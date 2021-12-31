Coronavirus World
UK to accept vaccination certificates issued via Thailand’s Mor Prom app
The UK will join the EU in accepting Covid-19 vaccination certificates issued via Thailand’s Mor Prom app. The digital certificates, issued by the Department of Disease Control, confirm the holder is fully vaccinated against Covid-19. Such proof is increasingly becoming a pre-requisite for international travel.
According to a Nation Thailand report, Thani Saengrat from the Foreign Ministry has welcomed the UK’s decision, which means both Thais and foreigners who’ve been fully vaccinated in the kingdom can use the Mor Prom certificate to enter the UK. He adds that all travellers to the UK will still need to check the requirements of that country and adhere to UK immigration health measures, including Covid-19 testing before and after arrival.
Last week, the European Union confirmed it would accept Thailand’s Covid-19 vaccination certificate, meaning holders can travel freely to and between all EU member states. The reciprocal arrangement means Thailand will also recognise the EU Digital Covid Certificate.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
