Buriram and Chon Buri get ready for easing of restrictions starting May 1 | The Thaiger

Two of Thailand’s provinces have already declared they will begin relaxing provincial ‘lockdowns’ from May 1. Buri Ram, in the north east, and Chon Buri, south east of Bangkok, have separately announced a progressive relaxing of lockdown restrictions acknowledging the improved coronavirus situation in their provinces.

In Chon Buri, including the seaside city of Pattaya, Governor Pakkarathorn Thienchai issued orders yesterday to ease some of the restrictions imposed on April 9, citing the “improving situation”.

Chonburi has reported 86 infections since February 24, with no new cases reported yesterday. 2,058 people had been placed under medical investigation, 2,037 tested negative for the virus and 21 cases are still waiting for test results.

Buri Ram Governor Tatchakorn Hatthathayakul says there have been 13 confirmed Covid-19 cases in the province. 10 patients recovered, 1 died and the rest are still in hospital.

He says the province should reopen so people can resume activities which present a minimal risk of disease transmission, such as local markets, fresh and dried food areas, ready-cooked food vendors and farm produce sellers. Mobile food stalls can also open for business.

“All business operators will be required to wear face masks, follow the health guidelines and must display their ID cards, or passports if they are foreigners. The ID cards must bear the “Buri Ram Healthy” sticker.”

“All people in Buri Ram, 15 years or older, whether residents or not, will each be issued with a sticker to be attached to their ID cards or passports.

Anyone leaving the province will have the stickers removed and, upon their return to the province, will have to enter quarantine.

PHOTO: The glittering lights of Pattaya may be turned on again.