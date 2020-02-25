Two news cases confirmed in Thailand, pushing total to 37 | The Thaiger

Coronavirus
Two news cases confirmed in Thailand, pushing total to 37
The Thai Public Health Ministry has announced two new Coronavirus cases in Thailand. A 31 year old woman and a 29 year old taxi driver. The two cases pushes the Thai confirmed Covid-19 confirmations up to a total of 37 cases since the outbreak began at the end of December last year.
Permanent secretary for health, Sukhum Kanchanapimai, confirmed that the woman was a housemaid and was initially diagnosed with a pneumonia of “unknown causes”. Doctors later discovered she had a relative who had recently returned from China. She continues to be treated at Rajavithi Hospital, near the Victory Monument in Bangkok.
The male patient has been admitted to the Bamrasnaradura Infectious Diseases Institute in Nonthaburi. He told doctors he had been in close contact with many Chinese tourists during his travels and initially showed up with a fever and cough.
Health officials are now tracking down any people that had been with the pair during the past few weeks.
The Public Health Ministry say they have expanded surveillance for visitors from China, Hong Kong, Macau, Japan, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan and people around Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Chon Buri, Krabi, Phuket, Prachuap Khiri Khan and Samut Prakan provinces.
The minister confirmed that 22 (60%) of Thailand’s 37 cases had fully recovered and already discharged, while 15 others remain at hospitals for treatment. Twelve of the 37 people are Thai.
As of this morning, patients under investigation number 1,580. Of these 1,160 simply had seasonal influenza, had recovered and had been discharged whilst being monitored.
Meanwhile, the outbreak continues to play havoc on airline operations and schedules. Many airlines are slashing ticket prices in efforts to keep their planes flying. Nok Air and NokScoot have cut pilots and cabin crew to save costs.
Thai Airways says they’re partnering with the Tourism Authority of Thailand to offer discounts such as free domestic tickets to international tourists. Under the six-month campaign, Thai Airways is offering 10,000 tickets to Thailand to international tourists with at least a 20% discount, plus a round-trip ticket for a domestic route operated by Thai Airways or their domestic subsidiary Thai Smile.
Low-cost carriers plan to focus on local tourists opting for domestic travel as there is a limited number of outbound choices free from the virus, according to the Bangkok Post.
Thai AirAsia is providing 100 baht discounts for any domestic routes within a designated period, while Nok Air is offering one-way ticket prices for domestic routes starting from 680 baht this month. Vietjet Air has marked down all routes across Thailand by 50%.
Read our latest daily world Coronavirus Update HERE.
SOURCE: Bangkok PostKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Coronavirus
Coronavirus UPDATE: World cases exceed 80,000, Italy tries to contain outbreak
The number of reported cases from the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) has risen to 80,150 across the world, resulting in 2,701 deaths. 27,595 people have recovered from the virus, the death rate is still hovering below 2%. The rate of new cases in China is starting to flatten while there are some new global hotspots outside of China, principally central South Korea and isolated areas in northern Italy. Iran has also registered 12 deaths out of a total of 60 cases.
Cases in Thailand remain at 35.
Europe’s biggest outbreak is now entered around northern Italy, where seven people have died and quarantine situations are being imposed on some municipalities in the cities of Veneto and Lombardy.
South Korea has announced 60 new cases in the past 24 hours, pushing the nationwide total to 893. More than 50% of the cases are associated with a religious Christian cult.
• US stocks have plunged today on mounting worries about the spread of the coronavirus outside China. The Dow Jones index finished down more than 1,000 points at Monday’s closing bell.
The Dow finished down 1,032 points, or 3.6%, its worst day in two years. It was only the third time in history that the index closed down by more than 1,000 points. The S&P500 followed suit. The Nasdaq Composite fell 3.7%, its worst performance since December 2018.
• In northern Italy there are now 231 confirmed cases of coronavirus. There are 101 hospitalised patients with symptoms and another 27 are in intensive care. At least 94 have been isolated in their homes. Seven people have died from coronavirus in Italy. The state of Lombardy, where most of the cases have appeared, borders Switzerland.
Tourist attractions in these areas have been closed, including festivities in the tourist hotspot Venice. Private meetings have been banned and schools have been shut. People inside some of these regions are being confined to their homes and told to avoid contact with others. The measures also include transport restrictions in some places and the surveillance and quarantine of individuals who may have been exposed to the virus.
• Canada has now confirmed its 11th case of the coronavirus. The national health minister and health officer for British Columbia say the affected person, a man in his 40s, was in close contact with a previously reported confirmed case.
“Both cases remain in isolation at home with support and monitoring from public health teams. The risk of spread of this virus within British Columbia continues to remain low at this time.”
In total, Canada has 11 total cases of confirmed coronavirus; four in Ontario and seven in British Columbia.
• The US and South Korea say they are considering scaling back joint military exercises due to a coronavirus outbreak in the central Korean peninsula.
The US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper says military commanders in South Korea are looking at scaling back the annual training exercises due to concerns about the coronavirus.”
He says that both countries remain confident and that South Korea will “remain fully ready to deal with any threats that we might face together.”
• The Chinese territory of Hong Kong and the island of Taiwan have reported new cases of novel coronavirus.
Hong Kong has reported two new cases of passengers evacuated from the Diamond Princess cruise ship (still moored in Yokohama Bay), bringing the total to 81 in the territory. The two cases involve a man and a woman, both aged 57, who recently returned from the Diamond Princess cruise ship.
- The Diamond Princess cruise ship went from having 10 cases to more than 690 over the course of its two-week quarantine and the testing that followed. Experts and officials have criticised the decision to keep people on the ship and many poor hygiene practices on board.
Meanwhile in Taiwan, officials confirmed two new cases of the virus, bringing the total to 30. The cases involve a man in his 40s and a woman in her 70s. They are both relatives of patients who contracted the virus earlier. The man also had a prior travel history to Guangzhou, southern China, in late January.
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Coronavirus
Coronavirus UPDATE: Spark in cases in Italy and South Korea, Air Asia cancels flights
Coronavirus (Covid-19) cases have now reached 79,561 around the world, with 77,345 of the cases confined to China. The rise in cases has been principally in China with 409 new cases and South Korea with 161 new cases. 2,619 people have died from the infection.
The major outbreaks, outside China, have been in South Korea, aboard the Diamond Princess (still moored in Yokohama Bay, Japan) and now also in Italy.
Here’s some of the key coronavirus updates from around the world…
Italian officials cancelled the annual Venice Carnival, cutting short the event by two days. The situation in Italy is the worst outbreak of the coronavirus in Europe. There are now a57 confirmed cases in Italy with 78 confirmed in the past 24 hours.
Three people have died in Italy. Now Italian officials have imposed strict quarantine restrictions in two northern “hotspot” regions close to Milan and Venice. The cities of Veneto (5 million) and Lombardy (10 million) have virtually quarantined about 55,000 people in sections of the cities for the next two weeks. They will be confined to their homes and prevented from travelling.
Even outside the zone, many businesses and schools have suspended activities, and sporting events have been cancelled.
Thai AirAsia X, the international brand of Air Asia, announced the cancellation of some flights operating to and from South Korea from March 6-27. Passengers are being offered a range of options.
• Passengers can postpone the travel date on the same route for one time within 30 days from the original schedule without additional costs. However, it will depend on seat availability on the flight and the conditions specified.
• Passengers can keep their points in the AirAsia BIG point reward account for travel in future, which must be booked within 90 calendar days from the original schedule. However, passengers can schedule the new travel date after the expiry date if the flight schedule is still available.
• Passengers can request a full refund for all flights to and from South Korea. The airline will inform concerned passengers about the cancellation via email or SMS. Meanwhile, passengers can request offers via Ava Live Chat at support.airasia.com. In case of booking through a dealer or online travel agent, passengers must proceed with the agent that they had booked with. However, the airline will monitor the situation closely and update information periodically.
Passengers can find the latest updates via Twitter: @AirAsia_Thai and Facebook: facebook.com/airasia.
Thai education minister Nataphol Teepsuwan says that the ministry has asked teachers and students who had travelled to six countries, including China, Japan, Hong Kong, South Korea, Taiwan and Singapore, to voluntarily remain confined to their homes for 14 days.
“The measure is in line with the Public Health Ministry’s guidelines to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Parents of students who travelled to those six countries should also stay at home in order to make sure that they were not infected by the coronavirus.”
The number of virus cases in Thailand remains at 35. Epidemiologists earlier believed that the virus could be transmitted to other people even though those infected may not have fallen ill yet. Recently scientists studying virus cases in China said that the virus incubation period may be longer than 14 days, and perhaps up to 20 days.
South Korean health officials say they’ve decided to raise the alert level over the COVID-19 virus to “highest” in response to the confirmation of hundreds of additional cases over the weekend.
President Moon Jae-in says that the next few days are critical in official efforts to contain the virus.
“The COVID-19 incident has been confronted by a grave watershed. A few days from now is a very important moment.”
It’s the first time that the country, traditionally known for tight quarantine measures, has raised the virus alert level to “serious,” the highest in the four-tier system, in 11 years since its previous step against Influenza A (H1N1).
The president said the government and the local authorities should not hesitate to take “unprecedented powerful” measures to contain the viral disease without being limited by “regulations.”
The President mentioned a minor Christian sect, known as Shincheonji. Its church in Daegu, 300 kilometres southeast of Seoul, is viewed as an epicenter of many infections reported over the past few days. The 31st reported patient infected with the virus, a woman in her 60s, is presumed to have attended lengthy crowded worship services at the church in Daegu before testing positive for the virus last week.
The number of confirmed cases in South Korea, mostly in Daegu and the nearby town of Cheongdo, have since shot up to over 556 as of Sunday morning. Moon pointed out that health authorities are taking “special” steps in connection with the followers of Shincheonji, meaning “new world” in Korean.
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Coronavirus
Korean virus cases skyrocket; Japanese passenger turns positive
The number of COVID-19 coronavirus cases in Korea has increased tenfold in just four days to 556, and a passenger on the virus-stricken Diamond Princess tested positive after arriving home in Japan, despite a negative result during the ship’s 14-day quarantine. Yesterday, China’s Hubei province, where the outbreak began, saw 96 deaths, another decrease, in line with the toll reported in recent days.
The US has raised its travel alerts for Japan and South Korea to Level 2, while China remains at Level 4, meaning “do not travel.” Britain “advise against all but essential travel to Daegu and Cheongdo” in South Korea, and Italy, the country with the most infections in Europe, is banning passage to and from an affected area southeast of Milan.
China has pledged fiscal and monetary steps to help global growth rebound, even as finance chiefs from the world’s biggest economies, gathering in Saudi Arabia for the annual G20 meeting fret over the risks. The IMF says its baseline scenario is now for China to expand 5.6% this year, 0.4 of a percentage point lower than a January estimate, knocking 0.1 of a point off global growth.
SOURCE: Bloomberg NewsKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Makha Bucha Day – Why does Thailand have a public holiday?
Songkran around Thailand – where can you get wet in 2020?
No alcohol sales today – Makha Bucha Day
Top 10 things to see and do in Phu Quoc, Vietnam
Coronavirus UPDATE: 2,700+ infected, 80 dead, 8 cases in Thailand
Coronavirus v SARS, a quick comparison
Pattaya welcomes 4000 US soldiers for Cobra Gold in February
The rise of the e-bicycle in Thailand, a bit of motorised assistance
Coronavirus – six new cases confirmed in Thailand
Coronavirus UPDATE: 107 dead, more cases in Singapore and 1 in Cambodia
Coronavirus UPDATE: More Chinese cities restrict travel, Thailand checking land borders
Hotels in Hua Hin ordered to check on Chinese tourists after confirmed coronavirus case
Doctors advise good hygiene as the best protection against coronavirus
Hungarian overstayer dies in Suvarnabhumi detention cell
Pattaya leaders meet to discuss effects of Coronavirus on tourism
Bangkok public schools closed until Friday due to air quality
Thailand News Today, February 25, 2020 – Daily news for Thailand
Bangkok, Chiang Mai and Chiang Rai – all suffering choking smog today
Suspects in abduction, murder of judge’s brother taken for re-enactment
Two news cases confirmed in Thailand, pushing total to 37
8 people injured, including school children, in Songkhla bomb attack
British sailor, adrift for 3 days, rescued by Thai navy
Bangkok has a surplus of 100,000 new condos as Chinese buyers stay home
Thai Baht on the slide over fears of spread of Coronavirus outside China
Thai stocks plummet nearly 4% in Monday SET trading
At least 30 injured in head-on train collision
Coronavirus UPDATE: World cases exceed 80,000, Italy tries to contain outbreak
Thailand News Today – First episode of a new daily TV program
Uncertainty as Malaysian PM Mahathir resigns
Top 10 laws to beware of in Thailand
หัดตีกอล์ฟครั้งแรกในชีวิต คิดว่าตีโดนมั้ย
สื่อนอกตีข่าว ช่อ อภิปรายรัฐบาลพลเอกประยุทธ์ เอี่ยวคดี #1MDB
เกมแรกก็เอาเลย ! คลิป: มุ้ย ธีรศิลป์ ซัดให้ ชิมิสุ เอส-พัลส์ ออกนำ เอฟซี โตเกียว 1-0
Samsung S10 lite สเปคแรง เล่นเกมส์ดี จริงมั้ย??
แปลภาษา ด้วยฟีเจอร์กล้องใน Google Translate
7 สัญญาณ บ่งบอกว่า เขาชอบคุณ
10 อันดับ พิธีกรรมสุดแปลกจากทั่วโลก
ทำไมเขาถึงหายไป หรืออาจเป็นเพราะ 5 เหตุผลนี้?- Bibi T Talk ep13
10 อันดับผีไทยที่ดังที่สุด
ถามความเห็น คิดว่าสาวๆมีแฟนฝรั่งคราวปู่ เป็นเพราะ”รัก” หรือ “เงิน”
ถามเมื่อพูดถึงประเทศไทย คุณคิดถึงอะไร, ข้อดีและข้อเสีย
ถามสาวไทยเคยมีแฟนฝรั่งมั้ย
ถ่ายทอดสดวอลเลย์บอลไทยแลนด์ลีก 2020 15 ก.พ.
ผลการแข่งขันวอลเลย์บอลไทยแลนด์ลีก 2020 สัปดาห์ที่ 4 -ตารางคะแนน
อัปเดตข่าวกราดยิงโคราช ทหารคลั่ง ฆ่าแล้ว 17 ศพ
Trending
- Bangkok2 days ago
Songkran around Thailand – where can you get wet in 2020?
- Top 103 days ago
Top 10 things to see and do in Phu Quoc, Vietnam
- Opinion1 day ago
Ten reasons western foreign tourists are not wanted in Thailand
- South3 days ago
Man comes face to face with 5-metre king cobra while in bed
- Phuket3 days ago
Phuket calls for immediate government help over coronavirus impact
- Events2 days ago
US ships arrive for Cobra Gold 2020
- Insurgency2 days ago
Thai soldiers kill 5 suspected insurgents in the South
- Northern Thailand3 days ago
Used-car dealer, entire family dead in mass suicide