Thai Vietjet celebrates July’s double day with ‘7.7 Awesome!’

Celebrating July’s double day with a great promotion, Thai Vietjet today launches ‘7.7 Awesome’, offering special fares starting from THB 477 (inclusive of taxes and fees) for travel on the airline’s entire domestic flight network. The special fares are available for booking from July 4 – 9, 2022, with the travel period from August 1 – December 31 2022 (not inclusive of public holidays, terms and conditions applied). For international services, special fares start from THB 1,777 (including taxes, fees, surcharge and add-on services) for travel on the airline’s network to Vietnam, Phnom Penh, Singapore, and Fukuoka. The fares are available for booking from July 4 – 11, 2022, with the travel period from July 10, 2022 – March 25, 2023 (not inclusive of public holidays, terms and conditions applied) at www.vietjetair.com.

The special promotional tickets are applied to Thai Vietjet’s entire domestic flight network in Thailand from Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi) to Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Phuket, Krabi, Hat Yai, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Surat Thani, Udon Thani, Khon Kaen, and Ubon Ratchathani, cross-regional routes connecting Phuket to Chiang Mai and Chiang Rai, and Udon Thani, together with flights from Hat Yai to Chiang Rai, as well as the airline’s international flight network to Vietnam, Phnom Penh, Singapore, and Fukuoka. The promotional fares are also available on all other distribution channels, including www.vietjetair.com, mobile app “Vietjet Air”, via Facebook at www.facebook.com/VietJetThailand by clicking the “Booking” tab, as well as travel agencies and booking offices. Payment can be easily made with ‘True Money Wallet’ and international debit/ credit cards.

After a long break from COVID-19, currently, the travel restrictions have been lifted and slightly returned to pre-pandemic levels. Thai Vietjet has continuously expanded its international flight network to many top tourist destinations, including Phu Quoc (Vietnam), Fukuoka (Japan), and Taipei, to offer more opportunities and flexible travel choices, as well as further increases its flight frequencies and adds the modern Airbus A330 to its to facilitate the expansion of its network and the rising of travel demand.

Thai Vietjet has been providing leading capacity to passengers with the highest level of safety for travel during the Covid-19 outbreak. The carrier also strictly performs aircraft disinfection throughout its fleet in compliance with the Thai Ministry of Public Health and CAAT’s directives to reduce potential risk to passengers’ and staff’s health.

 

