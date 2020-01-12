Mother and daughter busted for selling meth pills in Thailand’s north east | The Thaiger

A mother and daughter are currently in custody after their arrest for selling ‘yaba’, or methamphetamine pills in Kalasin, north east Thailand.

The 54 year old woman, named only as Sang, and her 25 year old daughter Tarnthip, were arrested at their home in the northeastern city of Kalasin with 13 yaba pills and the 280 baht cash used in the sting operation. They tearfully admitted to police they needed money to support Tharnthip’s three year old boy.

Police heard that teenagers and adults were getting the pills from a home in Kalasin City. A detective went to the home and acted as a customer. Sang went behind the house and returned with the pills which she handed to the detective. Officers immediately surrounded the house.

While they were arresting Sang, Tarnthip came into the house with her son. Police say she was acting suspiciously so they searched her and found more methamphetamine pills hidden in her clothes.

The suspects told police they worked at a factory in Bangkok until Tarnthip’s father died, when they moved back to Kalasin to raise her young son.

Broke, jobless and with a child to care for, Sang turned to selling drugs and Tarnthip soon followed, according to the police report. They sold methamphetamine pills for 70 baht apiece. They told police they would sometimes deliver the drugs but often customers would come to collect the drugs from the house.

Both suspects have been handed over for prosecution. The young boy is currently in the care of a relative.

