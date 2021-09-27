Connect with us

Phuket’s best places to surf

Stock photo via Holidify

Phuket is an outdoor enthusiast’s dream as it features many places to explore and swim. And, for surfers, it offers some great waves to catch with its epic beaches. Here, we have the best places to surf in Phuket for your consideration below.

The Best Places To Surf In Phuket

1. Kata Beach

Known as the best place to surf in Phuket, Kata Beach features the best waves. Located at the southern end near the Boathouse resort, surfers will find waves to catch at any tide level. However, the best conditions in which to surf at Kata Beach are when the ocean sits at a mid-tide. Moreover, surfers of all skill levels can enjoy the waves here, making Kata Beach quite popular for this particular water sport. You can also rent a surf board from a few beach shops, and take a lesson at 1 of the surf schools.

Kata Beach Surf Forecast and Surf Reports (Phuket, Thailand)

Kata Beach

2. Nai Harn

Nai Harn is a more laid-back beach which caters to a local surfing crowd. The waves are decently ranged between a half-metre to 3 metre swells at the beach ends. The northern end features a reef break near The Nai Harn resort. Moreover, the southern end (near the lagoon), includes a permanent sandbar that allows longer and faster rides on the waves. Nai Harn’s waves are best for beginner to intermediate surfers, as it is more calm. And, make sure to either rent a board somewhere else or bring your own as there are no surfboard rentals here. Furthermore, this may be the best place in which to try out surfing to see if you would be interested in taking up the water sport. This is due to the fact that the beach doesn’t offer surfing lessons, making it great for those who are already skilled or those who just want to test the waters.

Nai Harn Beach Surf Photo by | 6:41 pm 16 May 2016

Nai Harn Beach

3. Kata Noi

This tiny bay is separated from Kata Yai Beach (or the main Kata Beach), by a headland. At its northern end, there is definitely some good waves to catch, but beware as they are faster and more powerful than the ones at Kata Yai. If you are looking to stay here to surf, you can check out Katathani Resort. Here, you can stay right on the beach, and surf at your heart’s content. Kata Noi doesn’t offer surfing lessons, but you can easily venture to the main Kata Beach for lessons and board rentals.

Surfing Kata Noi beach Phuket-Kata Noi Surf Conditions

Kata Noi Beach

4. Kamala Beach

Kamala is a popular beach in which to surf as it offers waves for all skill levels. Moreover, it includes consistent breaks and a sheltered bay. Surfable waves can be found at many points along the beach, with the best being at the northern end. For advanced surfers, the southern end is a great spot as it features a point break. Surf shops are available at Kamala Beach in which you can rent a board. Additionally, for those who want to be able to take a nice break at still find something to do on Kamala Beach, there are definitely some restaurants here. Cafe del Mar beach club is one popular place in which to relax while taking a break from surfing.

7 Best Surf Beaches in Phuket - Surfing in Phuket – Go Guides

Kamala Beach

5. Kalim Beach

This lesser-known beach is a great little spot for surfing. The rocky headland lies just north of Patong Beach and features waves up to 3 metres high. Furthermore, a shallow, coral, right-hand reef break offers long wave riding of 50 to 100 metres. Kalim is suitable for higher-skilled surfers as it features exposed rocks at low tide, which could be dangerous. Thus, it is best to go at mid or high-tide. Although Kalim doesn’t offer board rentals nearby, you can surely walk to Patong Beach to find a board to rent.

Surfing Phuket - Kata Beach - Education Abroad Asia | Phuket, Surfing, Surfing destinations

Kalim Beach

Surfing is not for everyone, but those who love to ride the waves definitely swear by it. These beaches above are the best in which to find some bigger waves, while some even offer surfing lessons. And, for those just wanting to check out this fun water sport, many of the beaches are suitable for beginners!

 

Avatar

Ann Carter is an award-winning journalist from the United States with over 12 years experience in print and broadcast news. Her work has been featured in America, China and Thailand as she has worked internationally at major news stations as a writer and producer. Carter graduated from the Walter Williams Missouri School of Journalism in the USA.

Trending