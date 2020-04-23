New Covid-19 cases drop to 13, lowest in weeks, with 1 new death | The Thaiger

Coronavirus Thailand
New Covid-19 cases drop to 13, lowest in weeks, with 1 new death
Health officials reported just 13 new Covid-19 patients nationwide today, down from yesterday’s 15 and marking the fifth consecutive day of declining new cases. The total is now 2,839 since the outbreak began in Thailand. There was 1 more death, bringing the cumulative toll to 50. 13 more cases have recovered and were sent home from hospital in the past 24 hours.
1 of the new cases was reported in the southern province of Phuket, where numbers have been dropping steadily, bringing the total to 6 since last Thursday. 3 cases were reported yesterday, 1 case was reported Tuesday and 1 on Friday. Previous to Tuesday there had been 3 consecutive days without any infections. Today’s case takes the number there to 197: a 33 year old Thai woman, a postal employee who fell sick on March 29, and went for testing on April 3. She was was not confirmed to be infected with the virus, but after 14 days of quarantine she tested again, this time positive.
Officials warn, though, that because of limited testing, the actual number of infections is believed to be higher.
SOURCES: The Nation Thailand | Bangkok Post
Coronavirus Thailand
Thailand confirms 15 new Covid-19 cases, 1 death (Wednesday)
Thai health officials have confirmed 15 new cases of Covid-19 and 1 death today. The new cases bring Thailand’s total to 2,826 since the outbreak began, of whom 2,352, or 83% have now been released from hospital and returned home. Today’s new death brings Thailand’s total to 49.
3 of the 15 were reported in Phuket. 2 school teachers and an elderly man bring the tally in the southern province to 196. All three lived in the same house in the Bang Tao subdistrict, an area with a high rate of infection.
In Chiang Rai, health officials report that 1 of the 9 virus patients who recovered has returned to hospital. A spokesman says the patient was suffering from a high fever and dizziness and was readmitted to hospital for further testing and treatment. Doctors haven’t confirmed whether his illness is a relapse of Covid-19, but say it’s possible the patient didn’t develop enough antibodies from the virus causing a relapse. Test results are pending.
SOURCE: Chiang Rai TimesKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Coronavirus Thailand
Dead Chaiyaphum 43 year old had Covid-19
A “partygoer” found dead in the northeastern Chaiyaphum province last night, has tested positive for Covid-19. 43 year old Pichit Paeyor was a construction worker in Pathum Thani province, north of Bangkok. He’d returned to his hometown in Chatturat district on March 28.
Described as a “partygoer by nature” Pichit didn’t quarantine himself when he returned from Pathum Thani, deciding instead to hang out and drink with friends. Police were notified that he had been found dead in front of a friend’s house.
A medic who visited the scene collected blood and saliva samples. The results showed he had contracted Covid-19.
Officers are speaking to his family and friends. They are also urging his family to burn the body today to prevent any further spread of the virus.
SOURCE: The NationKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Coronavirus Thailand
19 new Covid-19 cases in Thailand, 1 new death (Tuesday)
Health officials today reported 19 new cases of Covid-19, bringing the national total to 2,811 patients. There has also been 1 more death, a 50 year old taxi driver whose passengers included boxing stadium spectators, raises that tally to 48.
The number of new cases is fewer than the 27 recorded yesterday, and the lowest since March 14. It marks the third consecutive day of declines. But officials warn that because of limited testing, the actual number of infections may be higher.
A spokesman for the government’s Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration reported that the taxi driver had Type 2 diabetes, poorly controlled blood sugar levels and smoked. He took passengers to Lumphini Boxing Stadium, where he picked up others. The Boxing Stadium Cluster has spawned hundreds of cases.
On March 18, he developed a mild fever, a cough and shortness of breath. He received treatment from a hospital in Bangkok and returned home with medications, but his symptoms did not improve. On March 23 he had a fever of 39.5°C, body pain, phlegm and shortness of breath and tested positive for Covid-19. His condition deteriorated and he died yesterday.
The 19 new cases include 10 people who had close contact with previous patients, 2 visitors to “crowded places”, 1 person who worked closely with others, 1 person who attended religious ceremonies, and 1 returnee from the US who was quarantined in Bangkok. 2 new patients were detected using preemptive tests in Yala province and 2 others were tested before having surgery.
109 more patients have recovered and have been discharged from hospital. The total of recovered cases rose to 2,108 and only 655 patients remain in hospital.
Bangkok reports the highest number of infections – 1,447, followed by 191 in Phuket, 152 in Nonthaburi, 108 in Samut Prakan, 95 in Yala and 79 in Pattani. 10 provinces remain virus-free, and the number of provinces without a new case in the past 14 days rose to 36.
SOURCE: Bangkok PostKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Phuket eyes lifting restrictions on Tambons that are virus-free for 14 days
No new Covid-19 cases for Chonburi today
Man allegedly shoots his wife after argument over money for alcohol
New Covid-19 cases drop to 13, lowest in weeks, with 1 new death
Huge rise in single-use plastic during Thailand’s lockdown
March tourist arrival numbers worse than predicted
Buriram police officer injured as knife-wielding man has meltdown
Baby becomes youngest Covid-19 patient to recover in Thailand
Health Minister wants Thailand’s Covid-19 vaccine trials speeded up
Flights won’t return to ‘normal’ before October 2021 – Airports of Thailand
Bangkok, before and after. A birds-eye view.
Thousands of tourists stranded on a trio of Gulf islands
Tropical storms on the menu today for northeastern, northern and central provinces
Where is North Korean leader Kim Jong Un?
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 22
UPDATE: Phuket Zoo animals left abandoned and starving – VIDEO
Sweden’s massive public health gamble is failing
Thailand’s marine life is rebounding during Covid-19 crisis
Thai-Malaysian border set to open this weekend
13 foreigners among those arrested at Pattaya pool party
PM asks public to cool down on selling their gold
Phuket reports 1 new Covid-19 case (Friday)
AirAsia will resume some flights beginning April 29
Thailand’s road to a ‘new normal’
Pattaya irons out the wrinkles at checkpoints
Monk defrocked and arrested after allegedly shooting man in the testicles
Indonesia now leads SE Asia in Covid-19 cases
Stranded Russian couple have been living in a Krabi cave
28 new Covid-19 cases (Friday), one more death, as recovery rate reaches 62%
Postcards from Thais struggling through the Covid-19 crisis
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 22
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 21
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 20
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 17
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 16
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 15
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 14
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 13
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 10
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 9
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 8
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 7
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 3
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 2
Thailand News Today – April 1, 2020
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Sweden’s massive public health gamble is failing
- Coronavirus Thailand3 days ago
Stranded Russian couple have been living in a Krabi cave
- Opinion4 days ago
Back to business – time for Thailand’s tourist industry to get ready
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Thailand visa amnesty extended to July 30
- Business2 days ago
Thailand’s new ‘normal’ – Government charts course post-April 30
- Business2 days ago
Doctors advise 5-step plan to re-opening Thailand
- Coronavirus Infections3 days ago
27 new virus cases, no deaths for third straight day, recovery rate passes 70%
- Chiang Mai3 days ago
British woman stranded in Chiang Mai airport finds somewhere to stay