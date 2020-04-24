Buriram and Chon Buri get ready for easing of restrictions starting May 1 | The Thaiger

Coronavirus Thailand
Buriram and Chon Buri get ready for easing of restrictions starting May 1
“Anyone leaving the province will have the stickers removed and, upon their return to the province, will have to enter quarantine..” – Buriram Governor
Two of Thailand’s provinces have already declared they will begin relaxing provincial ‘lockdowns’ from May 1. Buri Ram, in the north east, and Chon Buri, south east of Bangkok, have separately announced a progressive relaxing of lockdown restrictions acknowledging the improved coronavirus situation in their provinces.
In Chon Buri, including the seaside city of Pattaya, Governor Pakkarathorn Thienchai issued orders yesterday to ease some of the restrictions imposed on April 9, citing the “improving situation”.
Chonburi has reported 86 infections since February 24, with no new cases reported yesterday. 2,058 people had been placed under medical investigation, 2,037 tested negative for the virus and 21 cases are still waiting for test results.
Buri Ram Governor Tatchakorn Hatthathayakul says there have been 13 confirmed Covid-19 cases in the province. 10 patients recovered, 1 died and the rest are still in hospital.
He says the province should reopen so people can resume activities which present a minimal risk of disease transmission, such as local markets, fresh and dried food areas, ready-cooked food vendors and farm produce sellers. Mobile food stalls can also open for business.
“All business operators will be required to wear face masks, follow the health guidelines and must display their ID cards, or passports if they are foreigners. The ID cards must bear the “Buri Ram Healthy” sticker.”
“All people in Buri Ram, 15 years or older, whether residents or not, will each be issued with a sticker to be attached to their ID cards or passports.
Anyone leaving the province will have the stickers removed and, upon their return to the province, will have to enter quarantine.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
PHOTO: The glittering lights of Pattaya may be turned on again.
Vietnam
China opens 2 more border points to allow transport of Thai fruits
The director-general of the Department of Agriculture announced today that China has opened two more points at its Vietnam border to allow the transportation of Thai fruits during the Covid-19 crisis. The move comes after the existing Youyi Guan checkpoint was overwhelmed with 15 kilometre queues of Thai and Vietnamese goods vehicles.
The Department of Agriculture together with National Bureau of Agricultural Commodity and Food Standards raised the border traffic problem with the China’s General Administration of Customs. China responded by opening the Dongxing and Pingxiang border gates in its southern Guangxi province for imports of Thai fruits from the Vietnamese side.
The former can serve over 2,000 trucks a day, while the latter allows the fruits to be brought in by train.
SOURCE: The Nation ThailandKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Pattaya
Airbus pulls the plug on the joint Thai Airways’ maintenance facility at U-Tapao
Airbus, the European multinational aircraft manufacturer, has pulled the plug on an 11 billion baht joint venture with Thai Airways. The project was to develop a maintenance, repair and overhaul facility at the U-Tapao Airport in Rayong province. The airport also serves the seaside resort of Pattaya.
The pull out is a huge blow to the Thai Government’s much hyped Eastern Economic Corridor project which the Prayut Government has made its poster economic project for Thailand. The lack of a partner also leaves Thai Airways in limbo with its plans for the regional maintenance hub.
Airbus missed a deadline this week to submit their full proposal. Cherdphan Chotikhun, the executive vice president of Thai Airways’ Technical Department said the failure to go ahead with the project left the national carrier seeking a new partner of solution for the maintenance facility.
“Otherwise we will have to return the land earmarked for the facility to the Navy.”
Airbus was only private corporation which passed the legacy airlines’ special bidding process for the project – one of five core projects in the Thai government’s flagship Eastern Economic Corridor.
Thai Airways conceded that Airbus was not in a position to join the venture after the international aviation industry had been devastated by the Covid-19 pandemic. Most of the world’s fleet stands idle and airlines are scrambling to cancel orders for new planes as they negotiate a path forward in the post-covid-crisis world .
Thai Airways is insisting that the project would now start a new bidding claiming that the regional maintenance hub was an important part of the national airlines’ recovery plans.
The government’s target completion date for the U-Tapao aircraft maintenance facility was 2022-2023.
About 45% of the current Thai Airways fleet is from Airbus, including 6 of the massive double-decker A380 aircraft.
SOURCE: Nation ThailandKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Thailand’s top 20 wealthiest ready to help in time of crisis
After PM Prayut-cha-0-cha sent an open letter to the county’s 20 wealthiest people seeking advice to help lift Thailand out of the Covid-19 pandemic (read more HERE), today Thailand’s top business leaders said they’re ready to help the government ease the crunch of the coronaviruscrisis, and will offered their ideas to lift the country out of its economic dilemma.
Suphachai Chearavanont, CEO of CP Group, Thailand’s largest private company and one of the world’s largest conglomerates, praised the PM’s gesture as a smart move.
“These businesses have supply chains and trade networks with small and medium sized business partners as well as major co-investors. The economic downturn has also had an impact on their companies and they have a common interest in fixing the economy amid the Covid-19 pandemic.”
“Each of the businesses is like a ministry. They are from the real sector and they are running their own micro economies. If they work under the government, the PM will automatically have twenty more ministries working for the administration.”
“I believe the prime minister will find their interests are in line with the country’s. Making them feel honored, confident, and engaged. Utilising their experience will greatly support employment and benefit the recovery of the Thai economy,”
The Chearavanont brothers retained their spot as Thailand’s wealthiest, with a net worth of 888 billion baht (27.3 billion US dollars), according to Forbes.
Somphote Ahunai, the founder of Energy Absolute Company, a Bangkok-based biodiesel producer and solar plant operator, says he felt honoured to receive the PM’s letter.
He agrees with the premier’s move to invite business leaders who have succeeded in their own industries to brainstorm ideas to address the country’s problems.
“Right now, the government must think new and act in a new way as we are now in survival mode. We have to balance three things…
- How to prevent the current stage of the virus from reaching a Level 3 outbreak,
- How to help poor people affected by the crisis
- How to prevent the economy from deteriorating further.”
Somphote ranks 18th on the list Thailand’s richest.
Dr Prasert Prasattong Osoth, the cofounder of Bangkok Dusit Medical Services, says he’ll “…spend 100 million baht helping local officials in Sukhothai dig existing and new ponds, as well as waterways and artesian wells, to help people fight drought after the Covid-19 pandemic ends.”
“No one [has] thought about post-Covid solutions, and people will still be facing drought problems after the pandemic.”
Dr Prasert ranks in 11th place with a net worth of 84 billion baht (2.6 billion US dollars).
In his letter, Prayut wrote that the pandemic posed the risk of great damage to lives and the economy and “it is a time when Thai people and Thailand need the best cooperation from all sectors, especially groups of people or organisations that have knowledge, capabilities, and strengths.”
“Therefore, I contact you as you are senior people in our society.”
SOURCE: Bangkok PostKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Thailand’s wildlife is thriving in shutdown, but maybe not for long
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 24
Health officials announce colour-coding for provinces based on virus risk
“Healthy stickers” to be required of all Buriram residents starting May 1
Many farangs chipping in to help their stricken communities – VIDEO
Government ramps up production of 5 anti-Covid-19 medicines, procurement of others
Experimental antiviral drug Remdesivir fails first clinical trial
15 new Covid-19 cases in Thailand (Friday), no new deaths
Thailand seeks more quarantine locations as residents return from OS
Japan cruise ship: 14 more crew test positive for Covid-19
Hungry residents in Bangkok queue for rice handouts
4 new Covid-19 cases in Phuket, all in Bang Tao
Strict rules set to govern a possible return of domestic flights from May 1
Buriram and Chon Buri get ready for easing of restrictions starting May 1
Migrant workers arrested in Bangkok for working through curfew
Sweden’s massive public health gamble is failing
13 foreigners among those arrested at Pattaya pool party
AirAsia will resume some flights beginning April 29
Stranded Russian couple have been living in a Krabi cave
Thailand’s road to a ‘new normal’
Thailand’s new ‘normal’ – Government charts course post-April 30
PM asks public to cool down on selling their gold
Indonesia now leads SE Asia in Covid-19 cases
Monk defrocked and arrested after allegedly shooting man in the testicles
Deputy PM tries to clarify the PM’s letters to Thailand’s richest citizens
Back to business – time for Thailand’s tourist industry to get ready
Thailand’s new Covid-19 infections drop to 32 today, 0 deaths reported
Air pollution in Bangkok falls to lowest level in 2020
“Thailand’s Covid-19 death rate is a quarter of the world average, recovery rate is high”
Thailand visa amnesty extended to July 30
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 22
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 21
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 20
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 17
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 16
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 15
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 14
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 13
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 10
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 9
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 8
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 7
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 3
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 2
Thailand News Today – April 1, 2020
Trending
- Business3 days ago
Thailand’s new ‘normal’ – Government charts course post-April 30
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Thailand visa amnesty extended to July 30
- Business4 days ago
Doctors advise 5-step plan to re-opening Thailand
- Business3 days ago
What could happen after April 30? Thailand’s new ‘normal’
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Oil prices tank, as crisis fuels calls to re-open economies
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Singapore battles to control new surge in Covid-19 cases
- Coronavirus Age3 days ago
Phuket reports one new case, an 83 year old Italian
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Water discounts and refunds will start May 1