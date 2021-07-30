Connect with us

Coronavirus Vaccines

11 charged for allegedly selling fake Bang Sue vaccination appointments

Maya Taylor

Published

 on 

PHOTO: Facebook/Pongsuda Saleepim

Police in Bangkok have charged 11 people with selling fake vaccination appointments through unauthorised use of the Bang Sue vaccination booking system. According to a Bangkok Post report, Dr Mingkwan Wichaidit, who runs the vaccination centre at Bang Sue Grand station, says the unexpectedly large number of appointments aroused suspicion.

It’s understood up to 2,000 suspicious appointments appeared in the system and officials decided to go ahead with 300 of them so the recipients would turn up and could then be questioned by police. The Bangkok Post reports that from the initial investigation, it appears people paid between 400 and 1,200 baht per person for a vaccination appointment.

11 volunteers from the vaccination centre have been arrested and charged. If found guilty, they face between 3 and 10 years in prison. It’s understood they managed to hack into the booking database through the mobile system operator. 7 of them are understood to include officials from the Department of Medical Services and 1 mobile operator. They are accused of selling appointments to up to 1,500 people a day.

Dr Mingkwan says officials got suspicious when they noticed the bulk appointments, given that the system is not yet open to organisations to block-book their employees. He says police previously uncovered a group of people suspected of plotting to defraud the vaccination booking system. The authorities are continuing their investigation.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Maya Taylor

A seasoned writer, with a degree in Creative Writing. Over ten years' experience in producing blog and magazine articles, news reports and website content.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Coronavirus Vaccines30 seconds ago

11 charged for allegedly selling fake Bang Sue vaccination appointments
Koh Samui47 mins ago

Samui re-opening plans under threat as island infections rise
Thailand49 mins ago

Field hospital set up in Phuket Rajabhat University for Covid-19 patients
Sponsored20 hours ago

Experience Phuket’s Islands with 5 Star Marine

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Coronavirus World1 hour ago

Vaccine hesitancy testing the patience of fully inoculated Americans
Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 hours ago

Friday Covid Update: 17,345 new cases and 117 deaths
Phuket9 hours ago

Domestic travel to Phuket all but banned starting August 2
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Coronavirus (Covid-19)10 hours ago

Despite Covid-19 Phuket Sandbox continues at least 2 weeks
Coronavirus (Covid-19)12 hours ago

Chulalongkorn University progressing on domestic mRNA vaccine
Koh Samui17 hours ago

Black Club Covid-19 outbreak on Koh Samui widens
Thailand17 hours ago

Possible earthquake in Nonthaburi this morning
Best of18 hours ago

Chiang Mai’s 8 most indulgent spa hotels
Coronavirus (Covid-19)18 hours ago

Bangkok Bang Sue scam under investigation, 7 volunteers and counting to be questioned
Thailand19 hours ago

Thailand News Today | ‘Crowding’ due to camera angles, train hospitals | July 29
Thailand19 hours ago

Spray guns ineffective and dangerous, says TFDA
Drugs19 hours ago

Methamphetamine pills hidden in instant noodle packets delivered for Covid patient
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism5 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism5 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism5 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8

Trending