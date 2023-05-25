Celebrate your true self and get inclusive healthcare at Bumrungrad’s Pride Clinic

The journey to self-discovery and being your best self isn’t always easy. And as an LGBTQ+ person, it can feel like an uphill battle to find healthcare that can meet your unique needs and goals. That’s where the Pride Clinic at Bumrungrad International Hospital comes in!

Bumrungrad International Hospital has taken a step further to cater to the specific needs of the LGBTQ+ community with its Pride Clinic. At Pride Clinic, they celebrate individuality and champion authenticity, all while providing a safe, judgment-free, and compassionate environment. From helping those in need of medical attention to supporting those in search of a welcoming space to begin their transition and seeking support for mental health, let’s find out what the Pride Clinic offers and how it can help the LGBTQ+ community!

What is the Pride Clinic?

Launched in 2021, the Pride Clinic at Bumrungrad International Hospital is not your average run-of-the-mill medical facility. It’s dedicated to offering health and wellness services that go beyond medical treatment. It’s a welcoming, safe space where everyone can thrive and grow as an individual.

The approach to healthcare at Pride Clinic is unlike anything you’ve ever seen before. With a holistic, integrated, and personalized approach, the expert team of healthcare professionals tailors their consultations and treatment options to suit your unique needs, preferences, and goals. They understand that your journey to optimal health is personal and multifaceted. And they’re committed to supporting you every step of the way.

According to Dr. Bentawich Surasartpisal, Primary Physician Specializing in Sexual Medicine and Clinical Sexology at the Pride Clinic, Bumrungrad International Hospital established the clinic in response to the discrimination that members of the LGBTQ+ community. The Pride Clinic at Bumrungrad adheres to world-class Joint Commission International (JCI) safety and quality standards.

Who is the Pride Clinic for?

The door to Bumrungrad International Hospital’s Pride Clinic is open to anyone and everyone who identifies as a member of the LGBTQ+ community, be it kids, adults, seniors, singles, couples, or families – they’ve got you covered! Moreover, Bumrungrad International Hospital aims to provide special health services to LGBTQ+ people around the world. In particular, people from Southeast Asia, expats living in Thailand, and local Thais too. They’re going the extra mile to make sure that every member of the LGBTQ+ community feels welcome and comfortable seeking medical care.

What sets Bumrungrad’s Pride Clinic apart?

What sets the Pride Clinic at Bumrungrad International Hospital is its LGBTQ+ inclusive approach to healthcare. This means that all physicians and staff members are trained to be culturally competent to provide specialized care to LGBTQ+ individuals. In addition, the healthcare professionals in the clinic have a high level of expertise in gender-affirming surgery. It boasts a team of specialists who have all the skills and experience in performing a range of procedures for both male-to-female and female-to-male transitions.

What are the specialized services they offer?

Dr. Bentawich Surasartpisal explains that the Pride Clinic offers 3 main medical services. These include:

1. LGBTQ+ inclusive health and wellness checkup

As an LGBTQ+ individual, having access to inclusive primary care is essential to avoid the heightened health risks that come with facing structural discrimination that you may encounter in everyday life. Did you know that LGBTQ+ individuals living in communities with strong prejudices against them lose, on average, twelve years of life? That’s why the Pride Clinic is committed to being a high-quality health service provider for LGBTQ+ people.

LGBTQ+ people face the same health risks as the general population, including heart disease and certain types of cancer. Therefore, the Pride Clinic offers comprehensive healthcare services that take into account all dimensions of health – physical, psychological, and social. From general health screening to vaccinations such as the HPV 9 strain vaccine package, the health professionals here promise to provide continuous care as a lifetime health value partner. They aim to ensure that healthcare receivers experience the safest and highest quality treatment and care of international standards.

It’s true that transgender and nonbinary people share many of the same healthcare needs as cisgender people. However, they may also have unique needs related to gender-affirming care. At Pride Clinic, healthcare professionals provide sensitive and competent care to address transgender and nonbinary people’s physical, emotional, and mental needs.

Some of the gender-affirming services that the Pride Clinic offers include hormone replacement therapy, physical reconstruction surgery, and gender-affirming surgery for both male-to-female and female-to-male transitions. In addition, they also offer nonsurgical gender-affirming services such as facial, skin, and body care that support social transitions and exploration of gender identity. Furthermore, counseling is available for transgender and nonbinary people and their families.

3. LGBTQ+ inclusive sexual health for couples and families

LGBTQ+ individuals face unique challenges when it comes to sexual health. But the professionals at Pride Clinic understand the sensitive nature of these issues. That’s why they offer holistic care services to cater to the sexual health needs of LGBTQ+ individuals, couples, and families. On top of it, their doctors are highly trained in sexual medicine and clinical sexology. Thus, they can provide precise treatment and advice in a friendly, accepting, and private atmosphere. Furthermore, they guarantee confidentiality and internationally certified medical laboratory services for fast and reliable test results.

Their sexual health services include HIV prevention and sexually transmitted infection (STI) testing and treatment. They also provide counseling on sexual orientation and preference issues, as well as care for LGBTQ+ sexual health problems.

Get in touch with Bumrungrad’s Pride Clinic

Everybody deserves to be treated with dignity and respect when they get health care, whether it’s specific to gender and sexual health or not. And the Pride Clinic at Bumrungrad International Hospital is setting the standard for high-quality care for the LGBTQ+ community. So celebrate your true self and take advantage of their holistic, integrated, and personalized care. You deserve it!

Making an appointment with the hospital is easy. Simply visit the "Book Appointment" page on their website to choose a package or program that meets your needs. You can also contact them via email at prideclinic@bumrungrad.com, contact at +66 (0) 6-3221 0957 between 08:00 and 20:00, or in person at their location in Building A, 16th Floor, Counter A (16A, 33 Soi Sukhumvit 3, Khlong Toei Nuea, Watthana, Bangkok 10110.

Contact details

Pride Clinic

Location: Building A (Clinical Building), 16th Floor, Counter A (16A)

Contact +66 (0) 6–3221 0957

Monday through Sunday from 8:00 am to 8:00 pm

