, May 19
Phase 4 of relaxations may come sooner according to CCSA
Competition Commission warns food delivery companies over unfair practices
Highway number 7 from Pattaya to Map Ta Phut opens this Friday
Cabinet gives the green light for Thai Airways to file for bankruptcy
Trial Covid-19 vaccine shows promising results – VIDEO
Thailand’s new Covid-19 cases – May 19
University lecturers suspended over sexual assault allegations
Mother leaves newborn in north east forest after giving birth
e-learning leaves many students locked out of new school term
“Amazing Trusted Thailand” – tourism rebrands
Global recovery unlikely to happen next year – IMF
Hotels across Thailand angered by European tour group’s failure to pay up
Push for chemical castration punishment for Thailand’s convicted sex offenders
Thai GDP drops nearly 2% in first quarter
Minister proposes 300 baht tourist levy
UPDATE: Phuket airport reopening delayed, again
Phuket government officially requests the opening of land, water and air links
Regional travel bubbles, the short-term tourism solution
Young student busted for big crimes
Naked man steals motorbike in Nakhon Si Thammarat – VIDEO
Thieving monkey safely caught in Chon Buri
Businesses opening back up, some aren’t following the rules
Koh Tao residents caught without face masks made to do push-ups and jumping jacks – VIDEO
Former Thai PM Thaksin says lock-down was not the way to deal with Covid-19
Strange pineapple tree worshipped by plantation owner in Songkhla
Newborn found dead in southern Thailand university pond
Workers claim Chiang Mai’s Dhara Dhevi resort owes 10 million baht in unpaid wages
Fishing industry seeks 50,000 men amidst Covid-19 migrant exodus
Lightning kills one, injures another in northern Thailand storms
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 22
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 21
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 20
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 17
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 16
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 15
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 14
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 13
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 10
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 9
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 8
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 7
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 3
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 2
Thailand News Today – April 1, 2020
Trending
- Politics3 days ago
Thai PM thanks the 20 billionaires for their support during crisis
- Business3 days ago
Thai public balks at Thai Airways’ 60 billion bail out
- Pattaya3 days ago
Pattaya pickup is pursued by two men after it causes pregnant woman to fall off motorbike – VIDEO
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Fortress Phuket remains sealed off from the mainland
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Ban on international travel into Thailand extended until June 30
- Business3 days ago
Shopping centres, department stores prepare to reopen tomorrow
- Economy3 days ago
Phuket’s economy is more than just tourism
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Bangkok City Hall allows 10 more types of business to reopen