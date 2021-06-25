Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine approved for emergency use in Thailand

It’s been rolled out successfully around the world for several months now, with a seemingly high efficacy rate. And now, the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine has finally been approved in Thailand. The Food and Drug Administration has confirmed that the mRNA vaccine has been approved for emergency use in the Kingdom. mRNA vaccines work by instructing cells in the body to make a protein, known as a spike protein, that triggers an immune response to the virus.

The FDA has now approved 6 Covid-19 vaccines for use in Thailand. In addition to the Pfizer vaccine, the others are China’s Sinovac and Sinopharm vaccines, AstraZeneca, the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, and a second mRNA vaccine, Moderna.

Yesterday, it emerged that only 5 million doses of the Moderna vaccine have been ordered, half the number originally promised. The discrepancy came to light when a Thai TV celebrity, Sorayuth Suthassanachinda, took to Facebook to point out that the original pledge had been that 10 million doses would be ordered and distributed to private hospitals. The Government Pharmaceutical Organisation is facilitating procurement through importer Zuellig Pharma.

Meanwhile, Thailand has placed an order for 20 million Pfizer doses which are expected to arrive by the end of the year.

SOURCE: Reuters

