Embassy warns citizens not to take cannabis from Thailand into Malaysia

The Malaysian Embassy in Thailand sent out a warning to remind citizens that taking cannabis across the border into Malaysia is illegal.

Thailand became the first Southeast Asian country to decriminalise the plant back in June, which is now widely accessible in every nook and cranny of the nation.

As soon as Thailand legalised weed, the Malaysian government banned its citizens from bringing cannabis into Malaysia, where it is classified as a “dangerous drug.”‘

With Thailand’s remaining entry restrictions being lifted on October 1, the embassy felt the need to remind prospective tourists that Malaysia does not share the Land of Smiles’ liberal stance on marijuana.

Not only is possession of cannabis illegal in Malaysia, but being under the influence of cannabis is illegal according to the Dangerous Drugs Act of 1952. Therefore, Malaysians who legally get high in Thailand risk getting into trouble with the law upon their return to Malaysia if they are subject to a drug test.

In August, three Thais who entered Malaysia via the Weng Kelian land border were detained for three days and fined the equivalent of 50,000 baht each when their urine tested positive for cannabis.

A representative from the Malaysian embassy in Bangkok said…

“It is important to note that the Thai government is promoting cannabis for medical use only. Therefore, we do not encourage people to visit Thailand to use cannabis for recreation purposes.”

However, avoiding cannabis is harder than you might think in Thailand, where traces of the plant seem to have crept into seemingly every product under the sun, from fish sauce to toothpaste to milk tea.

One Singaporean woman panicked about breaking Singapore’s strict drug laws when she ate a “very nice bowl of noodles” in Chiang Rai, Thailand, that she did not know were infused with cannabis leaves.

Despite tourism officials’ worries that “cannabis fear” would put Malaysians off holidaying in Thailand, Malaysians comprised the largest group of foreign arrivals in Thailand in July. The embassy said that 421,185 Malaysians entered the kingdom between January and July this year…

“This is an increase from the same period last year and is a result of the easing of Covid-19 measures and increased connectivity, including direct flights between our two countries.”

In May, more land and sea borders opened between Thailand and Malaysia to boost post-pandemic bilateral business and trade. Thailand is also building another bridge to Malaysia to facilitate increased trade between the two countries.

In July, the shuttle train between Thailand and Malaysia – which costs just 50 baht – resumed services, making travel between northern Malaysia and southern Thailand a cheap and attractive prospect for Thais, Malaysians and foreigners alike.

SOURCE: The Sun Daily Malaysia

