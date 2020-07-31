Gold shop heist foiled as owner locks thief inside | The Thaiger

Crime
Gold shop heist foiled as owner locks thief inside
Police in Bangkok’s Klong Sam Wa district yesterday arrested a woman after she showed up at a local gold shop, dressed in pink Muslim garb and armed with a pistol, evidently intending to rob the place. Unfortunately for her, the caper was foiled when the owner of the “Yaowarat Gold Department Store” locked her in, called police and waited outside for them to arrive.
39 year old Sawanporn Angku told police that she had taken a taxi from Minburi district to the shop because she was desperate and had no option but to steal gold.
Officers from Khannayao Police Station say further investigation is necessary due to suspicious elements, such as the gun being owned by the woman’s boyfriend.
SOURCES: Nation Thailand | mgronline.comKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Politics
Protesters attempt to “wash away” government double standards
Continuing the wave of anti-government demonstrations which has swept the country for nearly 2 weeks, protesters calling themselves “Democracy June 24” gathered outside Government House in Bangkok yesterday and symbolically washed dishes carrying various political messages. The last dish, carrying a photo of PM Prayut Chan-o-cha was dramatically smashed when protesters were “unable” to scrub it clean. (October 24 is the date of the 1932 revolution that transformed Thailand, then known as the Kingdom of Siam, from an absolute monarchy to a constitutional monarchy.) The leader of the demonstration said the protest was held to “voice discontent with the government’s […]
Crime
Police say “Boss” tested positive for cocaine due to dentistry
Police are claiming that illicit drugs, including cocaine, found in the blood samples of Red Bull scion Vorayuth “Boss” Yoovidhya in the infamous fatal 2012 hit-and-run case were for his dental treatment. A parliamentary committee invited officials yesterday for questioning regarding case. A spokesman for the committee told a press briefing that the panel questioned officers who handled the case as to why they didn’t press charges related to illicit drug use against Vorayuth despite a blood test proving the use of narcotics. Officers told the committee they didn’t press the charge because a dentist confirmed he had administered medicines, […]
Bangkok
Facebook post from Bangkok restaurateur shows the power of social media
A Bangkok restaurateur has been left surprised by the power of social media, after his online complaint led to workers rushing back to fill a gaping hole they’d left outside his premises 3 months ago. Donald Woo, a Hong Kong expat who runs a noodle shop in the capital, took to Facebook to voice his frustration after workers abandoned a pipe-laying project outside his restaurant in April, leaving a huge hole in the street that has been there ever since. “Many thanks to the District department especially during this pandemic time. In April they decided to replace the water pipes […]
Protesters attempt to “wash away” government double standards
Korat police offer bounty for drug dealer who shot officer
Gold shop heist foiled as owner locks thief inside
Covid-19 update: 6 new imported cases, deaths still at 58 (July 31)
Khon Kaen police raid drug warehouse
Pattaya police say insults led to fatal shooting
Former PM Thaksin sentenced to 5 years
First Lady of Brazil has Covid-19
Nok Air will survive despite bankruptcy: CEO
Banks get tough on loan criteria as economic effects of Covid-19 worsen
Europe bans US travellers for 2nd time in a month
Police say “Boss” tested positive for cocaine due to dentistry
Facebook post from Bangkok restaurateur shows the power of social media
Hong Kong reverses daytime ban on restaurant dining after workers forced to eat in the street
Tycoon’s prison term for attempted bribery upheld
2 foreigners found hanged in Chon Buri
Bangkok restaurant refusal to serve foreigners goes viral – VIDEO
CCSA clarifies requirements for entering Thailand
All foreigners will have to serve 14 day quarantine “in the foreseeable future” – Minister
Leaked documents reveal the reasons behind prosecutors dropping “Boss” charges
Foreigners on short-term visas warned they must leave Thailand by September 26
620 baht Covid-19 vaccine could be ready in 2021
Thailand ranks #1 for handling Covid-19 crisis
A day of shame as Thai police try to defend revoking “Boss” arrest warrants
Vietnam evacuates 80,000 following 3 new Covid-19 cases in Da Nang
Malaysia and Singapore to test re-opening of maritime border for business travellers
Constitutional Court judge demands investigation into Red Bull heir case decisions
Lopburi police powerless to stop sex-crazed, junk food-addicted monkey gangs
Red Bull parent company releases statement over the “Boss” legal matters
Thai baht getting stronger
7.5 magnitude earthquake rattles Mexico
Apple reveals new CarKey to unlock your car from your phone
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 22
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 21
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 20
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 17
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 16
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 15
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 14
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 13
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 10
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 9
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 8
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 7
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 3
Trending
- Bangkok3 days ago
Bangkok restaurant refusal to serve foreigners goes viral – VIDEO
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
All foreigners will have to serve 14 day quarantine “in the foreseeable future” – Minister
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Thailand ranks #1 for handling Covid-19 crisis
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Malaysia and Singapore to test re-opening of maritime border for business travellers
- Central Thailand2 days ago
Lopburi police powerless to stop sex-crazed, junk food-addicted monkey gangs
- Economy1 day ago
Thai baht getting stronger
- Events3 days ago
Best wishes to HM King of Thailand on this auspicious occasion
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Room rates drop as Thailand’s hotels feel the Covid pinch