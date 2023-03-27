From Bangkok to Chiang Mai here are the top Christian Schools in Thailand!

PHOTO: Freepik

Education is an essential aspect of life, and Thailand is a country that places great importance on providing quality education. For families who value a strong Christian foundation in their children’s education, there are several Christian schools to choose from in Thailand.

In this article, we’ll explore some of the top Christian schools in Thailand. These schools offer a well-rounded education that includes academics, character development, and spiritual growth. Students at these schools are exposed to a Christian worldview that is integrated into every aspect of their education.

Whether you’re looking for an American-style education or a bilingual program that incorporates both Thai and English, there’s a Christian school in Thailand that’s right for your family. So, let’s take a closer look at some of the top Christian schools in Thailand that provide quality education and a strong Christian foundation.

Bangkok Christian International School

Address: 44, Phattanakarn Rd., 53 Alley, Suan Luang, Bangkok 10250, Thailand

Bangkok Christian International School dedicates itself to providing an affordable and high-quality Christian education for the next generation of leaders and world changers, with over 425 students from eleven different countries.

Their philosophy is grounded in the Christian spirit of love and concern for human dignity. They emphasize the importance of moral principles and academic excellence. Their goal is to foster a supportive environment that promotes open-mindedness, respect for others, self-esteem, and self-discipline.

At BCIS, you can expect a well-balanced curriculum that meets the highest standards of education. Accredited by the Ministry of Education in Thailand and Cognia, they also hold accreditation from the North Central Association Commission on Accreditation and School Improvement, the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools, and the Northwest Accreditation Commission.

In addition to their academic program, BCIS offers a variety of co-curricular activities to develop students’ interests and abilities. From music and athletics to special interest clubs and community service opportunities, there’s something for everyone at BCIS.

They use textbooks from top publishing companies, including Glencoe/McGraw-Hill, Pearson/Prentice Hall, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, and SRA/ABEKA. Moreover, they teach all classes in English, except foreign languages. They also provide English as a Foreign Language Program (EFL) and Special Needs Support Services as needed.

The Association of Christian Schools International, the International School Association of Thailand, and the Thailand International School Activity Conference are all affiliations of BCIS. They are also a member of the Korean Federation of Christian Schools.

Chiang Mai International School

Address: 13 Chetupon Rd. Chiang Mai, Thailand 50000

Chiang Mai International School (CMIS) is where educational excellence meets a caring community in the heart of northern Thailand. For almost 70 years, CMIS has been providing high-quality education in an ideal social and cultural environment. Our English-language, American-sourced education is taught from an international perspective, with well-qualified teachers providing instruction that is aligned to a standards-based curriculum focused on learning.

At CMIS, they pride themselves on their academically rigorous Advanced Placement (AP) courses offered in the high school. These courses help prepare their graduates for admission to outstanding universities and colleges around the world. But more than that, CMIS is built on a tradition of providing educational excellence in a caring community. They welcome students from more than 30 different countries, with historic and cultural connections to many different countries, speaking multiple languages and often holding more than one passport.

At CMIS, they celebrate their cultural diversity while remaining true to their core values of the Christian faith. They welcome students from all faiths, cultures, nationalities, and backgrounds from the expanding international community in northern Thailand. This commitment to cultural diversity adds to the richness of the international educational experience. CMIS has held legal status with the Thai Government as an international school since 1985. Furthermore, the school has been accredited by the Western Association of Schools and Colleges (WASC) since 1987.

Ekamai International School

Address: 57 Ekamai 12 (Soi Charoenjai), Sukhumvit 63,

Klongton Nua, Vadhana, Bangkok 10110

Founded by the Seventh-day Adventist Church in Thailand, Ekamai International School (EIS) provides an English language education from Pre-Kindergarten to Grade 12. While the school mainly serves the Thai community, it boasts a diverse student body from 33 countries.

EIS follows the California State Curriculum with Seventh-day Adventist principles, and provides instruction in Thai language and culture. There are also five study programs available for students, depending on their academic goals. To graduate, students must take the IELTS exam and accumulate 28 credits or more. Moreover, the school also offers a Montessori program for Kindergarten students, where individualized education is emphasized. Additionally, EIS participates in the Advanced Placement Program (AP), allowing students to take college-level courses and earn college credit while still in high school.

At EIS, character development is a priority, and the school places great emphasis on the role of spiritual values in students’ personal lives. As a Seventh-day Adventist Christian International School, EIS believes in providing a “Prepared Environment” where students can learn through practical life experiences, art, music, and other activities.

Saint John Mary International School

Address:131 Moo.1, Phahonyothin Road, Nongyao, Saraburi 18000, Thailand

Saint John Mary International School (SJMIS) commits to providing a high standard of education that prepares its students to become global citizens. The school offers a safe and nurturing learning environment where it respects and celebrates all students for their achievements, both academic and non-academic, with its strong Christian values.

SJMIS is owned and operated by Sang Young Mary Company. The school enrolls students from Nursery through 12th Grade, following an American standard-based curriculum that focuses on competency in the English language. The school offers a STEAM kindergarten program that provides ample opportunity for students to develop their higher order thinking skills through experimenting, discovering, questioning, designing, predicting, problem-solving, and discussion sessions.

SJMIS regularly fosters a strong partnership between home and school through parent-child activities, as the school believes in building such a partnership. The school encourages community service by its students, as it fosters citizenship values and develops a sense of community pride. Moreover, the school graduates have furthered their education and celebrated success in local universities, as well as abroad. SJMIS takes pride in the accomplishments of its alumni who have become emerging leaders in society.

Grace International School

Address:88 Muu 3, Tambon Harn Kaew, Hang Dong District, Chiang Mai 50230, Thailand

Grace International School (GIS) is a Christian school located in Chiang Mai, Thailand, that provides high-quality education for international workers’ children in Southeast Asia. The school actively commits to providing a strong education that permeates all subjects and programs with biblical truth. GIS strives to cultivate students who embody Christ-like character and values with the aim of transforming their world. The staff dedicates themselves to delivering an exceptional education from a Christian perspective.

In addition to offering traditional Christian day-school education, GIS also provides additional services to support both students with special needs and homeschooling families. The Non-Thai faculty and staff at GIS have a strong faith in Jesus Christ and serve at GIS by raising their own support in order to keep tuition costs affordable.

GIS’s mission is to enable international Christian workers to remain abroad by meeting the educational and spiritual needs of their children. The school envisions that every student will know who they are in Christ, experience a quality education in an inspiring learning environment, and receive an education that equips them with a biblical worldview to impact the world for Christ. The school’s core values are to follow Jesus, pursue excellence, cultivate community, partner with parents, and enable international Christian workers.

We hope this article has been helpful in guiding you in your search for the best Christian school for your child in Thailand. Remember to consider your child’s needs, your family’s values, and your budget when making your decision. Ultimately, the goal is to find a school that will provide your child with the best possible education and a solid foundation for their future success.