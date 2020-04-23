image
image
Connect with us

Coronavirus Thailand

New Covid-19 cases drop to 13, lowest in weeks, with 1 new death

Greeley Pulitzer

Published 

3 hours ago

 on 

New Covid-19 cases drop to 13, lowest in weeks, with 1 new death | The Thaiger
PHOTO: ASEAN Post
    • follow us in feedly

Health officials reported just 13 new Covid-19 patients nationwide today, down from yesterday’s 15 and marking the fifth consecutive day of declining new cases. The total is now 2,839 since the outbreak began in Thailand. There was 1 more death, bringing the cumulative toll to 50. 13 more cases have recovered and were sent home from hospital in the past 24 hours.

1 of the new cases was reported in the southern province of Phuket, where numbers have been dropping steadily, bringing the total to 6 since last Thursday. 3 cases were reported yesterday, 1 case was reported Tuesday and 1 on Friday. Previous to Tuesday there had been 3 consecutive days without any infections. Today’s case takes the number there to 197: a 33 year old Thai woman, a postal employee who fell sick on March 29, and went for testing on April 3. She was was not confirmed to be infected with the virus, but after 14 days of quarantine she tested again, this time positive.

New Covid-19 cases drop to 13, lowest in weeks, with 1 new death | News by The Thaiger

Officials warn, though, that because of limited testing, the actual number of infections is believed to be higher.

SOURCES: The Nation Thailand | Bangkok Post

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
News Categories:
Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Coronavirus Thailand

Thailand confirms 15 new Covid-19 cases, 1 death (Wednesday)

Greeley Pulitzer

Published

1 day ago

on

April 22, 2020

By

Thailand confirms 15 new Covid-19 cases, 1 death (Wednesday) | The Thaiger
FILE PHOTO

Thai health officials have confirmed 15 new cases of Covid-19 and 1 death today. The new cases bring Thailand’s total to 2,826 since the outbreak began, of whom 2,352, or 83% have now been released from hospital and returned home. Today’s new death brings Thailand’s total to 49.

3 of the 15 were reported in Phuket. 2 school teachers and an elderly man bring the tally in the southern province to 196. All three lived in the same house in the Bang Tao subdistrict, an area with a high rate of infection.

Thailand confirms 15 new Covid-19 cases, 1 death (Wednesday) | News by The Thaiger

In Chiang Rai, health officials report that 1 of the 9 virus patients who recovered has returned to hospital. A spokesman says the patient was suffering from a high fever and dizziness and was readmitted to hospital for further testing and treatment. Doctors haven’t confirmed whether his illness is a relapse of Covid-19, but say it’s possible the patient didn’t develop enough antibodies from the virus causing a relapse. Test results are pending.

SOURCE: Chiang Rai Times

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Continue Reading

Coronavirus Thailand

Dead Chaiyaphum 43 year old had Covid-19

The Thaiger

Published

2 days ago

on

April 21, 2020

By

Dead Chaiyaphum 43 year old had Covid-19 | The Thaiger
PHOTO: The Nation

A “partygoer” found dead in the northeastern Chaiyaphum province last night, has tested positive for Covid-19. 43 year old Pichit Paeyor was a construction worker in Pathum Thani province, north of Bangkok. He’d returned to his hometown in Chatturat district on March 28.

Described as a “partygoer by nature” Pichit didn’t quarantine himself when he returned from Pathum Thani, deciding instead to hang out and drink with friends. Police were notified that he had been found dead in front of a friend’s house.

A medic who visited the scene collected blood and saliva samples. The results showed he had contracted Covid-19.

Officers are speaking to his family and friends. They are also urging his family to burn the body today to prevent any further spread of the virus.

SOURCE: The Nation

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Continue Reading

Coronavirus Thailand

19 new Covid-19 cases in Thailand, 1 new death (Tuesday)

The Thaiger

Published

2 days ago

on

April 21, 2020

By

19 new Covid-19 cases in Thailand, 1 new death (Tuesday) | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Khaosod English

Health officials today reported 19 new cases of Covid-19, bringing the national total to 2,811 patients. There has also been 1 more death, a 50 year old taxi driver whose passengers included boxing stadium spectators, raises that tally to 48.

The number of new cases is fewer than the 27 recorded yesterday, and the lowest since March 14. It marks the third consecutive day of declines. But officials warn that because of limited testing, the actual number of infections may be higher.

19 new Covid-19 cases in Thailand, 1 new death (Tuesday) | News by The Thaiger

A spokesman for the government’s Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration reported that the taxi driver had Type 2 diabetes, poorly controlled blood sugar levels and smoked. He took passengers to Lumphini Boxing Stadium, where he picked up others. The Boxing Stadium Cluster has spawned hundreds of cases.

On March 18, he developed a mild fever, a cough and shortness of breath. He received treatment from a hospital in Bangkok and returned home with medications, but his symptoms did not improve. On March 23 he had a fever of 39.5°C, body pain, phlegm and shortness of breath and tested positive for Covid-19. His condition deteriorated and he died yesterday.

The 19 new cases include 10 people who had close contact with previous patients, 2 visitors to “crowded places”, 1 person who worked closely with others, 1 person who attended religious ceremonies, and 1 returnee from the US who was quarantined in Bangkok. 2 new patients were detected using preemptive tests in Yala province and 2 others were tested before having surgery.

109 more patients have recovered and have been discharged from hospital. The total of recovered cases rose to 2,108 and only 655 patients remain in hospital.

Bangkok reports the highest number of infections – 1,447, followed by 191 in Phuket, 152 in Nonthaburi, 108 in Samut Prakan, 95 in Yala and 79 in Pattani. 10 provinces remain virus-free, and the number of provinces without a new case in the past 14 days rose to 36.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Continue Reading

Thailand Covid-19 Stats

  • Total Cases: 2839
  • Active Cases: 359
  • Recovered: 2430
  • Deaths: 50
  • Last Updated: 23-04-2020 at 16:15

Trending