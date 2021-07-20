The most kid-friendly hotels in Pattaya

Visiting Thailand’s famous Pattaya is great for those with kids, as fun activities are all around. With many things to do such as the Ripley’s Believe It Or Not or the Frost Magical Ice of Siam, kids will have no trouble being entertained. Moreover, kids have the beach nearby at their disposal offering fun in the sun.

Pattaya’s kid-friendly hotels also offer children’s clubs, pools, and nanny services that can help make children feel more at home. Parents need not worry about their children being accommodated as these hotels below offer fun for the entire fam bam!

5 Of Pattaya’s Most Kid-Friendly Hotels

1. Centara Grand Mirage Beach Resort

The Centara is a must for families as it offers childcare options as well as additional activities for kids. Needless to say, the entire clan can have a dream vacation while taking in the surrounding scenes. Not to mention, The Lost World waterpark will definitely have kids coming back for more. Adults, however, can have their own time by escaping to the SPA Cenvaree, the hotel’s onsite relaxation haven.

Guests can catch also some rays on the hotel’s private beach while dreaming of their next excursion. Each room in the Centara has an ocean view, where even escaping from the heat can still give you a feeling you are in a tropical paradise. And, if your beach body needs a bit of tuning up, guests can take up the free gym offer at the hotel, or play a bit of tennis at the on-site courts.

Facilities: Children’s club (surcharge), supervised childcare/activities (surcharge), restaurants, bars/lounges, coffee shop/cafe, snack bar/deli, poolside bar, bbq grills, 4 outdoor pools, children’s pool, health club, tennis court, spa, kayaking on site, playground on site, sailing on site, volleyball on site, free water park access, waterslide, sauna, steam room, arcade/game room

Pricing: 3,900 baht-50,000 baht.

Address: 277, Bang Lamung District, Chon Buri 20150.

2. The Royal Cliff Beach Hotel

The Royal Cliff Beach Hotel is known for offering amazing resort facilities in a convenient location. Perfect for families, the hotel makes accessing major tourist activities easy, as it is located in South Pattaya. This area features Pattaya Beach where water sports are popular. Additionally, Jomtien Beach is also near for a more serene beach-going experience.

The rooms feature an amendable pillow menu, where guests can choose pillows to their comfort. Furthermore, the rooms are spacious and are all decorated differently from each other. Guests can also take a break out on their private balcony or in the separate sitting area featured in each room. And, for a more relaxing experience, the hotel offers a spa, steam room, 6 pools, sauna, hair salon and more.

Facilities: Pillow menu, in-room childcare (surcharge), supervised childcare/activities (surcharge), buffet breakfast daily (surcharge), restaurants, bar/lounge, children’s pool, tennis courts, spa, playground, racquetball/squash, waterslide, steam room, sauna, arcade/game room, billiards

Pricing: 2,800 baht-25,000 baht.

Address: 353 Phra Tamnuk Road, Pattaya (and vicinity), 20150, Chonburi, Thailand.

3. Siam@Siam Design Hotel

Siam@Siam Design Hotel Pattaya definitely earns its 5 star rating, and is also quite popular for those with children. Featuring an ocean view property in the north of Pattaya Bay, the beach and shopping surround this majestic property. Guests here can explore the Central Festival shopping mall during the day, while dining at one of the area’s many seafood restaurants.

The luxurious accommodation also includes all the amenities expected for a top-notch hotel. Additionally, guests can enjoy the rooftop infinity pool, while sipping on delicious drinks from the cocktail bar. Furthermore, kids can also enjoy the children’s swimming pool while warming back up by the fireplace. In the morning, guests can have a bite to eat at the hotel’s 2 restaurants and order coffee from the cafe.

Facilities: Buffet breakfast daily (surcharge), 2 restaurants, bar/lounge, a coffee shop/cafe, snack bar/deli, poolside bar, 2 pools, children’s pool, fitness facilities, snorkelling nearby, minibar in room, coffee/tea maker, fireplace

Pricing: 1,500 baht-15,500 baht

Address: 390 Moo 9, Tambon Nong Prue, Pattaya (and vicinity), 20150, Chonburi, Thailand.

4. Holiday Inn Pattaya Hotel by IHG

This family-friendly hotel features family-sized suites and a kid’s club. Additionally, its location makes it super convenient for families who maybe want to go to a shopping mall as it is near Central Festival Pattaya Beach. Holiday Inn is right on the popular Beach Road, where many things can entertain children. Furthermore, the hotel has a whopping 4 swimming pools, making a pool day fun for the whole family.

Each room has a flat-screen TV with cable channels that include animation shows for kids. And, if parents want to have a quiet night after the kids fall asleep, they can quietly slip away to have adult time on their room’s balcony. Guests can also choose to take a break from parenting and indulge in a massage at the hotel’s Tea Tree Spa. Holiday Inn is definitely a place that offers adults and children entertainment and convenience.

Facilities: 3 swimming pools, non-smoking rooms, airport shuttle, very good fitness centre, spa and wellness centre, family rooms, beachfront, bar, very good breakfast

Pricing: 2,235 baht-13,122 baht

Address: 463/68 Pattaya Sai 1 Road, Nongprue Banglamung, Chonburi, 20150 Pattaya Central, Thailand

5. Siam Bayshore Resort

Siam Bayshore Resort is a peaceful resort hotel that provides a calm place to revitalize your senses in a beautiful tropical location. And, with its children’s pool, tennis courts, and water sports nearby, it is a hit with families. Here, soaking in the rays at the outdoor pool gives guests an amazing view of the beach.

The Bali-Hai pier provides easy speed boat access to a beautiful, natural reef. The famous Walking Street of Pattaya provides a great place to find bargains and to find entertainment. The Siam Bayshore Resort and Spa provides perfectly fitted rooms, new furniture and clean bedding and is decorated with hints of greenery from the gardens.

Facilities: In-room childcare (surcharge), buffet breakfast (surcharge), bar/lounge, coffee shop/cafe, poolside bar, outdoor pools, children’s pool, fitness facilities, tennis courts, spa, spa treatment rooms, personal motorised watercraft on site, golfing nearby, snorkelling nearby, waterslide, balcony, minibar, garden, picnic area, terrace, safety deposit box in room

Pricing: 2,144 baht-2,827 baht.

Address: 559 Moo 10, Beach Road, Pattaya (and vicinity), 20150, Chonburi, Thailand.

Needless to say, Pattaya’s hotels rival those of other major cities, with the insides serving as a world in their own. Choosing a place to stay that caters to the entire family is definitely achievable as there are many top hotels that feature kid-friendly activities.

From the high spender to the budget traveller, your accommodation needs are clearly within arms reach. As most hotels offer free shuttles to tourists destinations, you can be sure to enjoy a happy family holiday.

