Baby’s corpse found at garbage tip in Pattaya

Pattaya residents made a grisly find today at the Nongprue Municipality tip this morning. Whilst digging for items they could recycle and sell, they discovered the dead body of a baby. Police are now launching an investigation for the individual responsible. Nongprue Police were notified of the discovery of the corpse of the newborn baby at the garbage dump at the Nongprue Municipality tip this morning.

Emergency responders arrived at the municipal garbage dump to find the body of the baby inside a black plastic bag amongst all the other garbage. 38 year old Sirithon Tapjeen, who made the horrifying discovery, told The Pattaya News that she and some associates were searching for plastic bottles to sell for recycling.

She says she “smelled something rotten before realising that it was a dead newborn baby”.

Police are now trying to find the infant’s mother and anyone associated with the dumping of the body at the site.

SOUCE: The Pattaya News