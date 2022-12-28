CNN selects Bangkok and ICONSIAM’s firework shows as one of world’s 10 ‘Great Places for an unforgettable New Year’s Eve’

CNN has selected Bangkok as one of the world’s 10 ‘Greats Places for an unforgettable New Year’s Eve and listed ICONSIAM’s magnificent fireworks display at the “Amazing Thailand Countdown” as an ‘amazing fireworks show’ and place at which to ring in the New Year. The recognition reinforces ICONSIAM as Thailand’s premier ‘Global Countdown Destination’ after many years of standing out as an unmissable national landmark for New Year’s Eve celebrations. The recognition also elevates Bangkok into the select list of the world’s cities recognized as key countdown destinations along with Sydney, Taipei, Dubai, Cape Town, Rome, London, Rio de Janeiro, New York and Las Vegas.

ICONSIAM is staging the phenomenal countdown extravaganza “Amazing Thailand Countdown 2023” which has drawn the eyes of the world on to Thailand. The celebration is a joint undertaking between ICONSIAM, The Tourism Authority of Thailand together with Charoen Pokphand Group, Magnolia Quality Development Corporation Limited, government agencies, the Chao Phraya River Trade Association and the communities along the Chao Phraya River. The collaboration has also helped revitalize the Chao Phraya River as one of Thailand’s most exciting tourism destinations. The countdown event reinforces the Chao Phraya River as a ‘Global Countdown Destination,’ and presents to the world the majesty and beauty of the Chao Phraya River, while also helping to support the Thai economy by stimulating tourism and attracting visitors from all over the world

ICONSIAM is presenting the grand eco-friendly fireworks show that lights up over 1,400 meters of the Chao Phraya River with over 30,000 fireworks under the concept of “Win the World for Thailand.” It is also the first time ever to stage a ‘Hybrid World Countdown’ fireworks display that is integrated with Augmented Reality (AR) technology and portrays the stories behind the seven sets of fireworks through the ONESIAM SuperApp.

The ‘Amazing Thailand Countdown 2023’ event also presents the ultimate in entertainment from world-famous and Thailand’s leading artists, led by Mark Tuan, a member of the famous K-Pop band GOT7 and his first official solo performance in Thailand, along with many great Thai performing artists including INK WARUNTORN, Mew Suppasit, Yin War, J Jetrin & Jaonaay Jinjett, Atom Chanakan, POTATO, Aof Pongsak, TYTAN – Tytan Teepprasan, and Last Idol, who will, together, bring happiness and hope to the hearts of Thais and the citizens of the world.

Visitors are invited to become a part of “Amazing Thailand Countdown 2023,” and to attend the concert and stage performances on 31 December 2022, pre-registration is required.

The event and the fireworks show are also broadcasted live on Thairath TV 32HD, Facebook: ICONSIAM, Thairath Online, Khao Sod and Matichon and True ID application, to bring happiness and hope to the hearts of Thais and the world.

