Travel
Phuket’s 5 most stunning villas for rent
Visiting Phuket is a great choice for those wanting a bit of socialising and relaxing in a tropical setting. Thus, the scenes are amazing and the people are from all over the world. Moreover, travellers can find upscale shopping malls to plenty of beach activities, and consistently choose the area as first on their list of places to see. Additionally, staying at some of the most stunning villas in the world, is definitely possible as they are exotically sprinkled along the beaches and jungles. In summary, most travellers place Phuket at the top of their bucket lists for tropical island holidays.
5 Of The Most Stunning Villas For Rent in Phuket
1. Banyan Tree Phuket (SHA Plus+)
Set in a saltwater lagoon, the Banyan Tree Phuket transcends its guests into a tropical fairytale where roads are lined with palm trees. Furthermore, the fields surrounding the hotel feature Allamanda blooms leading to the Bang Tao Bay’s sapphire waters.
The hotel is located in Laguna Phuket’s exclusive community, that is home to 3 kms of sandy shores. Additionally, the area has more than 30 restaurants and bars. Visitors can use a free shuttle and lagoon boat to get around the property, which also includes a world-class golf course and private beaches. The resort has a whopping 5 spas in which to choose from, as well as 6 dining venues on-site that serve a host of cuisines. The Banyan Tree Phuket has consistently made the top lists of hotels in all of Asia year after year, and it’s no wonder why with its exclusive amenities.
Facilities: Salon, fitness centre, spa, pool, water park, library, kids’ club, horseback riding, tennis court, steam room, hot tub, golf course and restaurants.
Pricing: 7,414 – 26,958 Baht. thus
Address: 33 Moo 4 Srisoonthorn Road Cherngtalay, Bang Thao, Phuket, Thailand, 83110.
2. The Naka Island, a Luxury Collection Resort & Spa, Phuket (SHA Plus+)
For those who want to experience a resort with natural surroundings, The Naka Island is the place to be as it is easy to access boats, canoes and other fun outdoor activities nearby. The staff are great with children and there are a number of large family rooms, a kids’ club and tennis courts. This modern hotel is in the vicinity of popular city attractions such as Naka Yai Island, Ao Po Grand Marina, Ao Po Pier. However, its immediate location is that of seclusion, complete with its own private beach.
Families can enjoy seeing how locals live, as rubber plantations are nearby as well as a small fishing village. Other activities that are family-friendly include kayaking, stand-up paddle boarding, catamarans, and bicycles which are available free of charge.
Facilities: Free breakfast, library, kids’ club, spa, sauna, steam room, hot tub, fitness centre, massage, snorkeling, game room and dart board.
Pricing: 4,600 – 71,650 Baht.
Address: 32 Moo 5, Tambol Paklok, Nakha Yai Island, Phuket, Thailand, 83110.
3. Sri Panwa Phuket
Sprawling over a jungle-covered peninsula in the serene southeast of Phuket, Sri Panwa is definitely a celebrity favourite, with Snoop Dog and Rihanna among its famous guests. Sprinkled across its grounds are 3 pools, a beach, a bohemian spa, amazing restaurants and Baba Nest, one of the most beautiful rooftop bars in Asia.
Sri Panwa is found in the southern part of the island, and is about a 90 minute drive from the airport. Furthermore, the hotel is just 15 minutes from Phuket Old Town, which features shopping and dining. The atmosphere truly caters to those wanting an exclusive stay, with not a lot of people. That’s why it is a good choice for those who don’t want to be recognised. With just a few shops and cafes, Sri Panwa is ideal for nature lovers as it is a great spot in which to snorkel and dive.
Facilities: 1 swimming pool, free WiFi, airport shuttle, spa and wellness centre, fabulous fitness centre, tea/coffee maker in all rooms, bar, private beach area.
Pricing: 12,000 baht-173,000 baht.
Address: 88 Phuket Rd, Wichit, Muang Phuket 83000.
4. Trisara Hotel
Located on Phuket’s northwestern coast, the Trisara is spread across 40 acres of tropical gardens. Guests here can be sure that they have privacy as the beachside resort is hidden at the end of a private road. With 37 villas, 3 restaurants, a huge swimming pool, yoga salas, a Muay Thai boxing ring, and a spa, this hotel has it all.
Moreover, the resort features a rugged shoreline with golden sands that are perfect for lounging and floating. Furthermore, Trisara offers a fleet of yachts for hire as well as a free limousine for transfers to and from the airport. Thus, guests can surely feel like celebrities at Trisara as its exclusivity and privacy rival no other.
Facilities: 1 swimming pool, spa and wellness centre, fitness centre, non-smoking rooms, beachfront, airport shuttle (free), restaurant, tea/coffee maker in all rooms, bar, and finally a superb breakfast.
Pricing: 41,857 baht-450,00 baht.
Address: Moo 6 60/1 Srisoonthorn Road Choeng Thale, Thalang District, Phuket 83110.
5. SALA Phuket Mai Khao Beach Resort (SHA Plus+)
In a secluded corner of Mai Khao Beach, these villas are truly world-class. Moreover, those staying here can definitely enjoy ultimate privacy in a 5 star accommodation. The SALA is also located away from Patong’s busy streets, making for an idyllic setting.
Each room is also uniquely decorated in a Sino-Portugese style. And, the rooms come with a private plunge pool as well as 3 additional swimming pools on the resort’s property. Additionally, the SALA’s rooftop restaurant offers stunning beachfront views that are absolutely unparalleled. Moreover, the resort offers a spa, fitness centre and even horseback riding for those who want to do a bit of healthy activities. Guests can also go to plenty of shops and restaurants for added entertainment as well as eating a free breakfast. Thus, the SALA is definitely a place worth visiting as its staff strive to make sure each guest’s needs are met.
Facilities: Salon, fitness centre, spa, library, horseback riding, steam room, hot tub, canoeing, restaurants, shops, pool, free breakfast
Pricing: 3,185 baht-20,700 baht
Address: 333 Moo 3, Thalang District, Mai Khao, Phuket, Thailand, 83110
Visitors to Phuket will find these villas among the most amazing places to stay. With excellent locations and amenities, it’s no wonder why these villas consistently rank among the best. With pools right outside your doorsteps, leading to lush views of the jungle, guests will feel like they are in paradise. Moreover, just walking into one of these rooms evokes a sense of luxury and peace. And, comfortable bedding surely helps guests have one of the best nights of sleep in their lives.
