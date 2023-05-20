5 beach clubs in Phuket you have to visit today

PHOTO: Catch Beach Club

Nothing beats chillin’ at a beach club on a toasty day, sprawled on a sunbed, knocking back a cool drink, and groovin’ to the DJ or the sweet sound of waves rolling in. And guess what – some of Thailand’s grooviest beach clubs are nestled in the fabulous Phuket.

The island’s got the goods for everyone – from easy-peasy spots to hang loose with your mates or fam, to swanky shindigs with famous DJs and chilled sundowner bevies. So, with heaps of beach clubs to pick from, which one should you hit up? No worries! We’ve narrowed it down to five Phuket beach clubs you just can’t miss out on.

Top 5 Beach Clubs in Phuket

1. Catch Beach Club

Opening hours: Sunday – Thursday, 11:00 – 00:00; Friday – Saturdaya, 11:00 – 01:00.

Address: Bang Tao Beach, 202/88 Moo 2, Cherngtalay, Thalang, Phuket 83110.

Catch Beach Club holds the esteemed title of Phuket’s pioneer beach club, having first graced the island with its stylish presence back in 2008. And today, it continues to be a fan fave, charming the flip-flops off both tourists and locals alike. This swanky spot serves up the perfect concoction of posh living and laid-back leisure, boasting an enormous shaded bar, ultra-lux infinity edge pool, cosy sun loungers, all-singing-all-dancing cabanas, and a breezy open-air restaurant that’ll have you coming back for seconds.

Catch Beach Club comes to life as soon as the sun sets. Great nu-disco and techno music is played by some of the top DJs in the area and around the world. The beach club also hosts a variety of spectacular shows to keep you entertained. If you’re looking for a family-friendly beach club, Catch Beach Club can also be an option. It has a Kids’ club called Catch Junior. The kids’ club has a fun playground open during the daytime and is located next door, so party-goers won’t be disturbed.

2. Carpe Diem

Opening hours: Daily, 12:00 – 00:00.

Address: 99/1 Bangtao Beach Road, Choeng Thale, Thalang District, Phuket 83110

Whether you want to indulge in a tasty lunch, enjoy great music while sipping on a sundowner cocktail, or have an al fresco ocean dinner, Carpe Diem Beach club is the perfect spot to go. Set on the very south side of Bangtao Beach, the beach club boasts stunning views of long-tail boats floating on the ocean. As you step into the beach club, you’ll be welcomed with tall coconut trees and a beautifully-designed open space with a relaxing atmosphere.

Besides its stunning settings and immaculate ambience, Carpe Diem also offers simple but delicious food. Each dish on the menu is carefully crafted by professionals using quality ingredients. Be sure to try the woodfired pizzas or pasta dishes for a fulfilling meal. A great selection of tasty and refreshing drinks is also available, including cocktails, Italian beers, Italian sodas, and Espresso Coffee.

3. Xana Beach Club

Opening hours: Daily, 10:00 – 22:00.

Address: Angsana Laguna Phuket Resort, 10 Moo 4, Srisoonthorn Road, Cherngtalay, Thalang, Phuket 83110.

Nestled within the posh Angsana Laguna Beach Resort, Xana Beach Club undeniably ranks among Phuket’s snazziest beach clubs. This fab spot features a massive swim-up bar, a swanky private rooftop terrace, and a breathtaking backdrop showcasing Bang Tao Beach’s mesmerising beauty. By day, it’s the bee’s knees of beach restaurants, complete with a swimming pool that’s just perfect for families, solo wanderers, lovebirds, or your beloved gang of chums.

After sunset, this stylish beach club turns into a vibrant bar. The club offers signature mojitos, tropical and classic cocktails, as well as mouthwatering Thai, Mediterranean, and European cuisine. If you’re looking for a chic beach club to relax, swim, watch the sunset, and delight your taste buds with excellent food, Xana Beach Club is the place to be.

4. Kudo Beach Club

Opening hours: Daily, 11:00 – 00:00.

Address: 33/1 Patong Beach Road, Patong Beach, Phuket 83150.

Kudo Beach Club Phuket is an awesome place for anyone keen to unwind in a buzzing atmosphere right in the heart of Patong. Perched directly on the sandy shores, this beach club boasts a tempting swimming pool, a pool bar, a beach bar, a spacious lounging area, and a duo of delectable restaurants – all the ingredients for a smashing day on the coast!

It’s the perfect place to sip a delicious mojito while gazing out over the glimmering Andaman Sea. The music is soft during the day, great for relaxing under the sun. In the evening, the music gets louder as the party starts. Since Kudo Beach Club is home to Kudo Italian Restaurant, make sure to try their authentic Italian cuisine.

5. M Beach Club

Opening hours: Daily, 12:00 – 00:00.

Address: JW Marriott Phuket Resort & Spa 231, Mai Khao, Talang, Phuket 83110.

Looking for the perfect place to end the day? Visit the sophisticated M Beach Club at the JW Marriot Phuket Resort & Spa on Mai Khao Beach. Since it’s located pretty far from the buzzing beaches in south Phuket, the stylish beach club offers a serene hideaway that is perfect for some sunset cocktails. Plus, the DJ plays some great tunes, creating the perfect tropical atmosphere.

We recommend ordering the tapas and some refreshing cocktails if you’re coming to watch the sunset. But if you’re hungry, there is a wide range of food available on the menu. You can enjoy everything from delicious Thai food to burgers and wagyu steak. Craving for something sweet? There’s a mouthwatering dessert selection as well, including ice creams, cakes, and affogato.

Phuket has no shortage of fantastic beach clubs offering endless fun. With so many beach clubs to choose from, the only problem you have is how to squeeze them all during your stay!

