Top 10 hotels in Sukhumvit, Bangkok

Sukhumvit, Bangkok is one of the best places in which to stay in the capital as it is truly a haven for foreign visitors. Here, hotels have taken into account the nearby shopping and upscale bars, clubs, and restaurants when designing their accommodations. Guests can definitely feel right at home while being in the heart of the most trendy part of Bangkok. With world-class amenities and rooftop views, staying at these hotels in Sukhumvit offer a fusion of exclusivity and convenience, without sacrificing comfort.

10 Top Hotels In Sukhumvit, Bangkok

1. 137 Pillars Suites Bangkok

This elegant hotel features rooms that are named after Thailand’s storied past, keeping in line with its award-winning sister hotel in Chiang Mai. Thus, each suite is named after great royal periods in Thai history. Moreover, the suites come with plush bedding, modern artwork, spacious balconies, and double vanities in the bathrooms. Guests here can surely enjoy the mini golf course, fitness centre, outdoor pool, and other luxurious amenities.

Suites also offer bathtubs that overlook the city as well as Japanese-style toilets. The hotel’s restaurant offers oriental cuisine that is sure to delight your taste buds, while the bar makes for a classy setting to enjoy a cocktail and cigar. Close to nearby attractions, the hotel also offers a London cab shuttle service to help guests get around at ease.

Facilities: Massage, sauna, spa, steam room, fitness centre, pool, restaurants, bar, yoga room, library, kids’ club, tennis court, hot tub, mini golf course, free breakfast

Pricing: 8,999 baht-31,000 baht

Address: 59/1 Soi Sukhumvit 39, khlong Tan Nuea, Watthana, Bangkok Thailand, Sukhumvit, Bangkok, Thailand, 10110

2. The Westin Grande Sukhumvit, Bangkok

The Westin Grande Sukhumvit is a great choice for business and leisure travellers alike. Its easy access to the city’s attractions such as the Times Square, Robinson Sukhumvit and popular Terminal 21 shopping mall, make it a hit. Moreover, the hotel is full of amazing amenities such as an outdoor pool, spa, fitness centre and Lavazza coffee makers in each room.

The hotel’s location is well-situated by the Asok Skytrain and Sukhumvit subway station, making it the perfect home base for your stay. Also, those who want a bit of rowdy nightlife can partake easily as the hotel is just a few minutes from Soi Cowboy, which features a plethora of go go bars. Regardless of what you are looking for, the Westin’s class and elegance truly compliment its superb location, making it a great choice for many travellers.

Facilities: Steam room, library, kids’ club, pool, fitness centre, spa, sauna, restaurants, bars, salon, free breakfast

Pricing: 2,240 baht-7,378 baht

Address: 259 Sukhumvit Road, Sukhumvit, Bangkok, Thailand, 10110

3. Sheraton Grand Sukhumvit, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Bangkok

Just steps away from the Sukhumvit MRT station, the luxurious hotel offers award-winning restaurants. Guests here can enjoy the tropical outdoor pool and en suite bathtub. Moreover, upon arriving, guests are given welcome fruits to help start off their stay the healthy way.

Each room features a minibar, flat-screen TV, and a walk-in closet, making time here comfortable for travellers. Moreover, The Grande Spa inside the hotel provides amazing massages, while the modern gym hosts a sauna and personal trainers. The Library features international newspapers as well as a wide selection of books for visitors to enjoy. And, once done with all of the pampering activities, guests can eat at any of the delicous restaurants or listen to live Jazz music at the hotel’s Living Room.

Facilities: Swimming pool, airport shuttle, family rooms, very good fitness centre, library, spa, bar

Pricing: 1,817 baht-6,627 baht

Address: 250 Sukhumvit Road , Bangkok, Thailand , Khlong Toei, 10110 Bangkok, Thailand

4. Sofitel Bangkok Sukhumvit Hotel

The Sofitel Bangkok Sukhumvit Hotel is perfect for those wanting a panoramic cityscape view from their room. Here, guests can simply look outside to see the world of Bangkok awaiting them. Located in the heart of Sukhumvit and next to the Nana and Asoke Skytrains, this hotel truly makes it convenient to explore the city.

Each room has marble bathrooms, large beds and a shared pool. Moreover, the hotel has its own French restaurant which offers delicious food overlooking the city. Guests here can also enjoy the various treatments at the hotel’s spa, including traditional Thai style massages that are sure to leave you longing for more.

Facilities: Salon, fitness centre, spa, steam room, pool, bar, restaurants, sauna, library, hot tub, free breakfast

Pricing: 1,950 baht-10,050 baht

Address: 189 Sukhumvit Road Soi 13-15 , Klongtoey Wattana, Sukhumvit, Bangkok, Thailand, 10110

5. Bangkok Marriott Hotel Sukhumvit

Great for families, the Bangkok Marriott Hotel Sukhumvit offers everything you need for a comfortable stay. Located in Sukhumvit, the hotel offers convenience and accessibility to many fun attractions. And, it is just steps from the BTS Skytrain, making it easy to venture out and explore the rest of Bangkok. The hotel offers a swimming pool, fitness centre, spa, and massage for added comfort and entertainment.

The rooftop offers amazing 360 degree views of the city, while each room is equipped with modern amenities. Families will enjoy the children’s swimming pool and kids’ club that offer a break for parents and fun for kids. The hotel’s atmosphere is Colonial-inspired and offers a home away from home ambiance. With plenty of entertainment on-site and nearby, this hotel is rated one of the best for the entire family.

Facilities: Massage, sauna, spa, fitness centre, pool, salon, game room, kids’ club, bar, restaurants, free breakfast

Pricing: 1,650 baht-4,030 baht

Address: 2 Sukhumvit Soi 57, Klongtan Nua, Sukhumvit, Bangkok, Thailand, 10110

6. JW Marriott Hotel Bangkok

Located in the heart of Sukhumvit, the JW Marriott is a reputable choice for your to spend your holiday. Here, it is easy to access the Skytrain, shopping malls and public park, making it a perfect location for both leisure and business travellers. Shopping is also nearby with choices such as the Siam Paragon, Terminal 21 and EmQuartier shopping malls.

Rooms here are comfortably furnished and elegant. Moreover, the rooms shelter their guests from city noises as they include soundproof walls. Classic decor and lush bedding make it almost guaranteed visitors will feel relaxed. Furthermore, the rooms feature wide windows that offer a stunning view of the city. Guests can also take advantage of the spa and health club that takes up an entire floor of the hotel. Featuring award-winning restaurants, the hotel’s eateries are some of the best in Bangkok. With a well-earned reputation, staying at the JW Marriott is definitely a great choice for anyone wanting convenience and luxury all in one.

Facilities: Fitness centre, pool, yoga room, massage, sauna, spa, steam room, kitchen, bar, restaurants

Pricing: 2,021 baht-16,920 baht

Address: 4 Sukhumvit Soi 2, Sukhumvit, Bangkok, Thailand, 10110

7. Somerset Ekamai Bangkok

This centrally-located hotel is conveniently nestled in Sukhumvit, offering nearby access to some of the best attractions in Bangkok. With easy access to public transportation, the Somerset Ekamai Bangkok is one of the most popular hotels in which to stay. Here, guests can be sure to experience the highest degree of comfort and convenience in each of their rooms. Thus, modern amenities like sofas, plush bedding, and LCD TVs are all staples that can be expected.

Moreover, the hotel offers a gorgeous spa that is surely to help you pamper yourself after a long day of sightseeing. And, its fitness centre, pool, and tennis court also offer a bit of fun when staying on-site. Families can also enjoy the kids’ club, where kids are bound to have fun while parents can take a break. The hotel’s restaurants and bars offer upscale dining and delicious cocktails for those that are of age. With its beautiful outdoor pool adding to its exceptional amenities, guests can be sure they made a great choice by staying at the Somerset Ekamai.

Facilities: Bar, restaurants, spa, fitness centre, pool, sauna, game room, tennis court, kid’s club

Pricing: 1,374 baht-2,263 baht

Address: 22/1 Ekamai Soi 2, Sukhumvit 63 Road, Phra Khanong Nua, Wattana, Sukhumvit, Bangkok, Thailand, 10110

8. The Continent Hotel Bangkok by Compass Hospitality

This luxurious 5 star boutique hotel offers a convenient location that is easy to access nearby shopping and dining. The Continent Hotel Bangkok by Compass Hospitality is also just a stroll away from the Asoke BTW Skytrain that provides city-wide access.

Moreover, the hotel offers rooms that are equipped with iPhone docking systems, en suite bathrooms, working stations and more. In addition, the rooftop pool also offers panoramic views of the city skyline. The Medinii restaurant also serves up some of the best Italian food to be had. Furthermore, authentic Thai food is also included at the hotel’s 39th floor, where guests can sip on delicious adult drinks and indulge in the local cuisine.

Facilities: Bar, restaurants, pool, fitness centre, free breakfast

Pricing: 2,999 baht-4,695 baht

Address: 413 Sukhumvit Road, Sukhumvit, Bangkok, Thailand, 10110

9. Conrad Bangkok

Located in Bangkok’s central business district, this hotel offers convenient access to public transportation, shopping and entertainment along with spacious rooms for those who need a large space to work or relax. Conrad’s luxurious rooms are decorated in contemporary style with a touch of Thai that includes silk and natural wood. Guests here can also choose their own pillow from the pillow menu, that will surely give them a better night’s sleep.

The hotel’s Season Spa, fitness centre, outdoor swimming pool, tennis court, sauna and steam room offer the ultimate health experience for its guests who may want to chill out or get some exercise. And, if you can’t decide what restaurant you want to try, staying at the hotel for dinner is a great option as the Conrad features 5 dining outlets. With Chinese, Thai, Japanese, and French cuisines, visitors can definitely enjoy some amazing bites.

Facilities: Swimming pool, non-smoking rooms, good fitness centre, spa and wellness centre, free WiFi, free parking, bar, free breakfast

Pricing: 1,720 baht-18,940 baht

Address: 87 Wireless Road, Pathumwan, 10330 Bangkok, Thailand

10. The Okura Prestige Bangkok

This hotel’s name says it all. In fact, guests can find prestige and sophistication at a convenient location to the Phetchaburi MRT station. Despite the outside being a work of art on its own, its inside holds the real beauty. Its interior is modern and its exceptional decor paves the way for amazing city views right outside its windows. Best of all, it has a spa and fitness centre for pampering and a suspended pool for further relaxation. Additionally, Okura features the renowned Yamazato restaurant, presenting authentic Japanese cuisine at its finest.

Facilities: Swimming pool, non-smoking rooms, superb fitness centre, spa and wellness centre, airport shuttle, free parking, facilities for disabled guests, tea/coffee maker, bar and breakfast.

Pricing: 3,708 baht – 17,509 baht

Address: 57 Wireless Rd., Khwaeng Lumphini, Khet Pathum Wan, Bangkok, Thailand 10330

These hotels truly offer the best of what Sukhumvit has to offer. From world-class accommodations with matching amenities, the hotels aim to make your stay as comfortable and decadent as possible. Featuring many rooftop bars and pools, its easy to spend an entire night just enjoying your room and on-site features of these extravagant resorts. Guests here can also see how easy it is to access some of the best shopping and dining in the city by staying in the heart of Sukhumvit.

Get more from The Thaiger

📈 to discuss advertising solutions.

📱 Download our app on or

👋 Have your say on our

🔔 to our daily email newsletter

📺 / YouTube for daily shows

👍 Like/Follow us on

🐦 FOLLOW us on

📷 FOLLOW us on