Russian Ambassador offers to share info on Covid-19 vaccine with Thailand | The Thaiger

Russian Ambassador offers to share info on Covid-19 vaccine with Thailand

Maya Taylor

Published 

1 hour ago

 on 

PHOTO: Khaosod English
At a meeting between the Russian Ambassador to Thailand, Evgeny Tomikhin, and Deputy PM, Wissanu Krea-ngam, the diplomat has praised Thailand’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic, saying Russia would be happy to share information on its Covid vaccine.

The ambassador says Thailand has done well to suppress the virus, adding that Russia is open to exchanging information and techniques associated with vaccine development. Adding that the Covid-19 situation is improving in Russia, he thanked Thailand for its assistance to Russian citizens during the pandemic.

Both men have emphasised Russia and Thailand’s close ties, with Wissanu praising the ambassador for his role in further developing relations. He has pledged to continue working with Russia, particularly in the areas under his remit, which include justice, culture, and education.

For his part, the ambassador has re-affirmed a commitment to strengthening ties between both countries, saying there is significant potential for greater economic cooperation.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News

  1. Avatar

    Perceville Smithers

    August 21, 2020 at 12:05 pm

    In return for what?!

    Reply

