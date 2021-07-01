Are you keeping an eye on the Samsung QN90A or QN900A? Well, it’s not surprising since these two TVs are among the best Samsung TVs you can buy in 2021. Both are part of Samsung’s Neo QLED range, which have the best Mini-LED technology with improved contrasts, brightness, and black levels. However, both have major differences, particularly the resolutions and the price. One of the main differences between the two is the resolutions. The QN90A is a 4K TV, while the QN900A is 8K. The price is significantly different as well. The 65-inch QN900A costs around 149,990 Baht and the QN90A with the same size costs around 81,505 Baht.

So, which screen should you invest in? Below, we compare the two Samsung Neo QLED TVs to help you decide the right one for your needs!

Samsung QN90A QN900A

Both Samsung QN90A and QN900A are excellent TVs for any use as they make the most of Mini-LED technology. With this technology, the LEDs are 1/40th the size of previous LEDs, hence the name. This means that there are far more LEDs squeezed into slim designs. More LEDs means brighter screen and more precise local dimming. Therefore, you can experience an improved brightness and contrast in both TVs.

The most significant difference between the two screens is the details. Both use the same Neo Quantum Processor, but when we compare the 4K resolution of the QN90A to QN900A’s 8K resolution, the QN900A can offer more realistic images. This doesn’t necessarily mean that the Samsung QN900A is better, though.

Although the Samsung QN900A has a reasonable contrast ratio, its native contrast is lacking for a VA panel. Also, its local dimming system creates a lot of blooming, which is noticeable with subtitles. On the other hand, the VA panel in the QN90A brings excellent native contrasts, and the local dimming can display deep blacks with only a slight blooming around bright objects.

Due to the lack of 8K content available today, Samsung has included 8K AI upscaling in the QN900A to bring lower resolution media up to scratch. The QN90A can also upscale lower-resolution content. Both TVs perform the upscaling really well, and they automatically remove judder from any source.

Both the Samsung QN90A and QN900A get bright enough to combat glare in sunlight-flooded rooms. In addition, they have fantastic reflection handling, so glare shouldn’t be an issue, and you can watch anything in the daytime without any complaints. The two screens also have wide viewing angles, allowing you to enjoy the same quality picture no matter the angle.

For gaming, both TVs are impressive. They are packed with gaming features like HDMI 2.1 for 4K 120Hz gaming, Auto Latency Mode and VRR support. Therefore, they offer a low input lag, making gaming feel responsive. Additionally, they provide a fast response time as well, resulting in a smooth motion. HDR brightness in Game Mode is slightly better in the QN90A, but the QN900A has better Gray Uniformity.

Samsung QN90A Vs QN900A: Specification

The Samsung QN90A comes in five different sizes, including 50-inch, 55-inch, 65-inch, 75-inch, and 85-inch. On the contrary, the QN900A has a more limited screen size, with only three sizes to choose from: 65-inch, 75-inch, and 85-inch.

The QN900A comes with Samsung’s One Connect box, which means you will get four HDMI 2.1 ports instead of just one on the TV itself. Since the QN90A doesn’t come with One Connect Box, you will only get one HDMI 2.1 port, which could be a deal-breaker for those who have both Xbox and PS5 and don’t want to change the HDMI all the time.

Samsung’s Tizen smart platform is present in both TVs so that you can enjoy multiple streams at once. The software includes a Universal Guide to enhance your experience as it makes browsing for content a lot easier. Gaming fans will also be delighted to know that the TVs come with the new Samsung Game Bar.

In terms of Audio, both the QN90A and QN900A make the most of Samsung’s Object Tracking Sound (OTS) technology. The OTS in the QN90A uses eight speakers placed around the edges, which promises to provide a 3D audio experience without the need for a soundbar. However, we found the sound quality to be a bit mediocre. The bass response is barely audible if you don’t turn the volume past 50+. Therefore, you will probably want to purchase a soundbar if you want to have the best sound to go with the great picture.

In addition, the 50-inch model of the QN90A has fewer speakers, and the OTS is a bit different from the 55-inch or above models. The speaker of QN900A is bigger and better. It uses ‘Object Tracking Sound PRO’ with ten built-in speakers, with one speaker placed in the centre of the screen, so you won’t miss any directional explosion.

Samsung QN90A Vs QN900A: Value and Verdict

So, who’s the winner? Well, both win as they may cater to different people with different needs. Thanks to Samsung’s Mini-LED tech and connectivity, both QN90A and QN900A are outstanding TVs. Both TVs are top of the range for their class. Therefore, in the end, it’s all about resolution. The QN900A is arguably the best of Samsung’s LCD TV tech right now. However, if you can ignore or don’t need the 8K upgrade, the QN90A is supremely exciting. Those who own both PS5 and Xbox may lean towards the QN900A for the four HDMI 2.1 ports. Still, we don’t think it’s too much of a hassle to switch between ports if you decide to buy the QN90A.

Another thing you should consider is that the QN900A comes with a much heftier price tag than the QN90A. With such a significant difference in price, we think that the quality and performance is not that much different. So, if you don’t want to splurge too much, and you’re okay with 4K resolution and one HDMI 2.1 port, go for the QN90A.

Want more Thailand news from the Thaiger family?

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile

📝️ Join the conversation on Thaiger Talk - discuss news & life in our Thailand forums

📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter

👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook

🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates