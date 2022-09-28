Cannabis News
Embassy warns citizens not to take cannabis from Thailand into Malaysia
The Malaysian Embassy in Thailand sent out a warning to remind citizens that taking cannabis across the border into Malaysia is illegal.
Thailand became the first Southeast Asian country to decriminalise the plant back in June, which is now widely accessible in every nook and cranny of the nation.
As soon as Thailand legalised weed, the Malaysian government banned its citizens from bringing cannabis into Malaysia, where it is classified as a “dangerous drug.”‘
With Thailand’s remaining entry restrictions being lifted on October 1, the embassy felt the need to remind prospective tourists that Malaysia does not share the Land of Smiles’ liberal stance on marijuana.
Not only is possession of cannabis illegal in Malaysia, but being under the influence of cannabis is illegal according to the Dangerous Drugs Act of 1952. Therefore, Malaysians who legally get high in Thailand risk getting into trouble with the law upon their return to Malaysia if they are subject to a drug test.
In August, three Thais who entered Malaysia via the Weng Kelian land border were detained for three days and fined the equivalent of 50,000 baht each when their urine tested positive for cannabis.
A representative from the Malaysian embassy in Bangkok said…
“It is important to note that the Thai government is promoting cannabis for medical use only. Therefore, we do not encourage people to visit Thailand to use cannabis for recreation purposes.”
However, avoiding cannabis is harder than you might think in Thailand, where traces of the plant seem to have crept into seemingly every product under the sun, from fish sauce to toothpaste to milk tea.
One Singaporean woman panicked about breaking Singapore’s strict drug laws when she ate a “very nice bowl of noodles” in Chiang Rai, Thailand, that she did not know were infused with cannabis leaves.
Despite tourism officials’ worries that “cannabis fear” would put Malaysians off holidaying in Thailand, Malaysians comprised the largest group of foreign arrivals in Thailand in July. The embassy said that 421,185 Malaysians entered the kingdom between January and July this year…
“This is an increase from the same period last year and is a result of the easing of Covid-19 measures and increased connectivity, including direct flights between our two countries.”
In May, more land and sea borders opened between Thailand and Malaysia to boost post-pandemic bilateral business and trade. Thailand is also building another bridge to Malaysia to facilitate increased trade between the two countries.
In July, the shuttle train between Thailand and Malaysia – which costs just 50 baht – resumed services, making travel between northern Malaysia and southern Thailand a cheap and attractive prospect for Thais, Malaysians and foreigners alike.
SOURCE: The Sun Daily Malaysia
- Win a 3-night beachfront stay at Four Points by Sheraton Phuket by taking a short Thaiger Survey HERE!
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Is the dream over? China walks back Belt & Road ambitions
Prasert levels 6-billion corruption accusations at Prayut
Thailand News Today | Thai Baht plunges to 38 against USD for the first time in 16 years
Segafredo Zanetti Coffee teamed up with Bangkok Airways and hosted “Bangkok Airways Surf Festival 2022”
Phuket dwellers honour 10th Lunar Month
Thai govt owes 100 million baht to hospitality industry
BMA reveals Bangkok druggies buy yaba online
Delivery driver & customer brawl over payment in Phuket
Thai Airways flying high at Skytrax Awards
Soi Dog Foundation steps up fight against rabies and dog meat trade in Vietnam
Thailand to extend Smart Visa scheme to draw talent
Can I take cannabis on domestic flights in Thailand?
Thailand pays 3.8 billion baht for first train hub in hospital
Bomb scare on flight from San Francisco to Singapore
English teacher’s body found in South Thailand
Indian teacher flees after beating lowest caste student to death over spelling mistake
8 Southern Thai food every visitor needs to taste
10 Isan food you need to try at least once
Thai drinks you must try while in Thailand
Military conscription in Russia could benefit Thailand’s economy
VIDEO: Floods tear through highway in northeast Thailand
Small children in Pattaya learn to get help when locked in hot cars
Controversial British street artist Banksy in Bangkok
Corrupt police chief’s 137 million baht fortune nabbed
No word from China on Xi military coup whispers
Thai Airways releases details of winter flights itinerary
Scams in Thailand – Common scams in Thailand to watch out for!
BMTA bus driver brawls with motorcycle rider in Bangkok
Thai TikTok star detained at Singapore airport over huge amount of cash
Passengers stranded after airport train breaks down
Covid-19 restrictions to be lifted from October 1
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Best Bites2 days ago
10 Isan food you need to try at least once
-
Best of2 days ago
Thai drinks you must try while in Thailand
-
Thailand2 days ago
VIDEO: Floods tear through highway in northeast Thailand
-
Pattaya3 days ago
Small children in Pattaya learn to get help when locked in hot cars
-
China3 days ago
No word from China on Xi military coup whispers
-
Southeast Asia2 days ago
Thai Airways releases details of winter flights itinerary
-
Singapore3 days ago
Thai TikTok star detained at Singapore airport over huge amount of cash
-
Mobile2 days ago
International money transfers made fast, secure and transparent with DeeMoney Neo App
Recent comments: