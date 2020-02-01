No confirmed coronavirus cases in Phuket, six tourists under observation | The Thaiger

A this stage, no one in Phuket has been confirmed as infected with the coronavirus. Director of Vachira Hospital’s Dr Chalermpong Sukontapol brought local media up to date in his media scrum at the hospital yesterday.

But he announced that 6 more tourists are currently under observation but are, as yet, unconfirmed to be carrying the novel coronavirus. One of latest 6 cases was held for precautionary observation when boarding a flight departing Phuket last Thursday.

“They are only suspected of being infected, and are under observation only.”

29 people have been suspected of carrying the virus since the island’s health officials started scanning airport arrivals for body temperatures when they walked off the plane on January 5. The screenings have included all flights out of mainland China, not including Hong Kong and Macau.

19 have been already discharged from hospitals…. the remaining 10 are in hospital care.”

Eight patients are at Vachira Hospital, one at Patong Hospital and one at Thalang Hospital.

Officials have also confirmed that they are screening all passengers departing the island. On Thursday this week airport officials scanned 20,048 tourists flying out on 107 international flights, as well as 10,113 people taking 62 domestic flights.

One of the new six being held for observation was identified while boarding a flight departing Phuket on Thursday, Phuket Vice Governor Supoj Rotreuang Na Nongkhai confirmed at the meeting.

Phuket’s Vice Governor has also confirmed that the Phuket Provincial Health Office is screening tourists coming ashore at Patong Beach from international cruises.

“So far no cruise liner tourist arrivals are suspected to be infected.”

Meanwhile, the Krabi Provincial Public Health Office says they are monitoring more than 100 patients suspected of carrying the coronavirus. Five of them are currently awaiting additional blood tests, according to The Nation.

SOURCE: The Phuket News | The Nation