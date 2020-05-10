Ministries, business leaders meet to discuss further reopenings | The Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Ministries, business leaders meet to discuss further reopenings
A meeting this weekend, chaired by the director-general of the Department of Disease Control and secretary to the Covid-19 Center for Situation Administration, discussed suggestions and assessments of businesses ready to reopen, which will be forwarded to the PM Prayut Chan-o-cha for consideration early in the week.
Representatives of the Interior Ministry and Tourism Ministry along with those of multiple business clusters in the country, came together at the Public Health Emergency Centre in Bangkok yesterday to discuss the potential of “unlocking” and reopening more businesses around May 17. The plan is part of a structured overall effort to cautiously relaunch the Thai economy and get an estimated 10 million currently unemployed workers back to their livelihoods and businesses.
Any reopening would hinge upon the continued low daily infection numbers, (currently in the low single digits and mostly imported), of the Covid-19 Coronavirus nationwide.
The specific businesses to be recommended to the PM, with strict health and safety guidelines, are shopping malls, larger restaurants, amusement parks including water parks, health and beauty like salons (including allowing hair dyeing and other services at salons that are currently open) gyms, fitness centres, spas, massage shops, meeting and seminar venues and the film production industry.
These items are only suggestions and there is no guarantee that the PM will agree to them. Any venues reopening will require strict physical distancing and hygiene measures.
May 3 heralded the first phase of reopening, which included small restaurants, outside markets, barber shops, parks and several other mostly low risk venues.
Reopening many larger venues, if and when it goes ahead, will immediately put tens of thousands of unemployed Thai workers back to work.
SOURCE: The Pattaya NewsKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
710 people caught violating curfew in one night, most in Phuket
The Royal Thai Police Operations Centre has revealed that there were 710 arrests made on Thursday night for violators of the national curfew. Officials searched 27,011 individuals and 20,568 vehicles with a final arrest number of 710, on last Thursday night alone.
The arrests consisted of…
- 612 suspects left their homes during the curfew with no valid reasoning, out of this number
- 104 were out for a nighttime drive
- 137 were on their way back home
- 208 were out to run an errand
- 234 had “other reasons”
- 98 suspects were arrested for group gatherings, out of this number…
- 41 were drinking
- 35 were taking illicit drugs
- 6 were gambling
- 16 were out for “other reasons”
Phuket had the highest number of arrests set at 57, followed by Pathumthani with 50 arrests, Bangkok was third with 28 arrests. All curfew violators without a clear excuse or evidence could face 2 years jail, or a penalty up to 40,000 baht, or both, according to the emergency decree.
SOURCE: Thai ResidentsKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Crime
Ex-deputy commerce minister and 5 accomplices face 10 charges in murder trial
In a case which has shocked the nation, former deputy commerce minister, MP and police lieutenant Banyin Tangpakorn and 5 accomplices, accused of involvement in the murder of a senior Bangkok judge’s brother, have been slapped with 10 separate charges.
The Crime Suppression Division commander Jiraphop Phuridet says the accused are charged with: premeditated murder; detention; detention causing death; acting against another person’s will; acting against a government official’s will; criminal association; hiding a body; attempting to eliminate a body; acting as government officials and wearing official uniforms without authorisation.
Banyin has denied all charges and will give testimony at trial, but one of the alleged offenders has reportedly confessed to burning the body and hiding body parts in different spots. The others continue to deny the crimes.
Regarding Banyin’s associates, Jiraphop says there is no evidence that they were involved with the murder.
Police are confident of the evidence they have gathered from six alleged offenders, 111 witnesses, and 4,259 pages of documents that they found, despite the accused denying the charges.
Banyin is accused in 4 separate cases involving document falsification to transfer shares, murder using a car, money laundering and the murder of the brother of the judge hearing the forgery case.
SOURCE: Nation ThailandKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Bangkok
77 year old woman falls to her death in Bangkok
An elderly woman fell to her death from a tenth floor condominium in Bangkok’s Bang Khen district yesterday morning, after a worried relative took her in to keep her safe from Covid-19. Police say 77 year old Surinee Dokkaew was found dead at about 6am on the ground at the base of the 15 storey building on Chaeng Wattana Road.
She was neatly dressed in a light blue khor krachao shirt (a round-neck sleeveless shirt) and black trousers, according to Thai media.
Police went to the room she was staying in on the 10th floor, and found a plastic chair near the window.
Relatives told police she had no husband and stayed alone at her house. A worried granddaughter took her in at her condo room to keep her free the coronavirus.
Yesterday morning, the granddaughter went out, leaving the woman alone in the condo. A tenant in a building opposite reported seeing the woman sitting on the edge of the open window, swinging her legs before falling to her death.
Police say it appears the woman committed suicide, possibly because she was stressed by events. They are questioning relatives to learn more.
SOURCE: Bangkok PostKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Ministries, business leaders meet to discuss further reopenings
Border patrols nab 29 Thais sneaking back from Malaysia
Summer storms, thunderstorms, hail – weather warnings
Covid-19 update: 5 new cases, no deaths (Sunday)
5 teachers, 2 others accused of sexually assaulting 2 schoolgirls
Former deputy PM says government should focus on solutions, not threats
Most Thais want restrictions lifted – NIDA poll
Phuket reports 4 new Covid-19 cases, breaking 7 day streak
Spaniard arrested for brutal Koh Phangan murder
Thailand’s GDP to contract up to 5% for 2020 – business thinktank
Rock legend Little Richard – dead at 87
Containing the misinformation virus – social media platforms race to remove ‘Plandemic’
Coronavirus pandemic reaches 4 million people infected
Multiple murder suspect nabbed after 6 years on the run
US State Department claims China and Russia conspiring to rewrite coronavirus narrative
Visakha Bucha Day, Buddhist holiday – alcohol ban today
Owners of Pattaya nightlife venues discuss Covid-19 safety regulations for re-opening
Bangkok Governor orders 34 ‘at risk’ businesses to stay closed
40 confirmed Covid-19 cases surface in southern Yala province
Pattaya bar raided, 8 arrested for violating emergency decree – VIDEO
Phuket departees “spread coronavirus to his province” – Krabi deputy governor
Government health official warns of near-certainty of “second wave” of Covid-19
More Thai airports open for special international flights
Prayut warns Thai Airways that the latest government bailout will be the last
Thousands of Thais to return by the end of May
Thailand national figures for Covid-19 patients – May 4
WHO and intelligence community awaiting evidence from US President Trump about “Wuhan lab” claims
Unqualified Kalasin rescue volunteer criticised for his handling of crash victim – VIDEO
Mad dash for booze as alcohol ban lifted in most provinces – VIDEO
Obesity on the rise in the Land of Smiles
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 22
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 21
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 20
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 17
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 16
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 15
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 14
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 13
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 10
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 9
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 8
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 7
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 3
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 2
Thailand News Today – April 1, 2020
Trending
- Bangkok3 days ago
Thousands of Thais to return by the end of May
- North East3 days ago
Unqualified Kalasin rescue volunteer criticised for his handling of crash victim – VIDEO
- Coronavirus Thailand4 days ago
10 arrested in Chon Buri for house party in violation of Emergency Decree
- Business2 days ago
May 17 target for shopping centres to re-open
- Business3 days ago
Will Pattaya bar customers want ID tracing and bar girls with masks and gloves?
- Bangkok3 days ago
Speeding ambulance ejects patient on stretcher into Bangkok traffic – VIDEO
- Bangkok2 days ago
Gamblers arrested, police investigated for ‘negligence’ in Bang Chan
- Crime3 days ago
Issan restaurant owner allegedly shoots wife, stepson, nephew – VIDEO