image
Connect with us

Crime

Baby’s corpse found at garbage tip in Pattaya

The Thaiger

Published 

59 mins ago

 on 

Baby&#8217;s corpse found at garbage tip in Pattaya | The Thaiger
PHOTO: The Pattaya News
    • follow us in feedly

Pattaya residents made a grisly find today at the Nongprue Municipality tip this morning. Whilst digging for items they could recycle and sell, they discovered the dead body of a baby. Police are now launching an investigation for the individual responsible. Nongprue Police were notified of the discovery of the corpse of the newborn baby at the garbage dump at the Nongprue Municipality tip this morning.

Emergency responders arrived at the municipal garbage dump to find the body of the baby inside a black plastic bag amongst all the other garbage. 38 year old Sirithon Tapjeen, who made the horrifying discovery, told The Pattaya News that she and some associates were searching for plastic bottles to sell for recycling.

She says she “smelled something rotten before realising that it was a dead newborn baby”.

Police are now trying to find the infant’s mother and anyone associated with the dumping of the body at the site.

SOUCE: The Pattaya News

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
News Categories:
Related Topics:



Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Pattaya. Or catch up on your Thailand news.

The Thaiger

If you have story ideas, a restaurant to review, an event to cover or an issue to discuss, contact The Thaiger editorial staff.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Thailand

Prosecutors officially indict Boss over 8 year old hit-and-run case

The Thaiger &amp; The Nation

Published

3 hours ago

on

September 19, 2020

By

Prosecutors officially indict Boss over 8 year old hit-and-run case | The Thaiger

Prosecutors in Thailand have seemingly taken an about face as they have officially indicted Vorayuth “Boss” Yoovidhya, the heir of the Red Bull empire, on “reckless driving causing death” and drugs charges. The latest moves in the cases follow intense public backlash after the cases was being dropped altogether 2 months ago by the deputy attorney general. The indictment comes 8 years after the incident where Boss allegedly crashed his silver Ferrari into the motorbike of a 47 year old policeman, dragging him along Sukhumvit Road for 100 metres, killing him. Since the dropping of the case, Thailand’s judiciary system […]

Continue Reading

Thailand

Veterinarian arrested for giving beauty treatments

The Thaiger &amp; The Nation

Published

5 hours ago

on

September 19, 2020

By

Veterinarian arrested for giving beauty treatments | The Thaiger

After customers reported suspicious behaviour, a veterinarian in Sisaket province, in northeastern Thailand, has been arrested for giving cosmetic beauty treatments at a veterinary clinic in Phitsanulok. The veterinarian, known as B, was allegedly giving botox and filler injections to customers despite not being licensed to do so. The veterinary clinic where he was allegedly giving treatments was inspected by the Phitsanulok Provincial Public Health Office where officials found many medications without proper serial numbers or sources. The clinic’s registered doctor had cancelled the clinic’s medical registration in July 2020, however, officials found the clinic to still be open and […]

Continue Reading

Thailand

Resort owners take down illegal bungalows in Kanchanaburi national park

The Thaiger

Published

5 hours ago

on

September 19, 2020

By

Resort owners take down illegal bungalows in Kanchanaburi national park | The Thaiger

After building 14 wooden bungalows inside Khaolaem National Park in the province of Kanchanaburi, owners are now taking them down as national park officials have deemed them to be illegal. The two owners of Kratom Rimtarn Resort have reportedly already dismantled 5 of the 14 bungalows with 9 more to be removed by the end of this month. The park chief says once the bungalows have been removed, they will begin rejuvenating the area by planting trees and refilling water resources. SOURCE: Thai Residents Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.Never miss out on future posts […]

Continue Reading
Follow The Thaiger by email:

Trending