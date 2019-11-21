Connect with us

Chiang Rai

Meth kingpin busted in Kanchanburi

Greeley Pulitzer

Published

5 hours ago

 on

Meth kingpin busted in Kanchanburi | The Thaiger

A 29 year old man has been charged with running a drug trafficking ring after more than 3 million methamphetamine pills were seized in Chiang Rai last month.

The man, known only as “Prasarn,” was arrested at a resort in Kanchanaburi, western Thailand. Police linked him to the 3 million meth pills seized at a roadside checkpoint in Chiang Rai in October.

Police were tipped off about plans to smuggle a large consignment of methamphetamine over the border into Chiang Rai. They set up a roadside checkpoint and stopped a Toyota pickup truck. The driver refused to stop when he was flagged down, which kicked off a chase. Police shot out the pick-up’s tyres and the driver fled after skidding off the road.

A search revealed 11 sacks containing more than 3 million methamphetamine pills and over 40 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine. Police expanded their probe and identified Prasarn as head of the smuggling ring and traced him to the Kanchanaburi resort where he was arrested.

SOURCE: Chiang Rai Times

Chiang Rai

Cave rescue movie opens today around Thailand

Greeley Pulitzer

Published

4 hours ago

on

November 21, 2019

By

Cave rescue movie opens today around Thailand | The Thaiger

PHOTO: Director Tom Waller directing scenes from ‘The Cave’ – The Nation

A movie about last year’s dramatic rescue at the Tham Luang cave in Chiang Rai province opens today around Thailand.

“The Cave – Nang Non” is based on “the untold true stories of some of the rescuers involved in the mega-international rescue mission that captivated the world’s attention

The director, Thai-Irish filmmaker Tom Waller, told a Bangkok press conference this week “It was a real miracle that needed to be made into a movie.”

Waller says it tells the story of many unsung heroes, in addition to the divers and experts from all over the world, who brought out the 13 young men from the Mu Pa (Wild Boar) football team from the flooded cave.

“Those heroes included local farmers who let their rice fields be flooded by huge amounts of water pumped out of the cave, without asking for compensation.”

For 18 days, from late June to early July 2018, the dramatic events at Tham Luang cave managed to divert global attention from the World Cup football tournament going on at the time. It also diverted the media’s eyes away from the Phuket boat disaster which killed 47 Chinese passengers.

The cave drama began with the Wild Boars youth football team and their coach entering the cave after a routine practice on a Saturday afternoon, and rising rainwater forcing them to head kilometres-deep into the cave, where they got trapped. More than two weeks later, the rescue mission was successful and became the best feel-good story of the year.

“I am very proud that the first movie about the Tham Luang rescue is a Thai film.”

The production team for ‘The Cave’ includes many Thais and foreign film crews.

Waller earned critical praise for his 2014 film “The Last Executioner,” based on Thailand’s last state executioner, Chavoret Jaruboon.

Belgian rescue diver Jim Warny, who took part in the rescue mission, plays himself in the movie. He says the film’s portrayal of the rescue is “100% real” and not dramatised.

Many others involved also play themselves, including Finnish diver Mikko Paasi, Chinese cave diving instructor Tan Xiaolong, and former village head Noppadon Niyomka, who sent his “King Naga” pumps to help draw water from the cave.

SOURCE: The Nation

Cave rescue movie opens today around Thailand | News by The Thaiger

Chiang Rai

13 year old Chiang Rai girl saved from forced marriage

Greeley Pulitzer

Published

1 day ago

on

November 20, 2019

By

13 year old Chiang Rai girl saved from forced marriage | The Thaiger

PHOTO: Workshop in progress at the Chiang Rai-based Center for Girls – center4girls.org

A non government organisation in Chiang Rai reports that it has helped a 13 year old girl escape a forced marriage to a 50 year old man.

The Centre for Girls posted on their Facebook page that the organisation received a note from the girl, “Nu Na,” pleading for help. She said her parents were forcing her to marry a 50 year old man as soon as she finished high school.

“I don’t want to get married yet. I want to keep going to school.”

“My mom is forcing me to get married, but I don’t want to. I want a scholarship so I can keep going to school. I want to go to school outside. Help me. I want to study.”

Nu Na’s friend had taken part in a Centre for Girls workshop on children’s rights and learned that child marriage is a violation of children’s rights. This friend told her to seek help and delivered the letter.

Nunnaree Luangmoi, founder and director of CFG, said Nu Na’s family had financial problems and owed the man money. She said that the man may have given the parents an ultimatum: repay or give him their daughter instead. According to Nunnaree CFG doesn’t have the authority to separate children from their parents, and the government can’t help because no crime had been committed at that stage.

Since they weren’t able to remove Nu Na from her family, a team from the Centre went to see the man. He said had bought the girl a mobile phone, and her mother had urged him to take her out. The team took a copy of the Criminal Code and explained the legal penalties the man would face if he married the child.

The alleged groom denied everything, saying that he didn’t think of Nu Na in that way. He said he only likes her and bought her a mobile phone because she was a good student.

According to a CFG spokesman, one of Nu Na’s older sisters has already been married off. She said the parents were violent toward their children and claim that because Nu Na is their child, they can do anything with her.

They have been talking to the parents for several months.

When CFG was organising a children’s camp, Nu Na asked to go with them. She told the workers that she wasn’t staying at her home anymore. Ultimately the organisation were able to convince the parents to let Nu Na leave home and go to school.

Nu Na has been referred to a shelter, where she now lives and has transportation to a nearby school everyday.

SOURCE: prachathai.com | Chiang Rai Times

Bangkok

‘The Cave’ premieres in Bangkok, first feature film about the Tham Luang rescue

The Thaiger

Published

2 days ago

on

November 19, 2019

By

‘The Cave’ premieres in Bangkok, first feature film about the Tham Luang rescue | The Thaiger

PHOTO: Director Tom Waller goes over a scene of his film ‘The Cave’ – Associated Press

A feature film about the story of the 2018 Tham Luang cave rescue had its Bangkok premiere yesterday. Rescuers, starring as themselves in the movie, walked the red carpet at the premiere. The film focuses on the stories of the rescuers who risked their lives to save the 13 young men who were trapped inside by flooding.

Tom Waller’s ‘The Cave’ focusses its attention on some of the key people who were part of a 7,000-person international rescue mission to retrieve the 13 members of the Mu Pa (Wild Boars) football team from the flooded caves.

The riveting story, and happy ending, gripped the world’s attention with blanket media coverage. It has also become a valuable brand which is being managed by a committee set up by the Thai government.

Netflix has already signed up a multi-million dollar deal to tell the story from the point of view of the 13 young men (including interviews with the team members), and Universal Studios is making a feature film. But ‘The Cave’, an independent film, directed by Thai-Irish director Tom Waller, is the first major project to hit the screens.

At the start of November the public were allowed inside the opening section of the Tham Luang cave for the first time since last year’s July rescue. The area, once rarely visited, has since become a major tourist attraction, visited by more than a million tourists already.

Four divers who were involved in last year’s summer rescue mission – Erik Brown, Mikko Paasi, Jim Warny and Tan Xiaolong – all played themselves in ‘The Cave’. They all walked the red carpet at the Bangkok premiere last night.

SOURCE: The Guardian

'The Cave' premieres in Bangkok, first feature film about the Tham Luang rescue | News by The Thaiger

PHOTO: naewna.com

