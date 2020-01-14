Poor air quality in Bangkok and northern Thailand today | The Thaiger

Air Pollution
Poor air quality in Bangkok and northern Thailand today
Poor air quality and persistent haze is plaguing much of Thailand’s north today, with the worst pollution in Lampang province, just south of Chiang Mai in northern Thailand. Meanwhile, a bit further south, Bangkok residents had more of the fine-dust particles, aka. 2.5 microns, in eight of the city’s districts yesterday.
The Pollution Control Department in the north has reported unsafe levels of pollution in 11 of the 15 air quality measurement stations – including Mae Sai district in Chiang Rai; City area of Chiang Mai; City and Mae Mo districts of Lampang; City area of Lamphun; City area of Phrae; and City area of Phayao.
A business owner in Chiang Mai told The Thaiger today that the haze and smoke is at its worst for months. ‘Neo’ runs a flower and giftware shop in central Chiang Mai.
“We are seeing a lot of customers come in today with face-masks and everyone is talking about the problem. Most of us think it is coming from sugar cane plantation burn-offs.”
The readings, in excess of 150mg in many locations around the north, are up to three times the Thai government’s nominal upper-limit of 50 mg of 2.5 micron particulate per cubic metre, and over six times the upper safe limit from the World Health Organisation.
In the capital, the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration reported high PM2.5 levels in eight suburbs – Klong San, Bang Khlaem, Wang Thonglang, Phra Nakhon, Klong Toey, Laksi, Bang Khen and Bung Kum. The capital’s most polluted air was in Bang Khen, according to the Bangkok Post.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
SCREENSHOTS: AirQuality.comKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Air Pollution
Central Thailand farmers ignore orders to stop burning off their sugar cane
Stick your burning ban up your 2.5 micron particulate!
Local sugarcane growers in Nakhon Sawan, central Thailand, are burning their fields at night despite authorities’ ban on the practice. It appears little to nothing is being done to curb the practice which is one of the main causes, if not the main cause, of the smoke and haze problems in various parts of the country throughout the year.
And the farmers are just taking advantage of the lack of enforcement.
Bottomline, it saves farmers money and the labourers say they prefer collecting burnt sugarcane rather than fresh canes. They say the fresh cane is full of leaves and snakes. By burning the huge average of plantations across the region they avoid the long wait time for harvesting machines. The harvesting machines are in short supply. Last year there were promises of the government buying shared harvesters for the sugar cane farmers but nothing appears to have transpired and the farmers are just reverting to they old habits of clearing paddocks with burning.
Farmers say simply seating fire to the fields and burning the cane before harvest saves time and money.
Despite doing the burins at night, when farmers believe they will avoid the notice of the sleeping authorities, they are providing easy to locate burn-offs. Authorities banned field burning late last year in a bid to control the hazardous fine smoke particles that were drifting into highly populated city areas.
Today Chiang Mai has ended up as the 6th most polluted city in the world. An Airvisual map shows multiple fires underway around central Thailand today and the Nakhon Sawan air quality station with a reading of 152 as of lunchtime today.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Air Pollution
Bangkok haze and smog continues over the weekend
There is unlikely to be much respite of the air pollution shrouding Greater Bangkok this weekend. And the PM is urging people to inform a hotline of any vehicles belching smoke and fumes into the Bangkok sky.
The Pollution Control Department says the smog, which saw just about all of the 50 air quality stations hitting levels of PM2.5 over ’50’ yesterday (the upper limit for safe pollution levels as determined as ’25’ by the World Health Organisation), will continue over the weekend.
There were six “code-red” stations as of 7am yesterday morningand the figure rose to 10 “code-red” stations as of noon. Today, the situation has improved a bit but high temperatures and light winds persist, although many factories are closed today.
GRAPHIC: Air quality measurements this morning at 11am – https://www.airvisual.com
The Thai safety standard is 50mcg – which is double the World Health Organisation-recommended cap of 25mcg.
Air Visual is a reliable global air pollution website. Yesterday it listed Bangkok among the world’s top 10 cities with the worst air.
The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration governor Aswin Kwanmuang posted yesterday that the PM2.5 levels around the city could affect people’s health and urged everyone, “especially the elderly and small children as well as those with chronic ailments such as high blood pressure, heart disease and diabetes, to wear face masks and refrain from outdoor activities this period”.
The city’s utilities were implementing measures to curb the PM2.5 dust, mostly caused by vehicle exhaust emissions, outdoor burning, construction dust and ifactories, and was dispatching health officials to provide protection guidelines in affected communities.
Many schools were celebrating National Children’s Day (which is actually today), so the City’s governor instructed the district offices with high PM2.5 levels to tell schools to suspend outdoor activities.
Thai PM Prayut Chan-o-cha has posted on his social media page… “since the PM2.5 levels were high, police should be strict about stopping vehicles emitting black exhaust smoke.”
“These law-violators would be put on a watch list for extra scrutiny when their vehicles went through mandatory inspection prior to the renewal of road tax and car license.
The PM is urging everyone to alert authorities about vehicles emitting dangerous fumes by calling the hotline 1584.Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Air Pollution
Bangkok’s ranks world’s third worst air quality. Forecast to be bad for the rest of the week.
Bangkok ended up recording the world’s third worst air quality on Air Visual, the air quality monitoring app, yesterday. Not a chart you want to be on top of. Meanwhile, the Bangkok Metropolitan Authority remains on high alert for a predicted rise in PM2.5 levels for the rest of the week. High temperatures and light winds are compounding the problem (forecast below).
The industrial areas of Bangkok are also heavily polluted as well as the air quality at the seaside resort of Pattaya, southeast of Bangkok. Today’s Air Quality map here…
Fine dust pollution exceeded the safe threshold in 45 of the 48 areas of greater Bangkok this morning with the worst in Bangkok’s Bung Kum district, according to the Pollution Control Department.
Meanwhile the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration is putting its health officials on high alert following a rise of the hazardous ultra-fine dust, aka. PM2.5, in 38 of 50 areas in the capital, suburbs and adjacent provinces.
According to the Pollution Control Department the levels of fine particulate matter in the 38 areas ranged from 40 to 71µg/m³. The World Health Authority sets ’50’ as its upper safety limit for 2.5 micron air pollution levels.
The director of the BMA’s Health Department, Chawin Sirinak, says the Communicable Diseases Control Division is closely monitoring guidelines drawn up to help authorities effectively respond to air pollution around the city.
He says officials at mobile units led by 68 health offices have been instructed to step up awareness campaigns among city residents, with a focus on the most vulnerable groups – the elderly, children, pregnant women and people with heart and respiratory complaints.
The Thai Interior Minister, Anupong Paojinda, is ordering police to strictly monitor emissions from vehicles and factories and enforce the ban on open-air burning to help relieve the situation.
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Top 10 things NOT to do in Thailand (2020)
The Top 10 types of expat in Thailand (2020)
Top 10 tips for riding a motorbike in Thailand (2020)
Top 10 Things NOT to do in Thailand – the basics (2020)
Top 10 English news sources in Thailand (2020)
Top 10 ways to save our water
Top 10 must-see towns in Asia
Thailand is the leading ASEAN nation in annual suicide rates
Phuket resort owners Castlewood Group goes into liquidation
Plant-based meat alternatives gain popularity in a fertile Asian market
Top 10 things to see and do in Phu Quoc
Retiring in Thailand, most of the things you need to know
Forecasts for Bangkok property 2020 – CBRE
Indian visitors to Thailand help break tourist arrival record
Why is Thailand’s PropTech market so valuable…
61 year old Chinese tourist being treated for new coronavirus in Thailand
Cannabis oil gaining traction in Thai medical circles
Base jumper rescued after dangling from sheer cliff face in Phattalung
Taiwanese husband arrested over death of Sri Racha woman in a suitcase
Poor air quality in Bangkok and northern Thailand today
First case of New Coronavirus Pneumonia detected arriving in Bangkok
Gold shop gunman could have fled to Chon Buri
New upper and lower highway speed limits to be introduced
Paying the price for beauty: Top treatments for women in Thailand
New rules for Royal road motorcades around Thailand
75 year old tourist ‘attacked’ by small unidentified shark in Phang Nga
Community volunteer jumps out in front of two out-of-control motorbikes
Top 10 predictions for Thailand 2020
Central Thailand farmers ignore orders to stop burning off their sugar cane
Court rejects Premchai’s request to remove electronic monitoring ankle bracelet
ไล่บัลเบร์เด้! ไฮไลท์ มาดริด 0-0 (4-1) แอตมาดริด – “ราชัน” สังหาร “หมี” ดวลเป้า
ฮาวทูแพ้ ! ไฮไลท์ สเปอร์ส 0-1 ลิเวอร์พูล, ฟิโน่ ซัดโทน-ทิ้งเลสเตอร์อีก 16 แต้ม
VAR คอนเฟิร์ม ! คลิป: หงส์แดง ได้ประตูออกนำ สเปอร์ส 1-0 จาก ฟิร์มิโน่
แก๊ง 3M ช่วยกันยิง ! ไฮไลท์ แมนยู 4-0 นอริช, ผีแดง ทะยานขึ้นที่ 5
15.30 น. ถ่ายทอดสดวอลเลย์บอลเกาหลีใต้-ไต้หวัน รอบตัดเชือกคัดโอลิมปิก
ถ่ายทอดสดวอลเลย์บอลหญิงไทย-คาซัค รอบตัดเชือกคัดโอลิมปิก
หนุ่มเล่าวินาทีโจรปล้นร้านทองลพบุรี ยิงทุกคนที่เดินผ่าน!
ไทยร่วงหมดแล้ว ! ไฮไลท์ เมย์ รัชนก พ่าย WANG Zhi Yi แบบสุดมันส์ 1-2 เกมใน Malaysia Masters 2020
ซีเกมส์คืออะไร! ไฮไลท์ ทีมชาติไทย 5-0 บาห์เรน : ชิงแชมป์เอเชีย U23
ครึ่งแรกเละ! ไฮไลท์ แมนยู 1-3 แมนซิตี้ : คาราบาวคัพ นัดแรก – แรช ตีไข่แตก
ชนะแค่คู่เดียว จากทั้งหมด ! ไฮไลท์ แบดมินตัน Malaysia Masters 2020 (7 ม.ค.)
7 ม.ค. ถ่ายทอสดวอลเลย์บอลไทย-ไต้หวัน คัดโอลิมปิก
ไปดูแบบเต็ม ๆ ! คลิป: มินามิโนะ VS เอฟเวอร์ตัน – คล็อปป์ บอกฟอร์มใช้ได้
สรุปผล เอฟเอคัพ รอบ 3 (คืน 5 ม.ค.) พร้อมไฮไลท์ – ไก่รีเพลย์, สิงห์-ค้อนต้อนสบาย
มินามิโนะสตาร์ทโตะ! ไฮไลท์เอฟเอคัพ ลิเวอร์พูล 1-0 เอฟเวอร์ตัน – โจนส์ ปั่นชัย
Trending
- Thailand3 days ago
Top 10 ways to save our water
- ASEAN3 days ago
Thailand is the leading ASEAN nation in annual suicide rates
- Central Thailand3 days ago
Gunman wasn’t after gold – investigators speculate about killer’s motives
- Crime2 days ago
Two motorbike thieves nabbed in Phuket
- Opinion1 day ago
Top 10 predictions for Thailand 2020
- Crime2 days ago
Murdered foreign woman’s body found in travel bag on a Sri Racha beach
- Bangkok2 days ago
Thousands gather for this morning’s protest running event in Bangkok
- Bangkok3 days ago
Senior police double down with their praise of the new Biometrics system at Thai airports