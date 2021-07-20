Connect with us

Best of

The most kid-friendly hotels in Pattaya

Avatar

Published

 on 

Stock photo via Centre Point Hotel

Visiting Thailand’s famous Pattaya is great for those with kids, as fun activities are all around. With many things to do such as the Ripley’s Believe It Or Not or the Frost Magical Ice of Siam, kids will have no trouble being entertained. Moreover, kids have the beach nearby at their disposal offering fun in the sun.

Pattaya’s kid-friendly hotels also offer children’s clubs, pools, and nanny services that can help make children feel more at home. Parents need not worry about their children being accommodated as these hotels below offer fun for the entire fam bam!

5 Of Pattaya’s Most Kid-Friendly Hotels

1. Centara Grand Mirage Beach Resort

The Centara is a must for families as it offers childcare options as well as additional activities for kids. Needless to say, the entire clan can have a dream vacation while taking in the surrounding scenes. Not to mention, The Lost World waterpark will definitely have kids coming back for more. Adults, however, can have their own time by escaping to the SPA Cenvaree, the hotel’s onsite relaxation haven.

Guests can catch also some rays on the hotel’s private beach while dreaming of their next excursion. Each room in the Centara has an ocean view, where even escaping from the heat can still give you a feeling you are in a tropical paradise. And, if your beach body needs a bit of tuning up, guests can take up the free gym offer at the hotel, or play a bit of tennis at the on-site courts.

Facilities: Children’s club (surcharge), supervised childcare/activities (surcharge), restaurants, bars/lounges, coffee shop/cafe, snack bar/deli, poolside bar, bbq grills, 4 outdoor pools, children’s pool, health club, tennis court, spa, kayaking on site, playground on site, sailing on site, volleyball on site, free water park access, waterslide, sauna, steam room, arcade/game room

Pricing: 3,900 baht-50,000 baht.

Address: 277, Bang Lamung District, Chon Buri 20150.

Centara Grand Mirage Beach Resort, Pattaya | 2021 Updated Prices, Deals

Centara Grand Mirage Beach Resort

2. The Royal Cliff Beach Hotel

The Royal Cliff Beach Hotel is known for offering amazing resort facilities in a convenient location. Perfect for families, the hotel makes accessing major tourist activities easy, as it is located in South Pattaya. This area features Pattaya Beach where water sports are popular. Additionally, Jomtien Beach is also near for a more serene beach-going experience.

The rooms feature an amendable pillow menu, where guests can choose pillows to their comfort. Furthermore, the rooms are spacious and are all decorated differently from each other. Guests can also take a break out on their private balcony or in the separate sitting area featured in each room. And, for a more relaxing experience, the hotel offers a spa, steam room, 6 pools, sauna, hair salon and more.

Facilities: Pillow menu, in-room childcare (surcharge), supervised childcare/activities (surcharge), buffet breakfast daily (surcharge), restaurants, bar/lounge, children’s pool, tennis courts, spa, playground, racquetball/squash, waterslide, steam room, sauna, arcade/game room, billiards

Pricing: 2,800 baht-25,000 baht.

Address: 353 Phra Tamnuk Road, Pattaya (and vicinity), 20150, Chonburi, Thailand.

Hotel Royal Cliff Beach, Pattaya - trivago.com

Royal Cliff Beach Hotel

3. Siam@Siam Design Hotel

Siam@Siam Design Hotel Pattaya definitely earns its 5 star rating, and is also quite popular for those with children. Featuring an ocean view property in the north of Pattaya Bay, the beach and shopping surround this majestic property. Guests here can explore the Central Festival shopping mall during the day, while dining at one of the area’s many seafood restaurants.

The luxurious accommodation also includes all the amenities expected for a top-notch hotel. Additionally, guests can enjoy the rooftop infinity pool, while sipping on delicious drinks from the cocktail bar. Furthermore, kids can also enjoy the children’s swimming pool while warming back up by the fireplace. In the morning, guests can have a bite to eat at the hotel’s 2 restaurants and order coffee from the cafe.

Facilities: Buffet breakfast daily (surcharge), 2 restaurants, bar/lounge, a coffee shop/cafe, snack bar/deli, poolside bar, 2 pools, children’s pool, fitness facilities, snorkelling nearby, minibar in room, coffee/tea maker, fireplace

Pricing: 1,500 baht-15,500 baht

Address: 390 Moo 9, Tambon Nong Prue, Pattaya (and vicinity), 20150, Chonburi, Thailand.

Siam @ Siam Design Hotel Pattaya, Pattaya | Best Price Guarantee - Mobile Bookings &amp; Live Chat

4. Holiday Inn Pattaya Hotel by IHG

This family-friendly hotel features family-sized suites and a kid’s club. Additionally, its location makes it super convenient for families who maybe want to go to a shopping mall as it is near Central Festival Pattaya Beach. Holiday Inn is right on the popular Beach Road, where many things can entertain children. Furthermore, the hotel has a whopping 4 swimming pools, making a pool day fun for the whole family.

Each room has a flat-screen TV with cable channels that include animation shows for kids. And, if parents want to have a quiet night after the kids fall asleep, they can quietly slip away to have adult time on their room’s balcony. Guests can also choose to take a break from parenting and indulge in a massage at the hotel’s Tea Tree Spa. Holiday Inn is definitely a place that offers adults and children entertainment and convenience.

Facilities: 3 swimming pools, non-smoking rooms, airport shuttle, very good fitness centre, spa and wellness centre, family rooms, beachfront, bar, very good breakfast

Pricing: 2,235 baht-13,122 baht

Address: 463/68 Pattaya Sai 1 Road, Nongprue Banglamung, Chonburi, 20150 Pattaya Central, Thailand

Holiday Inn Pattaya Hotel by IHG

Holiday Inn Pattaya Hotel by IHG

5. Siam Bayshore Resort

Siam Bayshore Resort is a peaceful resort hotel that provides a calm place to revitalize your senses in a beautiful tropical location. And, with its children’s pool, tennis courts, and water sports nearby, it is a hit with families. Here, soaking in the rays at the outdoor pool gives guests an amazing view of the beach.

The Bali-Hai pier provides easy speed boat access to a beautiful, natural reef. The famous Walking Street of Pattaya provides a great place to find bargains and to find entertainment. The Siam Bayshore Resort and Spa provides perfectly fitted rooms, new furniture and clean bedding and is decorated with hints of greenery from the gardens.

Facilities: In-room childcare (surcharge), buffet breakfast (surcharge), bar/lounge, coffee shop/cafe, poolside bar, outdoor pools, children’s pool, fitness facilities, tennis courts, spa, spa treatment rooms, personal motorised watercraft on site, golfing nearby, snorkelling nearby, waterslide, balcony, minibar, garden, picnic area, terrace, safety deposit box in room

Pricing: 2,144 baht-2,827 baht.

Address: 559 Moo 10, Beach Road, Pattaya (and vicinity), 20150, Chonburi, Thailand.

Siam Bayshore Resort Pattaya, Pattaya South – Updated 2021 Prices

Siam Bayshore Resort & Spa

Needless to say, Pattaya’s hotels rival those of other major cities, with the insides serving as a world in their own. Choosing a place to stay that caters to the entire family is definitely achievable as there are many top hotels that feature kid-friendly activities.

From the high spender to the budget traveller, your accommodation needs are clearly within arms reach. As most hotels offer free shuttles to tourists destinations, you can be sure to enjoy a happy family holiday.

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📈 Contact us to discuss advertising solutions.
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
image
EdwardV
2021-07-20 21:52
Bringing kids to Pattaya is like bringing them to Vegas. A bad idea on so many levels, yet is done by so many. There are so many better places to take them, even just in Thailand let alone the rest…
image
LedLollyYellowLolly
2021-07-20 21:56
Has Pattaya got a beach at the moment? I can't keep up, dredge some sand, washed away... Dredge some sand, washed away...
Avatar

Ann Carter is an award-winning journalist from the United States with over 12 years experience in print and broadcast news. Her work has been featured in America, China and Thailand as she has worked internationally at major news stations as a writer and producer. Carter graduated from the Walter Williams Missouri School of Journalism in the USA.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Best of1 hour ago

The most kid-friendly hotels in Pattaya
Best of4 hours ago

Best Beachfront Restaurants in Koh Samui
Thailand5 hours ago

FDA says don’t buy South Korean Covid home test kits
Sponsored1 day ago

Starting up your business in Thailand the easy way with True Digital Park

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Best of5 hours ago

Phuket’s Best Cheap Hotels
Thailand5 hours ago

Thailand News Today | Foodpanda boycott? Airlines self-grounding, 32K Covid cases per day? | July 20
Best of5 hours ago

Phuket’s Must-Try Restaurants
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Phuket5 hours ago

Baccarat bust fall out, Phuket City police under investigation
Best of6 hours ago

Phuket’s Best Local Seafood Restaurants
Phuket6 hours ago

All domestic travellers entering Phuket need to be vaccinated against Covid-19
Environment6 hours ago

Tak landslides blocks highway 105, army helps clear
Best of7 hours ago

Best Hua Hin hotel deals
Thailand7 hours ago

Korat governor Kobchai Boon-Orana urges residents to self-quarantine
Crime8 hours ago

Police open murder investigation after worker’s body found underneath home
Coronavirus (Covid-19)8 hours ago

Motorbike taxis allegedly hiking up fares at Bangkok’s Bang Sue station
Best of8 hours ago

Railay Beach’s Most Exotic Hotels
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism5 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism5 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism5 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8

Trending